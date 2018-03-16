Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? (619 Views)

It is aimed to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and to draw society's attention to the burden of sleep problems and their medicine, education and social aspects; to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Through the World Sleep Day the World Sleep Society raises awareness of sleep disorders and their better understanding and preventability, and to reduce the burden of sleep problems on society that constitute a global epidemic and threatens health and quality of life for as much as 45% of the world's population.



While sleep requirements vary slightly from person to person, most healthy adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. Children and teens need even more.



When I had no job.



And that was in Primary School. 1 Like

most common categories of young Nigerians that hardly sleep at night



1. The ones that do night class every day on campus… the next day their eye go con red as if they smoke carpet grass 1 Like

2. The ones that do night data plan… guilty of this though e.g Mtn pulse(night to 131)

3. The love birds and their midnight call thing… if they tell them to organise seminar now they will say they cannot talk

4. they game addicts... chaiii gone are those days though me and my PS2 were more like lovers

5. the yahoo yahoo boys…… dem know themselves let me not go elaborate on this issue joor...

you are free to add yours

Hmmmm Number 5.Hmmmm

The vaseline crew can do it all night while surfing xnxx.

When I had no job.



so u mean u don't sleep cuz u have job abegi lalasticlala come and do the needful

quit that job

I have insomnia still battling it, i'm tempted to take sleeping drugs but i dont want to get addicted

Sleeping...d best thing so far

meanwhile some people will deprive their sleep because of big brother naija

. Yesterday night. I don't joke with my sleep except during exam period, I sleep at any slightest opportunity

Its bn a while o! Hustle won't gree

Yesterday.... Since I'm jobless 1 Like

Yesterday





OP World sleep day no concern Nigeria How can i sleep for 7 to 8 hours at night in Nigeria where we have, Boko haram, Fulani herdsmen and the worst and dangerous of them all BUHARI.

Hmmmm, sleep for 8 hours?!? E b like say u no get work at all o... Or maybe ur papa na dangote

Never

Explain that number 5 to me , asin koyemi. I mean mio understand . Asin number shalaye

Sleep don't pay bills... can't remember when last

Never

Hmm sleep has been eluding for a while it's been 6hrs or less for me, hasn't been more than that in a long while . Any great remedies, I use to be a super sleeper

Last night

Been a while, my fault thou chatting till late in the night.