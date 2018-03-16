Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / MTN Nigeria Achieves 42.1% (52.3 Million) Subscriber Share (735 Views)

The information is contained on the telecoms regulator’s monthly Subscriber/Operator Data available on its Website.



The company added 2.5 million new subscribers between June and December 2017 in Nigeria and recorded a total of 217.2 million subscribers globally at the end of the financial year.



9mobile’s share fell by a little more than 200,000 subscribers. Airtel and Glo, however, gained more subscribers within the respective quarters as shown below.







Source: NCC



MTN mobile money initiative, which is active in 14 markets, gained the patronage of 22 million customers. In December alone, $5.3bn worth of transactions were carried out on the platform by 325,000 active agents.



The mobile money customers grew by 38 percent from 16.1 million in 2016 year-on-year.



As regards its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which it said was subject to market conditions and requisite regulatory approval, the company said it had engaged with Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the NSE extensively on the structure and parameters of the listing.



According to MTN, it has obtained its shareholders’ approval in principle to prepare for the listing, including amendments to its corporate structure.



It added that the company’s management had already initiated its corporate governance rating scoring with the NSE with a view to listing on the NSE’s Premium Board.







D kind of money this mtn nd other telcos make, is mind blowing







Ds guys jst make 2much money without much ado

Etisalat 9mobile will soon discover oil...

Just going down like one football team...

MTN is one very strong company, I wonder why Nigeria companies don't do well ... Eg glo



They under pay staff and still use them to make alot of money











These ones go jus dey suck person data for night like preeek....





∆ As far as Nigeria Telecommunication system is concerned, MTN is only network that work by Quality rather than Quantity.



MTN is the best talking about service rendering leaving sentiments aside. ∆







Thieves

Take it or leave it, MTN is the only telecom company in Nigeria with wide reach and less issues! If they work on their data package, they may collect almost a 65% market share in the next one year 1 Like

Why b say na mtn go get highest subscribers, dem dey do well sha.



mtn will always take the lead when the likes of Glo are really messing up big time. instead to improve more on their services, they keep rolling out money for celebrities that won't add value to them. so because of one yeye celeb will convince me to buy Glo data? lai lai 1 Like

Livingwood:

Take it or leave it, MTN is the only telecom company in Nigeria with wide reach and less issues! If they work on their data package, they may collect almost a 65% market share in the next one year they are too stingy with data they are too stingy with data

Everywhere you go

MTN

They have snatched subscribers from Glo ever since Glo slashed their data plans



MTN shrunk year on year. Lost 8 million subscribers in 2017 alone. Bad news can always be presented in a positive light....Just consult buhari's people. MTN shrunk year on year. Lost 8 million subscribers in 2017 alone. Bad news can always be presented in a positive light....Just consult buhari's people. 1 Like

Like it or not, MTN has been there from day one and they have been stable, even though their thief thief too much.

Tells you a lot with nigerian businesses. GLO should be something we all can be proud of but the silly owner don't want to give it to innovative people to run.



Glo used to be loved by a lot of people and would have been battling head to head with MTN.



9 MOBILE is going down too because well, the " expatrates" left it and now back to Nigerian business as usual.

Amirullaha:

Etisalat 9mobile will soon discover oil...

Just going down like one football team... Just say Arsenal, nobody will beat you. Just say Arsenal, nobody will beat you.