Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by SamuelTurner(m): 9:48am On Mar 16
The suspected madman, Lekan Adebisi, who killed two pupils of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Ogun State, has blamed his action on ‘frustration.’

According to reports, Adebisi attacked and killed Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi on the school premises on Monday.

Both pupils were said to be on lunch break when the suspect struck.

The suspected murderer was eventually apprehended on Wednesday in the bush through the combined efforts of a team of policemen assigned to the Ogbere Area Command led by Makinde Kayode, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and some local hunters.

Parading the suspect on Thursday, th e state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who condemned the heinous crime, said Adebisi would be charged to court soon.

When interviewed by some journalists, Adebisi’s response was incoherent and he often switched from the English language to Yoruba.

The following exchange took place between the suspect and the interviewers:


How old are you?

I am 28 years old.

Are you married or single?

I am not married. I don’t have a girlfriend.

What do you do for a living?

I used to organise private lessons for children and charge N20 per child.

Why did you kill two pupils at St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area?

I did not eat for two weeks and I went out to beg other people for money. Nobody gave me money. When I had money, I took care of family members, friends and even outsiders.

You haven’t answered the question. Why did you kill the pupils?

It was due to frustration. When hunger gripped me and it became unbearable, I thought of my life and concluded that it was a bad life. Then I grabbed a machete. I was prepared to face the consequence.”

http://punchng.com/frustration-drove-me-to-kill-ogun-pupils-suspected-madman/amp/

Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by chicagoPD(m): 9:49am On Mar 16
God
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:24am
Nigeria will not change until stand responsible for our actions, how will you kill children and blame it on frustration?...

Even DASUKI that stole Billions will say it was frustration!

Rubbish!!
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by martineverest(m): 10:24am
the headline tho. 'madman.... breaks silence'.
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by jchioma: 10:24am
Frustration

Caused by hunger (anger), led you to conclude that your life was a bad life. Wetin come concern your bad life with those innocent children you kill na? You will die the death of a bad person.

1 Like

Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by KingsleyCEO: 10:24am
he is to say that all killer herds men are mad.

Even Obj that gave go ahead for Odigi operation is not left out.

He will not be tried now, because in the eyes of the law he is not in his right senses. cry cry
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by meezynetwork(m): 10:24am
Afon***
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by ghiloman28: 10:24am
OK
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by jashar(f): 10:24am
hmm...

i still don't understand how he killed 2 students in a school. where were the teachers? what exactly happened?
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by grayht(m): 10:25am
shocked
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Yewandequeen(f): 10:25am
Evil
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Pharaoh001(f): 10:25am
I knew it undecided
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Ngokafor(f): 10:25am
I knew he was not mad cos he took off after killing those children..He is simply a ritualist on the prowl..nothing more.
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by velai(m): 10:25am
From the above interview, we see clearly the results of BUHARIc hunger on people's brain.
The only group enjoying this government now is that of cows.
2019 is just next year. Buhari must go.

Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by BruncleZuma: 10:25am
He is not mad.
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Izvic756(m): 10:25am
Fool!, There are works in d streets 4 u to do than to becum frustrated
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Mrphylor09: 10:25am
Buhari why
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by rezzy: 10:26am
Is that enough reason?
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by DIKEnaWAR: 10:26am
N1qqa is still mad.

And you did see the children of Ibikunle Amosun to kill? You killed the child of another poor man battling depression too, thereby increasing their problems.

4 Likes

Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Ngokafor(f): 10:26am
meezynetwork:
Afon***


...***nja!!!!
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by sigiyaya(m): 10:26am
And some people still want to vote for Buhari in 2019 cool cool
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Jabioro: 10:26am
Break his jaw and throw him into dungeon for ever..
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by aboto49(m): 10:26am
its only in a country full of currupt pple u will see this.
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by webmaster0(m): 10:27am
Buhari is the cause of this one too abi?
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by AnodaIT(m): 10:27am
What are we waiting for, show him the consequences

Make we go back go face Buhari and senators matter
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Denko2721987(m): 10:27am
So many unreconcilable evils in this country.. Its no wonder this country seems cursed..
Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Absuchat(m): 10:28am
A true Afonja.

One caught, thousands still roaming the south western streets looking for a "cone" skull to mine.

Skull mining is hereditary in that region.

