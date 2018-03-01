Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) (7612 Views)

An emotional lady broke down in tears when she saw the corpses.It took the intervention of others to calm her down



May the blood of those massacred by buhari's people rest on his head forever. 25 Likes

So sad. #CommercialRanching

I blame buhari 1 Like

Next election at dey coming of APC dey will run 1 Like

Rapture has taken too long.. In its coming, it should start from 9ja.. Politicians first

IT IS WELL WITH NIGERIA 3 Likes

who wouldn't cry?





i cant stand it without weeping





RIP to them 1 Like

Heartless government causing untold pain to the people since 2015. Never again!



Back to Daura 2019! 1 Like







Nonsense.

Its painful.





RIP.

And somebody is playing politics with the people of the state by turning deaf ears to their security needs. Instead he is looking for how he can woo them again to get their votes.



God, you are the greatest judge, pls judge everyone according to their deeds. Amen.

The thought of a family member being brutally slaughtered by some fulani Bigots is enough for one to cry and even put in the grave.. Buhari should find a solution to this daily menace. 1 Like





They recruit militants from Somali, Niger, Chad, Libya. Form your own militant group and dont wait till they attack, sometimes when everywhere is calm and they are celebrating, attack them and burn everything down and watch them withdraw from attacking you. Pity is not in their book, the more u cry, the more they want to come back with more deadly attacks!





Niger Delta formed their own militant groups which helped them fight their cause with FG and they are better treated now.





Abia state and Anambra states formed their own deadly militant group called Bakasi boys when armed robbers refused to let them sleep and it solved the problem.



Aguleri and Umuleri two deadly towns in Anambra formed their own spiritually deadly militant groups that fought physically and spiritually when they had land dispute and it solved the problem.



God punish Buhari, APC and THEIR stupid followers..... 3 Likes

This is pathetic, there was indeed a nation! 1 Like

R.I.P ( Eccl 9:5,10)

I can now sum up three things about life: IT GOES ON. .........

very painful.. may their soul R.I.P. it shall never be well with their killers 1 Like

Hmmm





Nigeria is really sick, where some people are having presidential assent to bill, where criminals are given federal protection against their innocent victims. I hope this man called president will just resign and see if this criminal activities of Fulani will not reduce 1 Like

R.I.P so painful 1 Like

Sarrki and Omenka, I hope you guys are having the fun of your life now....







Crying

This is a wake up call for everyone.



The Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa man ain`t our problem as Nigeria. Our problem is the Fulani man. Until you realize that we`ll always be tied down.



Mind you, Hausa man is different from the fulani man. Don`t make any mistake.







RIP to the dead



To those alive, be vigilant and get you pvc. Vote out the current fulani man (Mr I don`t Know) in aso rock.



Any tribe will do except fulani.



They aren`t Nigerians in the first place.So if Nigeria burns to the ground, they lose nothing 1 Like

Mztarstrechy:

The mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Omusu village, Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state on 11th January, 2018 was held today in Benue.



An emotional lady broke down in tears when she saw the corpses.It took the intervention of others to calm her down



saarumann:

May the blood of those massacred by buhari's people rest on his head forever.

And BMC And BMC

Incidents like this make you doubt if there is God, or anything called Justice in the world

When are we going to stop crying over fulani herdsmen murder and when would this mass burial stop. This can only stop if the communities defend themselves by attcking any of their settlement same way they attack(kill and burn) because the government would do nothing to defend you. Your destiny is in your hands. Better wake up hence there would be no one to bury or cry for again

AS THIS LADY SHEARS TEARS, SAME WAY BUHARI AND HIS HOUSEHOLD AND THAT OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS WIL ALSO SHARE TEARS TILL THIER LAST DYING DAYS ON EARTH. IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH HIM UP TO HIS FOURTH AND FIFTH GENERATION AND FOREVER 1 Like