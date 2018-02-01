Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Nairalander's Grandma Needs Her Way Back Home - Help Her (9676 Views)

Please the woman whose photograph appears below Is a native of Praso Asikuma in Ghana West Africa. She has been living in abia state in Southern Nigeria for Years and she Is desirous to return to Ghana but unable to trace her way back.



Anyone with useful information should please contact - +2348032267345





The Womans Information Are Below:



Name: YAA SATOA



Fathers Name: KWAHU



Village: PRASO ASIKUMA



Country: Ghana

If she knows the way she follow enter abia state make she follow that same way go back.. abi she dey mental? 17 Likes 2 Shares

Lol. This topic is somehow... 1 Like 1 Share







It's one bus from Lagos to Ghana Na... .. Ayam not understanding..It's one bus from Lagos to Ghana Na..... 3 Likes 1 Share

She would definitely get help 1 Like

CHAI IT NOT GOOD OH

post it Ghana forum too 2 Likes











everybody won run kumot Nigeria oh everybody won run kumot Nigeria oh 1 Like

dgysoft:

I MADE IT Two post just coz you wanna make FTC? Your village jazz na top notch Two post just coz you wanna make FTC?Your village jazz na top notch 3 Likes

She should go to Ghana embassy, they should be able to help her.



Alternatively, if she find her way to Lagos, there is also a straight road transportation to Ghana.



Another thing might be the means in terms of transport fare. 8 Likes

Home is home

make she use Google Map � na 1 Like

I really don't understand what the issue here is 4 Likes

If she can get to sapele or Jesse ,she don reach Ghana b DAT,bus de load from there straight to gh 4 Likes

Where the man wey she follow come naija? 4 Likes

Hmmm,if i talk wetin dey my mind now people wil definitely cum 4 me.make i kukuma keep quite 1 Like







One igbo man should marry her na 1 Like



[quote author=tragergeorge post=65868464]If she can get to sapele or Jesse ,she don reach Ghana b DAT,bus de load from there straight to gh[/quote 1 Like

is better she forget she ever comes from Ghana, and better still adopt biafran nationality,with osiosioma ngwa as her hometown, matter close,since Aba don sweet am,im come forget where she comes from. 2 Likes 1 Share

Haba! She for don marry Ibo man na. I guess she is tired of staying in Nigeria. 1 Like

:O Nigeria situation can actually make someone that is not used to it run mad or trying to get mad, or run insanity without no sane reason....... May God let ur people locate u 3 Likes

Post it In GH gossip if those stingy people go help am 1 Like

innocential3032:

Hmmm,if i talk wetin dey my mind now people wil definitely cum 4 me.make i kukuma keep quite Talk am Bro.... Same thing dey my mind too. Talk am Bro.... Same thing dey my mind too.

Ghana don sweet na she wan return

innocential3032:

Hmmm,if i talk wetin dey my mind now people wil definitely cum 4 me.make i kukuma keep quite is beta u talk it, cus if u don't now, it might be used against u if u actually wan enter heaven is beta u talk it, cus if u don't now, it might be used against u if u actually wan enter heaven

Mama come let me show you the way, I know road