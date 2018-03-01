Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Couple Commits Suicide By Hanging In Bangladesh (Disturbing Photos) (10201 Views)

Read what Patricia who shared the shocking photos wrote below;

"Wonders shall never End! "SUICIDE for LOVE " This happened simply because their PARENTS were trying to separate the "TWO LOVER'S BIRDS" from getting married by separating them but they have chosen to END it this way. What's wrong with the YOUTHS of NOWADAYS? Aren't they wasted DESTINIES?

#Is that Right to suicide for love ❤️❤️❤️

.Their families were trying to move them away from each other..then they commuted suicide...

#today in Bangladesh.

I have two questions to ask and i need an answers from people Now my first question is,

Is this the love Christ is talking about?

Second question:

where will this two lovers spend their eternity?"



Bengali Romeo and Juliet 4 Likes

So they want to replay Romeo and Juliet? Nonsense.

But again, parents need to understand that these group of persons are no longer children but adults. They are sensible enough to make their own decisions, good or bad as it may seem.



It's a lesson for us all to learn in the most extreme way. 11 Likes

Too much sauce too much sauce

Why will the parents try to separate them?



Every love deserve a trial..



But anyways they should not have committed suicide,, now they WILL have to go roast in hell. 5 Likes

Yeah, this is true love but plain STUPIDITY 7 Likes

Why not elope instead, my life is mine to protect so can't it, it is easier for me to die protecting someone than take my own life 10 Likes

Ovoko! If this is true then it's stupid love

What will they tell God? 1 Like 1 Share

Two Fools 1 Like

Must be so painful to die this way. May their souls rest in peace.



Please let's not laugh them and call them fools. If you think it's easy to commit suicide why don't you do it?



It takes courage to do what they did. I guessed they went too far...Why didn't they run away if they so much love each other instead of killing themselves?



God help this generation!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Homeboiy:

What will they tell God? They died for love. They died for love.

agarawu23:

Yeah, this is true love but plain STUPIDITY They should have eloped. They should have eloped.

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

They should have eloped. to where ma? to where ma?

Only Losers commit Suicide... What They Dont know Is That Suicide Brings The Really Problem... So This Two Munters thought That Maybe There Is A Place Where They Can both Go And Spend Their Life Together In Love And Happiness Forever... Smh... Disadvantage Of Disney Fairy Tales...



Well There Is A Place For Them, somewhere Underground, where They Roast Suya

Now they've lost them. Mumu parents 3 Likes

New Mumus



Love in Bangladesh Love in Bangladesh

Parents should learn to respect their children's decisions when they are of age.



They should support and pray for them to succeed in life.



RIP to the dead. 2 Likes

Beautiful couple







I love the girl's leg bead.

Religious inclinations, culture, caste systems, family manipulations plays so much role in the marriage systems in the whole of Asia & the Arab world, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and small southeast Asia are the worst, I wonder why 2 matured adults won't be left alone to decide what they want, nawao 1 Like

DeadRat:

Only Losers commit Suicide... What They Dont know Is That Suicide Brings The Really Problem... So This Two Munters thought That Maybe There Is A Place Where They Can both Go And Spend Their Life Together In Love And Happiness Forever... Smh... Disadvantage Of Disney Fairy Tales...



Well There Is A Place For Them, somewhere Underground, where They Roast Suya Death is never the answer Death is never the answer

Romeo and Juliet of modern days...

Combo suicide.. Notin person no go see

bad market

Smh.



As a theist, na hell sure pass, more suffering.



As an atheist, na burial rice sure pass, thanks to their stupidity.







It's a pity really, grown asss people committing suicide cuz of disapproval from parents.

e be like Indian film..

let buhari come and see how people can die for each other and he cant even die to save nigeria... Rest In peace young couple

Mehn, this is the real "I can die for you " "am dieing 4 u"

#REALOVE