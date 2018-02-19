Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Tinubu Square, Lagos: See The 1960 Vs. 2018 Look (10404 Views)

Obasanjo Letter: Tinubu 2013 Vs 2018 / Lagos: 1960 Vs 2017. Where Did We Get It Wrong? (Photo) / Ambode Commissions Newly Upgraded Tinubu Square Fountain(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Originally, it was named “Ita Tinubu” in memory of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, a prominent slave trader and businesswoman.



Later, during the First Republic, it was renamed Independence Square, and then later Tinubu Square.





We present the before (1960) and after (2018) pictures of this esteemed landmark.



Source:



https://autojosh.com/tinubu-square-lagos-compare-the-1960-vs-2018-look/ Tinubu Square is an open space landmark located in Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State, NigeriaOriginally, it was named “Ita Tinubu” in memory of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, a prominent slave trader and businesswoman.Later, during the First Republic, it was renamed Independence Square, and then later Tinubu Square.We present the before (1960) and after (2018) pictures of this esteemed landmark.Source: 5 Likes 1 Share

The picture just shows that Nigeria has hardly moved inches in the last 58 years 54 Likes 4 Shares

This name sha.., synonymous with slavery.



Incidentally (another commonality) the slavers such as madam above moved to the coast from the hinterland to facilitate their trade in slaves...



Did someone say Iragbaji is in Osun State? 5 Likes 1 Share

so sad. almost all those men strolling in the first picture must have been dead by now. Especially the one nearest to the car 5 Likes

Lagos will soon become a small London and Dubai 2 Likes

matrixme:

so sad. almost all those men strolling in the first picture must have been dead by now. Especially the one nearest to the car smh smh

Just small changes, the British had already finished the job 9 Likes

Both look nice.

autojosh:

Tinubu Square is an open space landmark located in Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State, Nigeria



Originally, it was named “Ita Tinubu” in memory of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, a prominent slave trader and businesswoman.



Later, during the First Republic, it was renamed Independence Square, and then later Tinubu Square.





We present the before (1960) and after (2018) pictures of this esteemed landmark.



Source:



https://autojosh.com/tinubu-square-lagos-compare-the-1960-vs-2018-look/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

Seun That green white green flag did not exist in 1960 That green white green flag did not exist in 1960 4 Likes





Kudos to the maintainace crew That's how the Nigeria of my dream should look like - concrete jungle.Kudos to the maintainace crew

imhotep:



That green white green flag did not exist in 1960

The Green-White-Green flag of Nigeria was designed in 1959 and first officially hoisted on 1 October 1960. The Green-White-Green flag of Nigeria was designed in 1959 and first officially hoisted on 1 October 1960. 5 Likes

Idiotic pigs of Biafra wish this kind of square will be in their region.



And this is one of the reason they hated afonja because everything is sited in Lagos.



They wish they can carry Lagos to their region.



The same Lagos idiotic pigs of Biafra claim is the most dirtiest city in Africa. 14 Likes

three:

This name sha...

I understand that name has been the source of some serious pain, bitterness, and nightmares in your life. . But maybe you will take consolation in the fact that the square was actually named after Madam Tinubu and not that other Tinubu that is the source of pain in your life, and the object of your obsession. I understand that name has been the source of some serious pain, bitterness, and nightmares in your life.. But maybe you will take consolation in the fact that the square was actually named after Madam Tinubu and not that other Tinubu that is the source of pain in your life, and the object of your obsession. 11 Likes

I understand while some people cheekily say we need to be recolonised by the whites.

As far back as 1960,see how beautiful that place still was,with no sack of refuse nearby.

But in the first picture of 2018,despite the minimal improvement,which is even mainly due to higher camera quality,there are clearly seen 3bags of refuse by the same square! 3 Likes

NL people and tribalism.. Chaiii

See that first pinshure ?



I think Naija was driving on the right hand side then.

The direction of the car sha..... 2 Likes

matrixme:

so sad. almost all those men strolling in the first picture must have been dead by now. Especially the one nearest to the car

You will be surprised...

You never know o.... You will be surprised...You never know o.... 1 Like

Where is that olaboy1 the Alausa boy? Thought you said development started in Lagos the day you were employed at Alausa by Tinubu?

