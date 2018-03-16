₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 7:58am
World Sleep Day (Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox) is an annual event organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society, formerly World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), since 2008.
It is aimed to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and to draw society's attention to the burden of sleep problems and their medicine, education and social aspects; to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorders.
Through the World Sleep Day the World Sleep Society raises awareness of sleep disorders and their better understanding and preventability, and to reduce the burden of sleep problems on society that constitute a global epidemic and threatens health and quality of life for as much as 45% of the world's population.
SOURCE>> https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Sleep_Day
While sleep requirements vary slightly from person to person, most healthy adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. Children and teens need even more.
when last did you sleep for 7 to 8 hours at night?
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by dafeyankee: 8:05am
When I had no job.
And that was in Primary School.
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:06am
most common categories of young Nigerians that hardly sleep at night
1. The ones that do night class every day on campus… the next day their eye go con red as if they smoke carpet grass
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:09am
2. The ones that do night data plan… guilty of this though e.g Mtn pulse(night to 131)
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:11am
3. The love birds and their midnight call thing… if they tell them to organise seminar now they will say they cannot talk
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:14am
4. they game addicts... chaiii gone are those days though me and my PS2 were more like lovers
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:17am
5. the yahoo yahoo boys…… dem know themselves let me not go elaborate on this issue joor...
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:18am
you are free to add yours
cc. lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 8:18am
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Sirmuel1(m): 8:50am
Number 5.
Hmmmm
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Fleewpeed: 8:52am
Samsimple:The vaseline crew can do it all night while surfing xnxx.
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Fleewpeed: 2:33pm
dafeyankee:so u mean u don't sleep cuz u have job abegi lalasticlala come and do the needful
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 3:44pm
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Samsimple(m): 3:45pm
Fleewpeed:quit that job
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Biglittlelois(f): 10:22pm
I have insomnia still battling it, i'm tempted to take sleeping drugs but i dont want to get addicted
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by elyte89: 10:22pm
Sleeping...d best thing so far
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by engrjacuzzi: 10:23pm
meanwhile some people will deprive their sleep because of big brother naija
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Chikita66(f): 10:23pm
Yesterday night. I don't joke with my sleep except during exam period, I sleep at any slightest opportunity .
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Radiantgfx: 10:24pm
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Boyooosa(m): 10:24pm
Its bn a while o! Hustle won't gree
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by bayaar(m): 10:24pm
Yesterday.... Since I'm jobless
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by NaijaYahooBoy: 10:24pm
Yesterday
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by sigiyaya(m): 10:24pm
How can i sleep for 7 to 8 hours at night in Nigeria where we have, Boko haram, Fulani herdsmen and the worst and dangerous of them all BUHARI.
OP World sleep day no concern Nigeria
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Monaco2(m): 10:24pm
Hmmmm, sleep for 8 hours?!? E b like say u no get work at all o... Or maybe ur papa na dangote
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Andyblaze: 10:24pm
Never
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Arckeen: 10:24pm
Explain that number 5 to me , asin koyemi. I mean mio understand . Asin number shalaye
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by julietene(f): 10:25pm
Sleep don't pay bills... can't remember when last
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by BlackDBagba: 10:25pm
Never
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by mexioni(m): 10:25pm
Hmm sleep has been eluding for a while it's been 6hrs or less for me, hasn't been more than that in a long while . Any great remedies, I use to be a super sleeper
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Naturalobserver(m): 10:25pm
Last night
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by Olalan(m): 10:25pm
Been a while, my fault thou chatting till late in the night.
|Re: World Sleep Day 2018: When Last Did You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours At Night? by philo04(m): 10:25pm
the videos editor and after effect creators......I belong dia
Viewing this topic: moao(m), Boyooosa(m), slowice(m), adesammy1(m), Gassa007, lejet, classc25(f), Yunjeezy(m), braveheart008, janefarms2015, statrboiTolu(m), Andyblaze, dozofavour(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), Monaco2(m), mexioni(m), NoDulling4here(m), beeff(m), heffem(m), philo04(m), ataller1, Florblu(f), demoBaba, carymastory(m), Tracygold(f), naijaparrot, tim1256(m), Naturalobserver(m), boldking(m), Worksunlimited, BlissZone, longerthroat(m), chuksjuve(m), adeayobami, Vstuffs(m), Radiantgfx, ades0la(f), mozh, Horizona001(m), NaijaYahooBoy, Dething, anyaekekehinde(m), oilfielden(m), rojust, NewBea, migntta(m), adiosgracias(m), nwannemous(m), Cmyname(m), safarigirl(f), hemartins(m), officializzijac, Heanry(m), baybeeboi, live4dgospel(m), YModulosGodSon, Babangida70(m), AngelicDamsel(f), Tunagee, iwattpro(m), Allboiz, richyfunky(m), DaniDani(m), DateMynd44, emmasege, QueenDeborah(f), Dongreat(m), 100naira(m), sigiyaya(m), ArchEnemy(m), Slyp, Lateedee(m), Donbraye(m), Xsem(m), thorrvik55(m), bentube(f), ElRapido, mzangy, Aniahfrankie(m), Anie01, Chikita66(f), paulabola(m), Olalan(m) and 123 guest(s)
