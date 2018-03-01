₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by CastedAyo: 6:29am
Love In Tokyo. Young couple who lives in Bangladesh decided to ends their lives by hanging themselves. According to multiple reports online, their parents were not in support of their marriage which makes the two LOVEBIRDS to commit suicide because they don't want to be separated.
Read what Patricia who shared the shocking photos wrote below;
"Wonders shall never End! "SUICIDE for LOVE " This happened simply because their PARENTS were trying to separate the "TWO LOVER'S BIRDS" from getting married by separating them but they have chosen to END it this way. What's wrong with the YOUTHS of NOWADAYS? Aren't they wasted DESTINIES?
#Is that Right to suicide for love❤️❤️❤️
.Their families were trying to move them away from each other..then they commuted suicide...
#today in Bangladesh.
I have two questions to ask and i need an answers from people Now my first question is,
Is this the love Christ is talking about?
Second question:
where will this two lovers spend their eternity?"
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:33am
Bengali Romeo and Juliet
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 6:34am
So they want to replay Romeo and Juliet? Nonsense.
But again, parents need to understand that these group of persons are no longer children but adults. They are sensible enough to make their own decisions, good or bad as it may seem.
It's a lesson for us all to learn in the most extreme way.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:50am
Too much sauce too much sauce
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 6:50am
Why will the parents try to separate them?
Every love deserve a trial..
But anyways they should not have committed suicide,, now they WILL have to go roast in hell.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by agarawu23(m): 6:51am
Yeah, this is true love but plain STUPIDITY
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:03am
Why not elope instead, my life is mine to protect so can't it, it is easier for me to die protecting someone than take my own life
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by ELgordo(m): 7:05am
Ovoko! If this is true then it's stupid love
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Homeboiy: 7:24am
What will they tell God?
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by wassade: 7:59am
Two Fools
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Ginaz(f): 8:32am
Must be so painful to die this way. May their souls rest in peace.
Please let's not laugh them and call them fools. If you think it's easy to commit suicide why don't you do it?
It takes courage to do what they did. I guessed they went too far...Why didn't they run away if they so much love each other instead of killing themselves?
God help this generation!!!
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:37am
Homeboiy:They died for love.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:38am
agarawu23:They should have eloped.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by agarawu23(m): 8:55am
NwanyiAwkaetiti:to where ma?
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:45am
Only Losers commit Suicide... What They Dont know Is That Suicide Brings The Really Problem... So This Two Munters thought That Maybe There Is A Place Where They Can both Go And Spend Their Life Together In Love And Happiness Forever... Smh... Disadvantage Of Disney Fairy Tales...
Well There Is A Place For Them, somewhere Underground, where They Roast Suya
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Tinalex(f): 11:00am
Now they've lost them. Mumu parents
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 11:00am
New Mumus
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 11:00am
Love in Bangladesh
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by HopeAlive14(m): 11:01am
Parents should learn to respect their children's decisions when they are of age.
They should support and pray for them to succeed in life.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 11:01am
Beautiful couple
I love the girl's leg bead.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:01am
Religious inclinations, culture, caste systems, family manipulations plays so much role in the marriage systems in the whole of Asia & the Arab world, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and small southeast Asia are the worst, I wonder why 2 matured adults won't be left alone to decide what they want, nawao
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Essentials1(m): 11:02am
DeadRat:Death is never the answer
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Queenext: 11:02am
Romeo and Juliet of modern days...
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by anyimontana(m): 11:03am
Combo suicide.. Notin person no go see
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Firstreality(m): 11:03am
bad market
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by AlexCk: 11:04am
Smh.
As a theist, na hell sure pass, more suffering.
As an atheist, na burial rice sure pass, thanks to their stupidity.
It's a pity really, grown asss people committing suicide cuz of disapproval from parents.
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Oyenike01(f): 11:04am
e be like Indian film..
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by Omuneizzy6(m): 11:04am
let buhari come and see how people can die for each other and he cant even die to save nigeria... Rest In peace young couple
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by id4sho(m): 11:05am
Mehn, this is the real "I can die for you " "am dieing 4 u"
#REALOVE
|Re: Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) by ukejejohnson: 11:05am
They will spend their eternity in Bangladesh na
