Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:37pm
@JoelsBlog Media
Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His Girlfriend, if at that..behaving like an Animal without control he made her wear her glass and forcing her to put on a normal look.
Watch Shocking Footage Showing Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Beating Up His Girlfriend
Disgusting CCTV footage of a minor league baseball player repeatedly beating his girlfriend on a set of stairs at a ground has gone viral after being released two years after the incident.
The footage from 2016 shows Venezuelan Danry Vasquez exiting the ground in conversation with his girlfriend when he strikes her twice at the top of the stairs before dragging her and lifting her up before hitting her one more time.
Vasquez then goes back upstairs before appearing again to continue to walk downstairs with his girlfriend before viscously hitting her one more time and dragging her to her feet as she cowers in the corner.
The video really is disgusting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE_KstZpgiY
The incident is believed to have happened at Whataburger Field in Texas where at the time Vasquez was playing for Corpus Christi Hooks, an affiliate of the Huston Astros in the minor leagues.
The baseball player had been playing for Lancaster Barnstormers at the time that the footage came to light but he has already been released by the team based in Pennsylvania.
A statement by the Barnstormers said,
"A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder."
With manager Ross Peeples adding,
"There is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."
There was rightly a major social media backlash against Vasquez, see below:
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG:https://joelsblog.com.ng/watch-shocking-footage-showing-baseball-player-danry-vasquez-beating-up-his-girlfriend/
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:40pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:40pm
From the girl's submissive demeanor it is obvious he caught her cheating and went ballistic.
These girls just love to cheat.
He is handsome, he is sexy, he is tall, he is a star, he is rich...yet she chose to cheat on him.
Why
Why
Why are women so frigging heartless?
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MariaLavina: 4:43pm
So much brutality from a man, He is an asshole!
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Blackhawk03(f): 4:46pm
You beat me? I drug you to sleep and chop off your deek! Life izz eazi!
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:49pm
MariaLavina:
See the way he was telling her to shhhhh
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:49pm
Blackhawk03:
My sister... Its a bitter experience
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:50pm
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by YomiTee123(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:56pm
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MariaLavina: 4:57pm
MissAprokoMedia:He wouldn't want her screams out, hence his actions. The girlfriend though, she must have been condoling this for a while now. Bleep her!
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Lalas247(f): 5:09pm
I wish a Ninja would MDF oshi
well d girl needs to know her worth from the first slap even if you are scared ... baby girl u run for ya life ! that money aint worth it .. Anthony Joshua should deal with this guy
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Lalas247(f): 5:10pm
weyrey picked up her bag and glasses to fix her up ... Kai ...
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by AntiBrutus: 5:15pm
Lalas247:LOL
I saw two mentally imbalanced people. Both of them are not just okay
6 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by greiboy(m): 5:19pm
Blackhawk03:Agent shilifa
That is murder ooo
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Lalas247(f): 5:19pm
AntiBrutus:I'm just weak ! honestly weak
mama no born mumu sha ....he will have to kill me because how can you back hand my face ! drag me ! fix me up ! slap me again
ahhh I will grab his deek and won't let go till I see blood nansense
its the money he spends on her making her foolish
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Lily4star(f): 5:40pm
I swear this one weak me, yet the girl is so cool and calm, taking the hits like nothing. wow
After the first hit I will take to my heels and scamper for safety then know what to do from there.
My Observations:
For acting so calm all through the beatings, this is not the first time, she is used to the guys treatment as a matter of fact, no reaction of pains or tears, allowing him hit and then still helping her pick her glasses and then help her put it on more than once. wooooooooooooow.
God forbids me being with such a man . You hit me that hard once, I will just keep quiet like nothing and when you don't see it coming I will break your head with something and run away for good, let it end like that. This one touch my spirit.
3 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Lily4star(f): 5:49pm
NwaAmaikpe:
So beating her up even if she cheated is suppose to be the right thing a grown up man with sense should do?, Phew
2 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by RogueX: 5:57pm
Minding my business this year
The girl didn't complain, why should I?
Issa pre-intimacy
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by MDsambo: 5:59pm
And so?
2 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Fukafuka: 5:59pm
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by wayne4loan: 6:00pm
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by AntiWailer: 6:00pm
Sad
May God save our daughters from useless men like NwaAmaikpe
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by nonut: 6:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
4 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by GreatOlu1: 6:00pm
Never beat a lady...
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by IamAirforce1: 6:00pm
And that was how he ended his career
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by thundafire: 6:01pm
Can't beat a lady
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Masama: 6:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:NwaAmaikpe why?
1 Like
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Gravatar: 6:02pm
Lily4star:This one wan debate with nwaamaikpe
2 Likes
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by Ramos16(m): 6:02pm
And she still follow him oh
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by bid4rich(m): 6:03pm
This shows clearly that marriage is not for boys. There are so many boys in marriage just because they have some change and riding metal with rubber under. If as a lady you follow a guy because of those, what you see this guy doing is just a sample.
|Re: Danry Vasquez Caught Beating His Girlfriend (Video) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 6:04pm
The guy is even a psycho. Men love these kinda weak ladies
