Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Islie: 6:52am
By Pamela Eboh 


Police in Anambra State have arrested a man and his sister for conniving to abduct ladies desperate for job, rape and later collect ransom from their worried parents.

The suspects, Treasure and Lillian, from Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, were alleged to have tricked a lady, Peace, from Enugu State to Mgbachu village, Nkpor-Uno in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State under the pretence that they were going to employ her in a modelling company at Nkpor.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, explained that while Peace was in captivity, Treasure demanded N1,000,000 ransom from her parents before she could be released.

He said: “While Peace was in captivity, Treasure went through her phone, saw the contact of Nche Thelma Blessing and called her. He told Blessing that he had a modelling work contract, which would last for two years. He told her that she would be paid N250,000. On January 15, 2018, Blessing arrived Nkpor and was received by Treasure.

Treasure tricked her to his apartment and locked her up. He later demanded N50,000 ransom. When he noticed that the money was not forthcoming, he collected her two handsets and a cash of N31,000. He striped and attempted to rape her. But she managed to escape from captivity.

“Since he was still in possession of Blessing’s phone, Treasure went through her contacts and latched on the name Victoria. He copied the phone number and gave it to his sister, Lillian to dial. Thus, Lillian, posing as Blessing, called and lured Victoria, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, to Nkpor where Treasure took her to his house and raped her and later collected ransom of N145,000, from her parents.

“Treasure would later handover Victoria’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to Lillian, to go and empty the victim’s account before she was released.”

Umar said that the suspects had both confessed to the crime, stressing that they would soon be arraigned in court.

The commissioner also paraded seven other persons involved in child trafficking and robbery. They were arrested in different parts of the state, said Umar.

He added that a police inspector, Mr. Hassan Ahmadu, and a team of 55 Police Mobile Force, Aba, Abia State, while on duty on Osisioma Road junction in Abia State, saw two persons, Abuchi David Onochie and Obinna Ekwugo, with a three-year-old boy. When the men were stopped and questioned, they couldn’t give convincing account of the boy’s identity or where they were heading with him.

Umar said: “The suspects were subsequently taken to Osisioma Police Station, where they eventually confessed that they lured the little boy, Chikamso Chukwudube Emmanuel, from his family house at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. The parents of the boy have since claimed their child.”

Five other persons were also paraded for allegedly robbing Ozoali Ebere Cynthia and six others at Abagana, of various items which include ATM cards, gas cooker, plasma television, telephones, stabiliser, money and generators.

Umar said the gang also robbed Dr. Onuorah Benjamin at Bekee Memorial Hospital, Nimo, of his I-Phone valued at N140,000, laptop valued at N300,000, two wristwatches worth N60,000, among other items.


Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by biacan(f): 6:54am
Things ladies do to get that modelling jobs is unimaginable..... mis this ko..... mis that ni undecided
But on the other hand men are not helping matters sad why would you take carnal knowledge of such girls just because they are desperate for the job undecided can't you treat them like your sisters

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Masama: 7:10am
The Bloody criminals should be sentenced to death

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Homeboiy: 7:13am
All the way from River state to Anambra to commit such a sacrilegious crime


Just throw them in the zoo
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by python1: 7:54am
My people, don't be discouraged, we must continue with our historic practice, after all, whenever we are caught, we will insult the living daylight out of afonja and almajiri for hating, then Buhari will take the blame so that we can continue with our delusion of being the best in our poo hole. Pls go and get your PVCs, we must send Buhari back to daura for disturbing our heritage. grin grin grin

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by ghiloman28: 11:21am
GBAM
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by DEIFIED(m): 11:22am
nah wah ooh, see format.
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by simonlee(m): 11:22am
All these "chewing gum" girls will not hear now

when they hear modelling job and money in one sentence, they be like...

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by NwaAmaikpe: 11:24am
shocked


What I know is that all models are sexually exploited.

Every model's vajija has been toyed with.
The girls knew what they were in for when they came to sign that contract.

My only grouse is the boy's greed in demanding ransoms for their release.

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by IgbosAreOsus: 11:26am
Chai


OSU kweunu

OSU amaka

Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Xisnin(m): 11:26am
Jail the bastards.
Models are prostitutes who become famous.
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by kaluxy007(m): 11:26am
slim gals how far chubby is bae
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Breezzy(m): 11:28am
shocked women and modelling
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Adeoba10(m): 11:32am
Aait
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by olabrad: 11:48am
Nonaira2, this your useless tribe and bad news have become 5 and 6. The other day, one igbo woman murdered her igbo husband in Cameroon. I thought you said your tribe is full of saints?
Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by joeyswift(m): 11:59am
Every tom dick and harry,wants to become agbani. Meanwhile some people would not hesitate to cash into that desperation from dull girls whose life dream is to become celebrities without working hard

