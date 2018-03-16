₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:50am
Are your bags of weed missing? Run down to RRS Headquarters to claim them.
https://mobile.twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/974416198539665408
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:51am
Reactions
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:51am
More reactions
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by izzou(m): 6:53am
Just promise me you won't do me any harm and I'll come and pick my stuffs up
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by xmileeasy: 7:01am
It is only those that are high that will attempt to claim the bags of cannabis, when your surname is not cannabis.
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Pat081: 7:02am
izzou:u re free to cum anytime u want but inform ur people dat u may not cum home dat day ooo
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by tyson98: 7:09am
Claim kor disclaimer ni
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by nepapole(m): 7:15am
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Homeboiy: 7:15am
Mehn
See better highment
Just two jombo size morning n evening
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by emmy4lov(m): 7:30am
Claim ke... The fear of Nigerian police is the beginning of wisdom..
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by satowind(m): 7:30am
No be naija one politician go soon claim it. You people should give it to buhari cows
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by thundafire: 7:30am
Only uncivilised nation do such
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by DWJOBScom(m): 7:30am
Promise you will let the person head home afterwards
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Penalty82(m): 7:31am
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by femi4: 7:31am
Make Olamide badoo go claim am instead of busy shouting "Kosewe! Kosegbo!" in his music
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirmuel1(m): 7:31am
awon weyrey
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirventor01(m): 7:31am
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ybalogs(m): 7:32am
Awon alakoba .
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by neonly: 7:32am
I blame buhari for dis
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Tybabe0001(m): 7:32am
Am learning a new lesson
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ybalogs(m): 7:32am
To come claim prison abi what? Ayam not understanding.
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirventor01(m): 7:32am
Very funny someone should help me with that jide kosoko meme like *come come come*
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Partnerbiz2: 7:34am
Bring back our girls joor
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ayookunlee: 7:34am
wisdom is profitable to direct
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:35am
thundafire:They just want to lure the in.
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Kizyte(m): 7:35am
It is only a stubborn fly that follows the corpse to the grave
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by wwwtortoise(m): 7:36am
Mine was missing but I have found it.
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Bondesniger(m): 7:36am
on our way who is the officer in charge
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Truckpusher(m): 7:37am
Why are people being criminalized for something that is medicinal while tobacco and alcohol which are not medicinal but dangerously potent to the human organs are being prioritized and even taxed ?
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Yewandequeen(f): 7:37am
Claim? Hehe
Na person wey him village people dey follow will go claim such.
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by lostluggage: 7:37am
|Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Yoruba4Life: 7:38am
