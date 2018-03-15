Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) (5108 Views)

Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra / Ahmed Musa Arrested For Beating His Wife / "You Are Still A Small Boy": Fan To Iwobi As He Shows Off His Girlfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@JoelsBlog Media



Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His Girlfriend, if at that..behaving like an Animal without control he made her wear her glass and forcing her to put on a normal look.





Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His Girlfriend





Disgusting CCTV footage of a minor league baseball player repeatedly beating his girlfriend on a set of stairs at a ground has gone viral after being released two years after the incident.







The footage from 2016 shows Venezuelan Danry Vasquez exiting the ground in conversation with his girlfriend when he strikes her twice at the top of the stairs before dragging her and lifting her up before hitting her one more time.







Vasquez then goes back upstairs before appearing again to continue to walk downstairs with his girlfriend before viscously hitting her one more time and dragging her to her feet as she cowers in the corner.







The video really is disgusting:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE_KstZpgiY





The incident is believed to have happened at Whataburger Field in Texas where at the time Vasquez was playing for Corpus Christi Hooks, an affiliate of the Huston Astros in the minor leagues.







The baseball player had been playing for Lancaster Barnstormers at the time that the footage came to light but he has already been released by the team based in Pennsylvania.







A statement by the Barnstormers said,



"A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder."





With manager Ross Peeples adding,



"There is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."





There was rightly a major social media backlash against Vasquez, see below:











NEWS BY JOELSBLOG:https://joelsblog.com.ng/watch-shocking-footage-showing-baseball-player-danry-vasquez-beating-up-his-girlfriend/ Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His Girlfriend, if at that..behaving like an Animal without control he made her wear her glass and forcing her to put on a normal look.Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His GirlfriendDisgusting CCTV footage of a minor league baseball player repeatedly beating his girlfriend on a set of stairs at a ground has gone viral after being released two years after the incident.The footage from 2016 shows Venezuelan Danry Vasquez exiting the ground in conversation with his girlfriend when he strikes her twice at the top of the stairs before dragging her and lifting her up before hitting her one more time.Vasquez then goes back upstairs before appearing again to continue to walk downstairs with his girlfriend before viscously hitting her one more time and dragging her to her feet as she cowers in the corner.The video really is disgusting:The incident is believed to have happened at Whataburger Field in Texas where at the time Vasquez was playing for Corpus Christi Hooks, an affiliate of the Huston Astros in the minor leagues.The baseball player had been playing for Lancaster Barnstormers at the time that the footage came to light but he has already been released by the team based in Pennsylvania.A statement by the Barnstormers said,With manager Ross Peeples adding,There was rightly a major social media backlash against Vasquez, see below:

Biko please... I never reach fp since morning... I don call Lalasticlala taya... Biko guys help me mention him biko... My voice don crack... Tell him his slay queen is calling him 2 Likes 1 Share





From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.

These girls just love to cheat.



He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.

Why

Why

Why are women so frigging heartless? From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.These girls just love to cheat.He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.WhyWhyWhy are women so frigging heartless? 14 Likes 3 Shares

So much brutality from a man, He is an asshole! 1 Like

You beat me? I drug you to sleep and chop off your deek! Life izz eazi!

MariaLavina:

So much brutality from a man, He is an asshole!

See the way he was telling her to shhhhh See the way he was telling her to shhhhh

Blackhawk03:

You beat me? I drug you to sleep and chop off your deek! Life izz eazi!

My sister... Its a bitter experience My sister... Its a bitter experience

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala come nau...

MissAprokoMedia:





See the way he was telling her to shhhhh He wouldn't want her screams out, hence his actions. The girlfriend though, she must have been condoling this for a while now. Bleep her! He wouldn't want her screams out, hence his actions. The girlfriend though, she must have been condoling this for a while now. Bleep her!



well d girl needs to know her worth from the first slap even if you are scared ... baby girl u run for ya life ! that money aint worth it .. Anthony Joshua should deal with this guy I wish a Ninja would MDF oshiwell d girl needs to know her worth from the first slap even if you are scared ... baby girl u run for ya life ! that money aint worth it .. Anthony Joshua should deal with this guy 1 Like

weyrey picked up her bag and glasses to fix her up ... Kai ... 1 Like

Lalas247:

weyrey picked up her bag and glasses to fix her up ... Kai ... LOL



I saw two mentally imbalanced people. Both of them are not just okay LOLI saw two mentally imbalanced people. Both of them are not just okay 6 Likes

Blackhawk03:

You beat me? I drug you to sleep and chop off your deek! Life izz eazi! Agent shilifa

That is murder ooo Agent shilifaThat is murder ooo 1 Like

AntiBrutus:



LOL



I saw two mentally imbalanced people. Both of them are not just okay I'm just weak ! honestly weak

mama no born mumu sha ....he will have to kill me because how can you back hand my face ! drag me ! fix me up ! slap me again

ahhh I will grab his deek and won't let go till I see blood nansense



its the money he spends on her making her foolish I'm just weak ! honestly weakmama no born mumu sha ....he will have to kill me because how can you back hand my face ! drag me ! fix me up ! slap me againahhh I will grab his deek and won't let go till I see blood nansenseits the money he spends on her making her foolish

I swear this one weak me, yet the girl is so cool and calm, taking the hits like nothing. wow



After the first hit I will take to my heels and scamper for safety then know what to do from there.





My Observations:



For acting so calm all through the beatings, this is not the first time, she is used to the guys treatment as a matter of fact, no reaction of pains or tears, allowing him hit and then still helping her pick her glasses and then help her put it on more than once. wooooooooooooow.





God forbids me being with such a man . You hit me that hard once, I will just keep quiet like nothing and when you don't see it coming I will break your head with something and run away for good, let it end like that. This one touch my spirit. 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.

These girls just love to cheat.



He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.

Why

Why

Why are women so frigging heartless?



So beating her up even if she cheated is suppose to be the right thing a grown up man with sense should do?, Phew So beating her up even if she cheated is suppose to be the right thing a grown up man with sense should do?, Phew 2 Likes

Minding my business this year



The girl didn't complain, why should I?



Issa pre-intimacy 1 Like

And so? 2 Likes

Y

Sad



May God save our daughters from useless men like NwaAmaikpe 5 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.

These girls just love to cheat.



He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.

Why

Why

Why are women so frigging heartless? 4 Likes

Never beat a lady...

And that was how he ended his career 1 Like

Can't beat a lady

NwaAmaikpe:





From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.

These girls just love to cheat.



He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.

Why

Why

Why are women so frigging heartless? NwaAmaikpe why? NwaAmaikpe why? 1 Like

Lily4star:







So beating her up even if she cheated is suppose to be the right thing a grown up man with sense should do?, Phew This one wan debate with nwaamaikpe This one wan debate with nwaamaikpe 2 Likes

And she still follow him oh

This shows clearly that marriage is not for boys. There are so many boys in marriage just because they have some change and riding metal with rubber under. If as a lady you follow a guy because of those, what you see this guy doing is just a sample.