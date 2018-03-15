*Large Heart of A visually impaired Corp member*



It was sometime in November 2017,during the selection process for persons with Disabilities to engage in sporting activities marking the 2017 world Disability day,at Oba Central School.Oba Anambra state,that i met this young visually impaired youth Corp member, Serving at the ministry of social welfare, children and women affairs rehabilitation center Oba.what attracted my attention to Jennifer Ejiogu was when I heard her insisting that one of the physically challenged persons who had no wheelchair nor clutches get home safely after the program,she refused leaving the venue until a tricycle comes to pick the Man...



Today 15th March 2018,I was invited to witness the commissioning of projects undertaken by Jenifer at the rehabilitation center oba, in company of the SSA to the Executive governor of Anambra state on Disability matters,which includes,zebra crossing into the the rehabilitation center, donation of wheelchairs, painting and installation of mosquito nets at the rehabilitation center housing persons with Disabilities who are undergoing training by the state government,behold to my greatest surprise this same man who Jenifer had insisted gets home safely Because he had no mobility aids was one of the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs courtesy of this compassionate young lady who despite her Disability condition heed to the call by this Excellency chief Willie Obiano to members of the society to support persons with Disabilities at their own capacity . Jennifer has not only shown her Passion to the welfare of PWDs but has also demonstrated it by these philanthropic donations as a serving youth Corp member in anambra state..