₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,588 members, 4,137,322 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State (3261 Views)
Breaking: Six Students Kidnapped In Epe Released / Lady Who Wrote JAMB Kidnapped In Kano After Her Examination. Photos / 15-year-old Girl Kidnapped In Abuja & Converted To Islam Rescued In Katsina (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by Masama: 7:06am
Eight passengers were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday by some gunmen who hijacked a bus on Igboho-Igbeti Road, Oyo State.
A source said the kidnappers emerged from a bush at the Old Oyo National Park and stopped the bus. They asked passengers of the vehicle to alight.
He said the victims were forced into a vehicle that the hoodlums parked by the roadside, adding that the the bus occupants were from Igboho and Ogbooro towns.
“We have had cases of one or two people being kidnapped in this area before. They were released after ransoms were paid. This is the first time all passengers in a bus would be kidnapped. Other road users have abandoned the route for fear of becoming victims of those hoodlums,” he added.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, however, said two people were kidnapped.
He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odude, had deployed men in the area to search for the victims.
Ajisebutu said, “We are aware of the incident, but it was only two victims that were involved. We have dispatched our men to the area to fish out the kidnappers and ensure the rescue of the victims.”
http://punchng.com/eight-passengers-kidnapped-in-oyo/
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by NwaAmaikpe: 7:07am
I pray they are found, with their skulls intact.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by TarOrfeek: 7:08am
Most definitely AC bus passengers.
I keep telling people, the breeze from an ANIDS' bus non AC can blow your mind away.
Stop pretending to be a big man.
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by Homeboiy: 7:09am
For rituals or what
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by zico530(m): 7:15am
The ere of ritual is back as elections approached.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by ConAir(m): 7:20am
Kidnapping is fast becoming a lucrative business.
Hope they will be found hale and hearty, police should station their patrol vans there since cases of such has been reported.
1 Like
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by itchie: 7:41am
In the south west? Chai!!! Is there any hope that they will be rescued with every part of their body intact? Any hope at all?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by armyjassy101(m): 10:36am
Their skull might have been mined already
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by nairavsdollars(f): 11:23am
Never mind! Mr Constituted Authority will get them released
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by miracool946: 11:24am
g
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by sotall(m): 11:24am
Ok
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by nonut: 11:25am
Skull mining...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by blackbeau1(f): 11:25am
Only hungry local kidnappers would do this
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by dayleke(m): 11:26am
Bad wind blowing in that direction o.
2 Likes
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by judecares1: 11:26am
I PRAY THEY SHOULD KIDNAP THE ONCE THEY WILL END UP FEEDING
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by possibility1234: 11:26am
The men Nigeria Police deployed are busy on the highway collecting 20naira...
1 Like
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by ConcNiggress56(f): 11:27am
currently available for smart men..
good for all occassions..
available in size 44
call or whatsapp __080=628951..25
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by moscobabs(m): 11:28am
You people dont know different between Kidnapping and Ritual
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by simonlee(m): 11:28am
Afonjas and skull mining... i just weak for their matter!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by simonlee(m): 11:28am
sorry1:
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by transit4(m): 11:30am
Sad
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by Adeoba10(m): 11:31am
Always looking for a way to cover their shortcomings. Eyewitness said eight passengers were kidnapped, Oga Olopa wey no keave him office dey denial am.
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by FarahAideed: 11:31am
ConAir:
Why won't it be lucrative when the president of Nigeria Buhari even endorses it by paying ransome constantly to Boko haram
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by doctorexcel: 11:37am
sorry1:
Got nothing to say to you but take this pic as your answer
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by ZombieTAMER: 11:44am
It's the herdsmen
I know it
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by Turnedaround: 11:46am
NwaAmaikpe:
Nor be OGUN state dem kidnap dem na, cos if na OGUN state, their head don go be dat oooo. �, those ones nor dey take eye see pesin head.
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by rocoh(m): 11:51am
like all our parks need to be searched for hoodlums
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by TIDDOLL(m): 11:53am
Imagine, National Parks has now become an haven for kidnappers and terrorist!!!
Just go to one of the National Parks, and see the caliber of Arms they carry to enforce the law.
Double barrels and Pump actions..
[/b]While the NCDC are brandishing AK47 about[b]...
Nigerian Goverment is clueless!!
|Re: Eight Passengers Kidnapped In Oyo State by coalcoal1(m): 12:00pm
horrible
(0) (Reply)
Kidnappers Abduct 21yr Old Boy In Abia,kill Him After 4 Days(photos) / UNBELIEVABLE: Deliverance Minister, Who Is An Armed Robber, Kills Police Officer / Graphic Video: Woman Walks Down The Street Stabbing People
Viewing this topic: coalcoal1(m), Omoteyi(m), Largeman4uall(m), natty2014(m), IamEmem, dman4mdmoon(m), zippie5(m), Donjoe19, lilyhills123, priscy001(f), Truflexunits, calddon(m), University123, Dogeland, bolayod, gloriteyemi(m), thebestprice(m), finestiyke(m), tolulope2021(m), sanchezJ(f) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13