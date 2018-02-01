₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Gistusmore: 4:41pm
Please the woman whose photograph appears below Is a native of Praso Asikuma in Ghana West Africa. She has been living in abia state in Southern Nigeria for Years and she Is desirous to return to Ghana but unable to trace her way back.
Anyone with useful information should please contact - +2348032267345
The Womans Information Are Below:
Name: YAA SATOA
Fathers Name: KWAHU
Village: PRASO ASIKUMA
Country: Ghana
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Gistusmore: 4:42pm
.
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by dgysoft(m): 6:50pm
FTC
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by dgysoft(m): 6:51pm
I MADE IT
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Gangster1ms: 6:51pm
If she knows the way she follow enter abia state make she follow that same way go back.. abi she dey mental?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Arsenalholic(m): 6:51pm
Lol. This topic is somehow...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by cescky(m): 6:51pm
Ayam not understanding..
It's one bus from Lagos to Ghana Na... ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by IamAirforce1: 6:51pm
She would definitely get help
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Fukafuka: 6:51pm
1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by dgysoft(m): 6:51pm
CHAI IT NOT GOOD OH
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Mtm5313: 6:52pm
post it Ghana forum too
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by nolanpatt33: 6:52pm
everybody won run kumot Nigeria oh
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Flamezzz: 6:52pm
dgysoft:Two post just coz you wanna make FTC? Your village jazz na top notch
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by sonnie10: 6:52pm
She should go to Ghana embassy, they should be able to help her.
Alternatively, if she find her way to Lagos, there is also a straight road transportation to Ghana.
Another thing might be the means in terms of transport fare.
8 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by wonuks(m): 6:52pm
Okay
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by calddon(m): 6:54pm
Home is home
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 6:54pm
make she use Google Map � na
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by pmc01(m): 6:54pm
I really don't understand what the issue here is
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by tragergeorge(m): 6:54pm
If she can get to sapele or Jesse ,she don reach Ghana b DAT,bus de load from there straight to gh
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Paradigm777: 6:54pm
Where the man wey she follow come naija?
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by innocential3032(m): 6:55pm
Hmmm,if i talk wetin dey my mind now people wil definitely cum 4 me.make i kukuma keep quite
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Fabianonye: 6:55pm
One igbo man should marry her na
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Paradigm777: 6:55pm
[quote author=tragergeorge post=65868464]If she can get to sapele or Jesse ,she don reach Ghana b DAT,bus de load from there straight to gh[/quote
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by sunsewa16: 6:55pm
is better she forget she ever comes from Ghana, and better still adopt biafran nationality,with osiosioma ngwa as her hometown, matter close,since Aba don sweet am,im come forget where she comes from.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by oochi123(f): 6:56pm
Haba! She for don marry Ibo man na. I guess she is tired of staying in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by chiefojiji(m): 6:56pm
:O Nigeria situation can actually make someone that is not used to it run mad or trying to get mad, or run insanity without no sane reason....... May God let ur people locate u
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Aniedi30(m): 6:56pm
Post it In GH gossip if those stingy people go help am
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Paradigm777: 6:56pm
innocential3032:Talk am Bro.... Same thing dey my mind too.
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by dhamstar(m): 6:57pm
Ghana don sweet na she wan return
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by chiefojiji(m): 6:58pm
innocential3032:is beta u talk it, cus if u don't now, it might be used against u if u actually wan enter heaven
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by Olii(f): 6:58pm
Mama come let me show you the way, I know road
|Re: A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her by wink2015: 7:01pm
IN PATIENCE JONATHAN PIDGIN ENGLISH "HOW YOU WAKA COME"
WAKA BACK TO GHANA.
By the way, Nigeria is a shithole country.
There are so many ILLEGALS living in our midst without our so called Nigerian immigration official doing anything to check the validity of their papers.
There instances of Nigerian immigration official found to be colluding with chinese, Lebanese, Indians, Bangledeshi, Pakistani, Vietnamese, Brazillian, and Africans from other part of the country.
The Nigerian immigration authority takes bribe from them.
Corporate bodies even grant them employment at the expense of suffering Nigerian graduates. There have been instance when some company scale up the qualification to go beyond Nigerians and then employ foreigners from abroad. These foreigners pay homage to them in secret.
It is a sad story.
The Ghana High Commission, the Nigerian government through the respective institution can liase to get this elderly ghanaian women to settle back home in her native home - Ghana.
I wish her a successful return to her HOME LAND.
1 Like
Viewing this topic: makahlj2, IForgotMyLoginD(f), oyezed(m), SemiuAjibola, hostine316(m), shurinz(m), Marchman, pukena(m), MozartBethoven, aiikman(m), Augustinaz(m), pcagbaji(m), philsule, Redoil, SmartMugu, chiventoline(m), vaxx, starbuck(f), abhosts(m), buchilino(m), kels4fun(m), eagleeye2, Toneyo(m), gentlepraise, ecology, evansjeff(m), Tranquill, Chinweej, BecomeALandLord(m), lanocfoods, gucci20(m), wEsOmE(m), highqueen(f), yomibabe(f), Blackfire(m), Writs, Splendblex(f), ibkgab001, Viicfuntop(f), ObaOloye, HenryHill, jebbi, MTKbudapest(m), Truth234 and 87 guest(s)