Gucciboss:

Where is that olaboy1 the Alausa boy? Thought you said development started in Lagos the day you were employed at Alausa by Tinubu?

You still don’t get it bruv. You can not compare the British infrastructural era to our 1960 independence era. All we had in 1960 were built by the colonial masters and that’s not my point of argument, I was talking about post colonial era starting from 1980.



Lagos was totally abandoned and I know this because I worked many years on the island before moving abroad.



I don’t live in Nigeria and I don’t know anyone in Alausa and so my posts are not conflict of interests. All I’m saying is last time I visited Nigeria there were about 4 major long roads in my local government with interlocking blocks and 2 more are been constructed as I write.



We need to support the government and not try to bring them down at every attempt or small mistake they make.



How much property tax do you think 100 duplexes on a street can pay to get good infrastructure.



We can do the maths together if you want and I will supply you an estimate on the cost of constructing 1km road. You still don’t get it bruv. You can not compare the British infrastructural era to our 1960 independence era. All we had in 1960 were built by the colonial masters and that’s not my point of argument, I was talking about post colonial era starting from 1980.Lagos was totally abandoned and I know this because I worked many years on the island before moving abroad.I don’t live in Nigeria and I don’t know anyone in Alausa and so my posts are not conflict of interests. All I’m saying is last time I visited Nigeria there were about 4 major long roads in my local government with interlocking blocks and 2 more are been constructed as I write.We need to support the government and not try to bring them down at every attempt or small mistake they make.How much property tax do you think 100 duplexes on a street can pay to get good infrastructure.We can do the maths together if you want and I will supply you an estimate on the cost of constructing 1km road. 8 Likes

.

olaboy1:





You still don’t get it bruv. You can not compare the British infrastructural era to our 1960 independence era. All we had in 1960 were built by the colonial masters and that’s not my point of argument, I was talking about post colonial era starting from 1980.



Lagos was totally abandoned and I know this because I worked many years on the island before moving abroad.



I don’t live in Nigeria and I don’t know anyone in Alausa and so my posts are not conflict of interests. All I’m saying is last time I visited Nigeria there were about 4 major long roads in my local government with interlocking blocks and 2 more are been constructed as I write.



We need to support the government and not try to bring them down at every attempt or small mistake they make.



How much property tax do you think 100 duplexes on a street can pay to get good infrastructure.



We can do the maths together if you want and I will supply you an estimate on the cost of constructing 1km road.





How much did Tinubu and cohorts steal to enrich themselves at the masses expense? How much did Tinubu and cohorts steal to enrich themselves at the masses expense? 3 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra wish this kind of square will be in their region.



And this is one of the reason they hated afonja because everything is sited in Lagos.



They wish they can carry Lagos to their region.



The same Lagos idiotic pigs of Biafra claim is the most dirtiest city in Africa.

Ungrateful bunch! 1960 Lagos is way better than their present day Igbo-land! Ungrateful bunch! 1960 Lagos is way better than their present day Igbo-land! 5 Likes

Yoruba4Life:





How much did Tinubu and cohorts steal to enrich themselves at the masses expense?

How much is it jare? Since you seem to know. Whatever Tinubu, fashola, Ambode may have allegedly stolen, only a liar will deny that they have all contributed to moving the state forward above any other. The state is way way better off than it was when the military handed over thanks to them. If you have proof that they stole, take it efcc. You that will not steal from Lagosians, when will you go and contest so that we will elect you as an alternative? Abi you are just making mouth here? How much is it jare? Since you seem to know. Whatever Tinubu, fashola, Ambode may have allegedly stolen, only a liar will deny that they have all contributed to moving the state forward above any other. The state is way way better off than it was when the military handed over thanks to them. If you have proof that they stole, take it efcc. You that will not steal from Lagosians, when will you go and contest so that we will elect you as an alternative? Abi you are just making mouth here? 3 Likes

afroniger:





How much is it jare? Since you seem to know. Whatever Tinubu, fashola, Ambode may have allegedly stolen, only a liar will deny that they have all contributed to moving the state forward above any other. Thwle state is better off than it was when the military handed over. You that will not steal from Lagosians, when will you go and contest so that we will elect you as an alternative? Abi you are just making mouth here?

