|Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by AutoReportNG2: 10:15pm On Mar 15
Just recently, a young lady met a guy at a social gathering and it was love at first sight – after she saw his Porsche Cayenne. Within two weeks, the lady had reportedly slept with the guy. However, it was later discovered that the Porsche Cayenne is not actually a genuine Porsche, but a knock-off version.
According to ET Today, the lady was attracted by the guy’s personality and his luxurious sports utility vehicle (SUV). The latest market price of a Porsche Cayenne could cost anywhere between $61,000 and $80,000, depending on the specs. Despite owning such an expensive car, the guy seemed down-to-earth and humble.
He wore shirts purchased from Taobao, which cost about 100 Yuan that's about 5700 naira and he only visited regular food stalls when they were on dates, the lady said. “In my opinion, it’s rare to see a rich guy who is so humble like him. I started to develop feelings for him,” she said.
Their relationship soon bloomed and within two weeks, the lady had slept with the guy for 17 times! Everything was going well for the couple and she would always update her friends with pictures. Not sure if she’s trying to show off or what… One day, she sent pictures of her boyfriend’s Porsche Cayenne to her friends in their group chat and was shockingly told that the car wasn’t a Porsche Cayenne.
In fact, it was apparently a China-made car that has a remarkably similar resemblance to the luxury German SUV. “My friend’s boyfriend used to own a Cayenne, and he said this isn’t a Porsche,” the lady said. Here’s her boyfriend’s ‘Porsche Cayenne’…
Startled by this new-found fact, she couldn’t digest it and even argued that there were Porsche logos all over the car. Her friend then enlightened her, explaining that those logos can actually be bought on Taobao and that her boyfriend’s car is actually a Zotye SR9, which costs between 100,000 Yuan and 150,000 Yuan (5.7million -8.5million naira)
Clearly the lady didn’t pay attention to the letters on the logos either, because it was written ‘Zhongtai’, instead of ‘Porsche’ on them.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by AutoReportNG2: 10:20pm On Mar 15
Bad girl meets sharp guy
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by iHart(m): 11:24pm On Mar 15
china self...
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:14am
Life drama
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by phantonce(m): 7:15am
Most of this girl's carry fish brain on there head.
So she couldn't even read the logo to know it wasn't Porsche.
The last thing I'll do in my life is to buy things for myself to impress lady.
But the guy dn chop the nunu 17 times between 2 weeks.
He's the real MVP
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by OrestesDante(m): 7:15am
☣ ☠
∆ Dating a who're is not a joke. Dating a materialistic who're is worse
The guy has slept with the lady for at least 17times already. Who is the loser here?
And the lady still thinks she has a value??
Most of these girls are foolish with mushroom brains
Now she will start scouting for another fuçker.
What sort of dog life is that?
No marital value!
And the thread still reads "Lady Dumps BF". who dumps who? Jokes everywhere
∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by LesbianBoy(m): 7:15am
She dey mad
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by smithsydny(m): 7:15am
Made in China
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by jashar(f): 7:16am
Which one she don buy?
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by mzangy: 7:16am
And who counted the number of times they had sex?
Was the person there?
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by princechurchill(m): 7:17am
Her brain is made in China that's why he collected her punna under two weeks
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by hotspec(m): 7:17am
When MONATAN meets MOTANMI
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by delugajackson(m): 7:17am
Two things that are inseparable - women and material things.
That's why I keep telling guys, don't do shìt for them bìtches. I repeat, don't you ever do shìt for them bìtches! Unless that bìtch wanna walk that walk and get that money, the bìtch ain't getting nothing. The same goes for exes, side chicks, boos or what ever they call themselves these days.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by Meajor(m): 7:18am
Love in Tokyo..... She don get wetin carry her come na... So girls even fish brain better pass der own... Imagine Dis kind nonsense and possibly she no even get bicycle oh...
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by agarawu23(m): 7:18am
SMH.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by surrogatesng: 7:18am
lo,
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by Rainmania(m): 7:18am
Lol very interesting.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by officialteemi(m): 7:18am
wat if it was the real porsche..she will still dumps the niqqa for a ferrari...
life of a bitch.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by linkers: 7:18am
Ladies generally are materialistic and the only thing that they can offer is sex which is for the weaklings.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:18am
When you have chinko love for someone who uses chinko products
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by Saintsquare(m): 7:20am
Na who lose?
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by NOC1(m): 7:21am
17 times?
na the babe lose, my guy congrats. Let my guy go convert him old Benz to Bentley and tidy another babe
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by erasergozy: 7:21am
and yea like my naira-babes China too get I dey hungry never Chop babes
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by utenwuson: 7:23am
so she was actually dating the Porsche..... the guy didn't brag, she was
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by iAudio: 7:24am
The guy be like. "una wey dey wear everything fake nko?"
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by Sirventor01(m): 7:24am
17 times in two weeks when you are not chelsea goalkeeper, anyway please join me in wishing somebody special(B.I.E.H) a happy birthday
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by satowind(m): 7:24am
Fake news every where
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by mekonglobal(m): 7:24am
You mean she bed a nigga 17 times in 2wks just because of mullar? how low can these goldiggers get.
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by thundafire: 7:25am
Who he pain after chopping enough
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by DWJOBScom(m): 7:26am
i was waiting for the dump part
|Re: Lady Dumps BF After Discovering His Porsche Cayenne Is Actually China-made by ZombieTAMER: 7:28am
Confirmed lady
Please it's the era of arrangee marriage for your kind in Nigeria.... I heard yusuf buhari is available
