|Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by SamuelTurner(m): 9:48am On Mar 16
The suspected madman, Lekan Adebisi, who killed two pupils of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Ogun State, has blamed his action on ‘frustration.’
http://punchng.com/frustration-drove-me-to-kill-ogun-pupils-suspected-madman/amp/
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by chicagoPD(m): 9:49am On Mar 16
God
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:24am
Nigeria will not change until stand responsible for our actions, how will you kill children and blame it on frustration?...
Even DASUKI that stole Billions will say it was frustration!
Rubbish!!
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by martineverest(m): 10:24am
the headline tho. 'madman.... breaks silence'.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by jchioma: 10:24am
Frustration
Caused by hunger (anger), led you to conclude that your life was a bad life. Wetin come concern your bad life with those innocent children you kill na? You will die the death of a bad person.
1 Like
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by KingsleyCEO: 10:24am
he is to say that all killer herds men are mad.
Even Obj that gave go ahead for Odigi operation is not left out.
He will not be tried now, because in the eyes of the law he is not in his right senses.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by meezynetwork(m): 10:24am
Afon***
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by ghiloman28: 10:24am
OK
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by jashar(f): 10:24am
hmm...
i still don't understand how he killed 2 students in a school. where were the teachers? what exactly happened?
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by grayht(m): 10:25am
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Yewandequeen(f): 10:25am
Evil
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Pharaoh001(f): 10:25am
I knew it
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Ngokafor(f): 10:25am
I knew he was not mad cos he took off after killing those children..He is simply a ritualist on the prowl..nothing more.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by velai(m): 10:25am
From the above interview, we see clearly the results of BUHARIc hunger on people's brain.
The only group enjoying this government now is that of cows.
2019 is just next year. Buhari must go.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by BruncleZuma: 10:25am
He is not mad.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Izvic756(m): 10:25am
Fool!, There are works in d streets 4 u to do than to becum frustrated
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Mrphylor09: 10:25am
Buhari why
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by rezzy: 10:26am
Is that enough reason?
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by DIKEnaWAR: 10:26am
N1qqa is still mad.
And you did see the children of Ibikunle Amosun to kill? You killed the child of another poor man battling depression too, thereby increasing their problems.
4 Likes
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Ngokafor(f): 10:26am
meezynetwork:
...***nja!!!!
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by sigiyaya(m): 10:26am
And some people still want to vote for Buhari in 2019
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Jabioro: 10:26am
Break his jaw and throw him into dungeon for ever..
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by aboto49(m): 10:26am
its only in a country full of currupt pple u will see this.
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by webmaster0(m): 10:27am
Buhari is the cause of this one too abi?
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by AnodaIT(m): 10:27am
What are we waiting for, show him the consequences
Make we go back go face Buhari and senators matter
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Denko2721987(m): 10:27am
So many unreconcilable evils in this country.. Its no wonder this country seems cursed..
|Re: Suspected Mad Man Who Killed Ogun Pupils Finally Breaks Silence by Absuchat(m): 10:28am
A true Afonja.
One caught, thousands still roaming the south western streets looking for a "cone" skull to mine.
Skull mining is hereditary in that region.