Bros.. how much? That, I can't say ooo but, I know it's so much, enough to feed like 10 generations of both our families. You don forget how Tinubu was back in the 90's in the U.K campaigning against the military gov't? Now, take a good look at him. Where did he acquire so much wealth btw that short time period?



Still confused? No be rocket science my guy. Bros.. how much? That, I can't say ooo but, I know it's so much, enough to feed like 10 generations of both our families. You don forget how Tinubu was back in the 90's in the U.K campaigning against the military gov't? Now, take a good look at him. Where did he acquire so much wealth btw that short time period?Still confused? No be rocket science my guy. 2 Likes

Yoruba4Life:





Bros.. how much? That, I can't say ooo but, I know it's so much, enough to feed like 10 generations of both our families. You don forget how Tinubu was back in the 90's in the U.K campaigning against the military gov't? Now, take a good look at him. Where did he acquire so much wealth btw that short time period?



Still confused? No be rocket science my guy.

I shake my head at people like you. So your proof that they stole is the way Tinubu supposedly 'looks' different now compared to the way he did in the 90s Somebody that even looks sickly now sef. Fashola's hair too don white, not even gray now, i bet you will link that to the money he stole as well. And by the time Ambode leaves he may have added another 10 lbs, maybe that will be your reason for accusing him of 'stealing' too. See reasoning. Please how old are you? Do you look the same way you did 10 years ago? If no is your answer, is it because you stole money from your boss or from somewhere that you look different? Come on, you can come up with a better explanation than that. These people were not poor before going into government so what evidence do you have that they would not look or live the same or even better outside govt?



It is your kind that will accuse somebody like Amosun of 'stealing' some years after he leaves office and is doing fine maybe because his gogoro hat has grown longer than when he was in office. I shake my head at people like you. So your proof that they stole is the way Tinubu supposedly 'looks' different now compared to the way he did in the 90sSomebody that even looks sickly now sef. Fashola's hair too don white, not even gray now, i bet you will link that to the money he stole as well. And by the time Ambode leaves he may have added another 10 lbs, maybe that will be your reason for accusing him of 'stealing' too. See reasoning. Please how old are you? Do you look the same way you did 10 years ago? If no is your answer, is it because you stole money from your boss or from somewhere that you look different? Come on, you can come up with a better explanation than that. These people were not poor before going into government so what evidence do you have that they would not look or live the same or even better outside govt?It is your kind that will accuse somebody like Amosun of 'stealing' some years after he leaves office and is doing fine maybe because his gogoro hat has grown longer than when he was in office. 4 Likes

olaboy1:





You still don’t get it bruv. You can not compare the British infrastructural era to our 1960 independence era. All we had in 1960 were built by the colonial masters and that’s not my point of argument, I was talking about post colonial era starting from 1980.



Lagos was totally abandoned and I know this because I worked many years on the island before moving abroad.



I don’t live in Nigeria and I don’t know anyone in Alausa and so my posts are not conflict of interests. All I’m saying is last time I visited Nigeria there were about 4 major long roads in my local government with interlocking blocks and 2 more are been constructed as I write.



We need to support the government and not try to bring them down at every attempt or small mistake they make.



How much property tax do you think 100 duplexes on a street can pay to get good infrastructure.



We can do the maths together if you want and I will supply you an estimate on the cost of constructing 1km road.









Nigerian politicians from A to Z are as good as nothing. There is no point supporting someone who is performing below expectation.



So you believe that the citizens that lack the most basic necessities of life should keep paying clueless political class that are bereft of ideas? Do you know how much these political class waste everyday? Cost of construction by Nigerian government is highly inflated due to kickbacks and all those corrupt practices.



A state that budgets close to 1 trillion naira for almost 4 consecutive year now still has bad roads everywhere not to talk of dirts littering every nook and crany of the state.



Do you know how much all these Agberos that litter every 100 metres of the road collect on daily basis in Lagos?

Instead of taxiing people to death why can't they streamline their revenue collection and improve on their accountability?



How much do you think they need to make a positive impact on the society? 50 trillion per year? Have you bothered to check the budget of emerging African countries like Rwanda, Tanzania etc? Yet they have been constantly improving their society.



