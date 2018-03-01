₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,219 members, 4,135,970 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) (7612 Views)
Man Vows To Stop Eating Cow Meat After Attack By Herdsmen. See His New Option / Governor Shettima Eats With Fulani Herdsmen. See Reactions (Photos) / "Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:43pm
The mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Omusu village, Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state on 11th January, 2018 was held today in Benue.
An emotional lady broke down in tears when she saw the corpses.It took the intervention of others to calm her down
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-moment-emotional-lady-broke-down-in.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by saarumann: 2:46pm
May the blood of those massacred by buhari's people rest on his head forever.
25 Likes
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by igbodefender: 3:04pm
So sad. #CommercialRanching
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 4:00pm
I blame buhari
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by thundafire: 4:00pm
Next election at dey coming of APC dey will run
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by modaink333: 4:01pm
Rapture has taken too long.. In its coming, it should start from 9ja.. Politicians first
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Tolbanks(f): 4:01pm
IT IS WELL WITH NIGERIA
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by rabonni(m): 4:01pm
who wouldn't cry?
i cant stand it without weeping
RIP to them
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by sonnie10: 4:01pm
Heartless government causing untold pain to the people since 2015. Never again!
Back to Daura 2019!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:01pm
Nonsense.
As long as those tears don't bring the dead back to life; they are wasted tears.
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by concacid: 4:02pm
Its painful.
RIP.
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by bid4rich(m): 4:02pm
And somebody is playing politics with the people of the state by turning deaf ears to their security needs. Instead he is looking for how he can woo them again to get their votes.
God, you are the greatest judge, pls judge everyone according to their deeds. Amen.
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by livinus009(m): 4:02pm
The thought of a family member being brutally slaughtered by some fulani Bigots is enough for one to cry and even put in the grave.. Buhari should find a solution to this daily menace.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by franchasng(m): 4:02pm
Form militant group and attack their settlements everywhere in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria and watch this end
They recruit militants from Somali, Niger, Chad, Libya. Form your own militant group and dont wait till they attack, sometimes when everywhere is calm and they are celebrating, attack them and burn everything down and watch them withdraw from attacking you. Pity is not in their book, the more u cry, the more they want to come back with more deadly attacks!
Niger Delta formed their own militant groups which helped them fight their cause with FG and they are better treated now.
Abia state and Anambra states formed their own deadly militant group called Bakasi boys when armed robbers refused to let them sleep and it solved the problem.
Aguleri and Umuleri two deadly towns in Anambra formed their own spiritually deadly militant groups that fought physically and spiritually when they had land dispute and it solved the problem.
Dont wait for Nigerian security to solve this issue for u cos they are not brave....Nigerian Police and Army are lily livered and ill equipped to fight these ragtag fulani militia that operate at midnight, only a locally formed rugged and spiritually carried militant group can confront them and cause harm to them
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Runaway: 4:02pm
God punish Buhari, APC and THEIR stupid followers.....
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 4:02pm
This is pathetic, there was indeed a nation!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by grandstar(m): 4:02pm
R.I.P ( Eccl 9:5,10)
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Freeman50(m): 4:02pm
I can now sum up three things about life: IT GOES ON. .........
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by AmATB: 4:03pm
very painful.. may their soul R.I.P. it shall never be well with their killers
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by olayemi85: 4:03pm
Hmmm
Nigeria is really sick, where some people are having presidential assent to bill, where criminals are given federal protection against their innocent victims. I hope this man called president will just resign and see if this criminal activities of Fulani will not reduce
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Esomchi800(m): 4:03pm
R.I.P so painful
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by VanNistelrooy24: 4:03pm
Sarrki and Omenka, I hope you guys are having the fun of your life now....
God nor dey sleep.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Victorakats(m): 4:03pm
Crying
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Dandsome: 4:04pm
This is a wake up call for everyone.
The Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa man ain`t our problem as Nigeria. Our problem is the Fulani man. Until you realize that we`ll always be tied down.
Mind you, Hausa man is different from the fulani man. Don`t make any mistake.
RIP to the dead
To those alive, be vigilant and get you pvc. Vote out the current fulani man (Mr I don`t Know) in aso rock.
Any tribe will do except fulani.
They aren`t Nigerians in the first place.So if Nigeria burns to the ground, they lose nothing
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:04pm
i can't deal,i just can't deal with this.
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Born2Breed(f): 4:06pm
Mztarstrechy:
Sad. RIP!
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by NotBeenPaid: 4:08pm
saarumann:And BMC
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by jayson87: 4:09pm
Incidents like this make you doubt if there is God, or anything called Justice in the world
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by myproperty(m): 4:10pm
When are we going to stop crying over fulani herdsmen murder and when would this mass burial stop. This can only stop if the communities defend themselves by attcking any of their settlement same way they attack(kill and burn) because the government would do nothing to defend you. Your destiny is in your hands. Better wake up hence there would be no one to bury or cry for again
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by Oyinkz1blaze(f): 4:11pm
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by JESUSMYLOVE(m): 4:11pm
AS THIS LADY SHEARS TEARS, SAME WAY BUHARI AND HIS HOUSEHOLD AND THAT OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS WIL ALSO SHARE TEARS TILL THIER LAST DYING DAYS ON EARTH. IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH HIM UP TO HIS FOURTH AND FIFTH GENERATION AND FOREVER
1 Like
|Re: Lady Broke Down In Tears During Mass Burial In Benue (Photos) by ucheuzor1(m): 4:11pm
saarumann:Amen.... buhari is not a military man....he's a terrorist
Electric Cables Vandals Caught In The Act (offensive pictures) / Again, Yorubas Commit Crimes Using Igbo Names / Plane Crashes Caused By Pilot Error (warning Graphic Photos)
Viewing this topic: ONE2ONE1, BiniShrine(m), toyad(m), Timkriss(m), tamzy123(m), ymstar(m), nonjebose(m), Palmslight(m), johndanny(m), murphyibiam15(m), Chibabi(m), odimbannamdi(m), Wayne4uall(m), cornelin(m), Albedo27(m), VirtuesEmpire(f), Philip4040, okedoyinolabisi(f), segundottcom, moorevic(m), Macqlina1, streamsofjoy(f), Reenoj(f), battleaxe, chiboy7(m), sammirano, francisbarrack(m), Guestlander, Rockstar2014(m), Eduokey(m), Cecegracen, DanielsParker(m), bigclem22, invectives(m), luwee(m), adisabarber(m), niceeric(m), Ayoolanairaland, Mpeace(m), uvbiakpo, Prinztong(m), Switruth, PSTEMMA1960(m), naijaparrot, geekybabe(f) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32