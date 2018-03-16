₦airaland Forum

RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:50am
Are your bags of weed missing? Run down to RRS Headquarters to claim them.


https://mobile.twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/974416198539665408

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:51am
Reactions

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by naptu2: 6:51am
More reactions

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by izzou(m): 6:53am
grin

Just promise me you won't do me any harm and I'll come and pick my stuffs up

cool

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by xmileeasy: 7:01am
It is only those that are high that will attempt to claim the bags of cannabis, when your surname is not cannabis. grin

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Pat081: 7:02am
izzou:
grin

Just promise me you won't do me any harm and I'll come and pick my stuffs up

cool
u re free to cum anytime u want but inform ur people dat u may not cum home dat day ooo

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by tyson98: 7:09am
Claim kor disclaimer ni grin
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by nepapole(m): 7:15am
grin grin grin.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Homeboiy: 7:15am
Mehn shocked

See better highment

Just two jombo size morning n evening

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by emmy4lov(m): 7:30am
Claim ke... The fear of Nigerian police is the beginning of wisdom..
cheesy cheesy wink cheesy


Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by satowind(m): 7:30am
No be naija one politician go soon claim it. You people should give it to buhari cows
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by thundafire: 7:30am
Only uncivilised nation do such

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by DWJOBScom(m): 7:30am
Promise you will let the person head home afterwards grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Penalty82(m): 7:31am
cheesy

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by femi4: 7:31am
Make Olamide badoo go claim am instead of busy shouting "Kosewe! Kosegbo!" in his music
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirmuel1(m): 7:31am
awon weyrey grin

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirventor01(m): 7:31am
.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ybalogs(m): 7:32am
Awon alakoba .
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by neonly: 7:32am
I blame buhari for dis
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Tybabe0001(m): 7:32am
Am learning a new lesson
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ybalogs(m): 7:32am
To come claim prison abi what? Ayam not understanding.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Sirventor01(m): 7:32am
Very funny someone should help me with that jide kosoko meme like *come come come*
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Partnerbiz2: 7:34am
Bring back our girls joor
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by ayookunlee: 7:34am
wisdom is profitable to direct
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:35am
thundafire:
Only uncivilised nation do such
They just want to lure the in.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Kizyte(m): 7:35am
It is only a stubborn fly that follows the corpse to the grave

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by wwwtortoise(m): 7:36am
grin

Mine was missing but I have found it.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Bondesniger(m): 7:36am
on our way who is the officer in charge

Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Truckpusher(m): 7:37am
Why are people being criminalized for something that is medicinal while tobacco and alcohol which are not medicinal but dangerously potent to the human organs are being prioritized and even taxed ? undecided
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Yewandequeen(f): 7:37am
Claim? Hehe grin

Na person wey him village people dey follow will go claim such.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by lostluggage: 7:37am
.
Re: RRS Asks Lagosians To Come And Claim Their Missing Cannabis. by Yoruba4Life: 7:38am
.

