https://mobile.twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/974416198539665408 Are your bags of weed missing? Run down to RRS Headquarters to claim them. 2 Likes 1 Share

Just promise me you won't do me any harm and I'll come and pick my stuffs up



4 Likes

It is only those that are high that will attempt to claim the bags of cannabis, when your surname is not cannabis. 6 Likes

u re free to cum anytime u want but inform ur people dat u may not cum home dat day ooo u re free to cum anytime u want but inform ur people dat u may not cum home dat day ooo 1 Like

Claim kor disclaimer ni

See better highment



Just two jombo size morning n evening MehnSee better highmentJust two jombo size morning n evening 3 Likes









Claim ke... The fear of Nigerian police is the beginning of wisdom..

No be naija one politician go soon claim it. You people should give it to buhari cows

Only uncivilised nation do such 1 Like

Promise you will let the person head home afterwards

Make Olamide badoo go claim am instead of busy shouting "Kosewe! Kosegbo!" in his music

awon weyrey 1 Like

Awon alakoba .

I blame buhari for dis

Am learning a new lesson

To come claim prison abi what? Ayam not understanding.

Very funny someone should help me with that jide kosoko meme like *come come come*

Bring back our girls joor

wisdom is profitable to direct

It is only a stubborn fly that follows the corpse to the grave 1 Share





Mine was missing but I have found it. Mine was missing but I have found it.

on our way who is the officer in charge 1 Like

Why are people being criminalized for something that is medicinal while tobacco and alcohol which are not medicinal but dangerously potent to the human organs are being prioritized and even taxed ?





Na person wey him village people dey follow will go claim such. Claim? HeheNa person wey him village people dey follow will go claim such.

.