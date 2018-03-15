₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by sonya4all(m): 8:00am
*Large Heart of A visually impaired Corp member*
It was sometime in November 2017,during the selection process for persons with Disabilities to engage in sporting activities marking the 2017 world Disability day,at Oba Central School.Oba Anambra state,that i met this young visually impaired youth Corp member, Serving at the ministry of social welfare, children and women affairs rehabilitation center Oba.what attracted my attention to Jennifer Ejiogu was when I heard her insisting that one of the physically challenged persons who had no wheelchair nor clutches get home safely after the program,she refused leaving the venue until a tricycle comes to pick the Man...
Today 15th March 2018,I was invited to witness the commissioning of projects undertaken by Jenifer at the rehabilitation center oba, in company of the SSA to the Executive governor of Anambra state on Disability matters,which includes,zebra crossing into the the rehabilitation center, donation of wheelchairs, painting and installation of mosquito nets at the rehabilitation center housing persons with Disabilities who are undergoing training by the state government,behold to my greatest surprise this same man who Jenifer had insisted gets home safely Because he had no mobility aids was one of the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs courtesy of this compassionate young lady who despite her Disability condition heed to the call by this Excellency chief Willie Obiano to members of the society to support persons with Disabilities at their own capacity . Jennifer has not only shown her Passion to the welfare of PWDs but has also demonstrated it by these philanthropic donations as a serving youth Corp member in anambra state..
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by dafeyankee: 8:02am
God
Bless
Her.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by omowolewa: 8:03am
Nice one. Disability is not inability.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by Godwinfury(m): 8:04am
Please don't make racist and tribalistic comments on this section
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:38am
This is an aberration;
I think the corper is a mumu.
She is there using her scarce resources for philanthropy hoping to get an NYSC state award.
Instead of her to use her condition to beg for alms so as to amass wealth.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by transit4(m): 11:39am
God bless her!
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by miracool946: 11:39am
nice one
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:41am
Certainly, her rewards would be multipled
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by Homeboiy: 11:41am
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by Newbeginnings(m): 11:41am
Godwinfury:
She is igbo and she is great, that is a fact, but that doesn't mean other tribes aren't great because everyone is unique in their own way.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:45am
Theres always a reward for being good
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:47am
God bless them.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by DankemzI(m): 11:48am
Good Gesture, God bless her
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by VanNistelrooy24: 11:48am
Check her very well, she's from Delta State.
We are the big Heart.
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:50am
NwaAmaikpe:You Need To Reset your Head Clock... Your Comments Are Always The Opposite Of Everything...
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 11:59am
NwaAmaikpe:May God punish whoever made you like this
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by teejet: 12:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Jennifer Ejiogu: Large Heart Of A Visually Impaired Corper (Photos) by enomakos(m): 12:08pm
bless her
