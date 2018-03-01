₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Islie: 6:52am
By Pamela Eboh
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/kidnapper-lures-abducts-rapes-ladies-modelling-jobs/
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by biacan(f): 6:54am
Things ladies do to get that modelling jobs is unimaginable..... mis this ko..... mis that ni
But on the other hand men are not helping matters why would you take carnal knowledge of such girls just because they are desperate for the job can't you treat them like your sisters
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Masama: 7:10am
The Bloody criminals should be sentenced to death
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Homeboiy: 7:13am
All the way from River state to Anambra to commit such a sacrilegious crime
Just throw them in the zoo
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by python1: 7:54am
My people, don't be discouraged, we must continue with our historic practice, after all, whenever we are caught, we will insult the living daylight out of afonja and almajiri for hating, then Buhari will take the blame so that we can continue with our delusion of being the best in our poo hole. Pls go and get your PVCs, we must send Buhari back to daura for disturbing our heritage.
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by ghiloman28: 11:21am
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by DEIFIED(m): 11:22am
nah wah ooh, see format.
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by simonlee(m): 11:22am
All these "chewing gum" girls will not hear now
when they hear modelling job and money in one sentence, they be like...
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by NwaAmaikpe: 11:24am
What I know is that all models are sexually exploited.
Every model's vajija has been toyed with.
The girls knew what they were in for when they came to sign that contract.
My only grouse is the boy's greed in demanding ransoms for their release.
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by IgbosAreOsus: 11:26am
Chai
OSU kweunu
OSU amaka
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Xisnin(m): 11:26am
Jail the bastards.
Models are prostitutes who become famous.
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by kaluxy007(m): 11:26am
slim gals how far chubby is bae
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Breezzy(m): 11:28am
women and modelling
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by Adeoba10(m): 11:32am
Aait
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by olabrad: 11:48am
Nonaira2, this your useless tribe and bad news have become 5 and 6. The other day, one igbo woman murdered her igbo husband in Cameroon. I thought you said your tribe is full of saints?
|Re: Kidnapper Lures, Abducts, Rapes Ladies Through Modelling Jobs by joeyswift(m): 11:59am
Every tom dick and harry,wants to become agbani. Meanwhile some people would not hesitate to cash into that desperation from dull girls whose life dream is to become celebrities without working hard