As regards you claim of Lagos working now unlike 80s, you will be surprised to know that it is still the same group of persons since 80s that are still in power till today.

In Nigeria what politicians do is this, when they discover that the people are getting fade up, they will split themselves into two claiming to be fighting and the people will elect the same clueless politicians but this time in a new party. The cycle continues.



Since you believe that they are doing very well, I challenge you to relocate back to Nigeria.



Please let's call a spade a spade. Nigerian politicians from A to Z are as good as nothing. There is no point supporting someone who is performing below expectation.So you believe that the citizens that lack the most basic necessities of life should keep paying clueless political class that are bereft of ideas? Do you know how much these political class waste everyday? Cost of construction by Nigerian government is highly inflated due to kickbacks and all those corrupt practices.A state that budgets close to 1 trillion naira for almost 4 consecutive year now still has bad roads everywhere not to talk of dirts littering every nook and crany of the state.Do you know how much all these Agberos that litter every 100 metres of the road collect on daily basis in Lagos?Instead of taxiing people to death why can't they streamline their revenue collection and improve on their accountability?How much do you think they need to make a positive impact on the society? 50 trillion per year? Have you bothered to check the budget of emerging African countries like Rwanda, Tanzania etc? Yet they have been constantly improving their society.As regards you claim of Lagos working now unlike 80s, you will be surprised to know that it is still the same group of persons since 80s that are still in power till today.In Nigeria what politicians do is this, when they discover that the people are getting fade up, they will split themselves into two claiming to be fighting and the people will elect the same clueless politicians but this time in a new party. The cycle continues.Since you believe that they are doing very well, I challenge you to relocate back to Nigeria.Please let's call a spade a spade. 3 Likes

afroniger:





I shake my head at people like you. So your proof that they stole is the way Tinubu supposedly 'looks' different now compared to the way he did in the 90s Somebody that even looks sickly now sef. Fashola's hair too don white, not even gray now, i bet you will link that to the money he stole as well. And by the te bode leaves he may have added another 10 lbs, maybe that will be your reason for accusimg him of 'stealimg' too. See reasoning. Please how old are you? Do you look the same way you did 10 years ago? If no is your answer, is it because you stole money from your boss or from somewhere that you look different? Come on, you can come up with a better explanation than that. These people were not poor before going into government so what evidence do you have that they would not look or live the same or even better outside govt?



It is your kind that will accuse somebody like Amosun of 'stealing' some years after he leaves office and is doing fine maybe because his gogoro hat has grown longer.

Who's talking about physical looks? Wow! I see now... Case closed. You're NOT worth the hassle. Peace bro! Who's talking about physical looks? Wow! I see now... Case closed. You're NOT worth the hassle. Peace bro! 1 Like

Yoruba4Life:





Who's talking about physical looks? Wow! I see now... Case closed. You're NOT worth the hassle. Peace bro!

Better. Next time think before you accuse people. You don't know where you may find yourself tomorrow. If per chance you are in a position of authority, I pray your enemies will not accuse you of 'stealing' just for the sake of it, and without proof or evidence. Even the reverred Awolowo was accused of 'stealing' by the opposition, but that will never take away from his legacy and administrative accomplishments. Better. Next time think before you accuse people. You don't know where you may find yourself tomorrow. If per chance you are in a position of authority, I pray your enemies will not accuse you of 'stealing' just for the sake of it, and without proof or evidence. Even the reverred Awolowo was accused of 'stealing' by the opposition, but that will never take away from his legacy and administrative accomplishments. 2 Likes

But the place is round na...

afroniger:





Better. Next time think before you accuse people. You don't known where you may find yourself tomorrow. If per chance you are in a position of authority, I pray your enemies will not accuse you of 'stealing' just for the sake of it, and without proof or evidence. Even the reverred Awolowo was accused of 'stealing' by the opposition, but that will never take away from his legacy and administrative accomplishments.

I initially thought you had quality arguments to objectively hold an amicable convo but, I was wrong. Keep basking in the ocean of your ignorance! I initially thought you had quality arguments to objectively hold an amicable convo but, I was wrong. Keep basking in the ocean of your ignorance! 1 Like