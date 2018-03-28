Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Welcome To Ikeja Bus Terminal, Lagos. See More Photos (11451 Views)

This new transport infrastructure demonstrates yet another brilliance of the Ambode administration.



The Lagos State government developed the Ikeja Bus Terminal as part of the infrastructures for the Lagos Bus Reforms Project.







Upon commissioning, the bus terminus will serve as the hub of all transport activities within the Ikeja Zone.



The Ikeja Bus Terminal was designed to serve over 50,000 passengers daily and providing access to many destinations including Ojota, Oshodi, Maryland, Obalende, Agege, Ogba, CMS, Iyana-Ipaja, etc.







The Ikeja Bus Terminal features facilities befitting of a modern bus terminus. These facilities include Waiting Areas, Ticketing Booth, Loading Bays, Information Centre, Food Court, Taxi Rank, Passenger Convenience, Operations Control Centre and an ATM Gallery amongst many others.



Nigeria’s president, Mohammadu Buhari, is expected to do the official commissioning of the Ikeja bus terminal tomorrow.



So, considering that the land that this bus terminal belongs to the state government, if you were to quote as a contractor to build this imposing and impressive infrastructure, how much would you quote to build it?











































The ability of the state govt and its agencies, to sustain and maintain this terminal over a long period of time, to the high standards of cleanliness and functionality, shown here.



Do you know what I am bothered about?

The ability of the state govt and its agencies, to sustain and maintain this terminal over a long period of time, to the high standards of cleanliness and functionality, shown here.

Such an edifice would soon be launched with fanfare, and even fancier speeches. In 9 months, it would take the grace of God to meet this same terminal, in this pristine state. It is likely to have been defaced, distorted and riddled with all kinds of nauseating activities, that are capable to ruining the purpose it was originally set out to achieve. We need to put more effort into sustaining such projects or terminals, for good optimum performance.

Govt wey de smoke cigarettes... Ambo needs weed in his brain 1 Like

Govt wey de smoke cigarettes... Ambo needs weed in his brain







Nice one sha

I must say this is a beautiful project. I hope the can maintain it.



Now, to answer your question. Well, as for me, and looking at the photos, all I see are the building and interlocking tiles.



So, the main cost will be on the building and the interiors. If I was to quote to build this bus terminal, I will quote N100million.



However, any government contractor that wish to win such a contract should also include in his quotes monies for kickbacks and bribes.



So, at the end of the day, such a project might turn out to cost tax payers about N5billion.



This is the very sad reality in Naija.

Ok

Ksj

Looking good. They should take maintenance seriously. Good job.

Pay your Land Use Charge.



Ambode means well for Lagosians 3 Likes

Come back to this facility in about two years time and see it look like a shithole





Meanwhile ....Lagos is No-mans-land Come back to this facility in about two years time and see it look like a shitholeMeanwhile ....Lagos is No-mans-land 5 Likes





Na Governor/Minister suppose commission this thing na... I hope all those NURTW touts wouldn't damage it soon



Bill Gates came here and told the truth, instead of them to listen to good advice, they were grumbling up and down.



Is that all

Na Governor/Minister suppose commission this thing na... I hope all those NURTW touts wouldn't damage it soon

Bill Gates came here and told the truth, instead of them to listen to good advice, they were grumbling up and down.

Oga Presido stay in Abuja, we no wan see you for Lagos!

Can anyone please direct me to the Tender Advert by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency in respect of this project as required (advertisement in daily newspapers) by the procurement law?



Can anyone direct me to the evaluation of the tender documents?



Does anyone know HOW MUCH this facility cost Lagos State Tax Payers?



But Buhari is coming to commission it and legitimise the fraud ba?



Why is that not surprising! Maybe he has seen the procurement documents....



Fraud = fraud





Esejojo:

I must say this is a beautiful project. I hope the can maintain it.



Now, to answer your question. Well, as for me, and looking at the photos, all I see are the building and interlocking tiles.



So, the main cost will be on the building and the interiors. If I was to quote to build this bus terminal, I will quote N100million.



However, any government contractor that wish to win such a contract should also include in his quotes monies for kickbacks and bribes.



So, at the end of the day, such a project might turn out to cost tax payers about N5billion.



This is the very sad reality in Naija.















You have said it all. I wish the government could make the cost of such projects public. At least for accountability sake. Often, we are so caught up in the euphoria of commissioning a project that we dont bother to ask questions like how much was spent on the project being commissioned.





You have said it all. I wish the government could make the cost of such projects public. At least for accountability sake. Often, we are so caught up in the euphoria of commissioning a project that we dont bother to ask questions like how much was spent on the project being commissioned.

I hope Ambode would come out and announce tomorrow how much this project costs the tax payers.

but is it Danfo that will be using this bus terminal? or only BRT or both? 1 Like

Makin sense.... 1 Like

Eko o ni baje!

Congratulations, Lagosians.



Congratulations, Lagosians.

Buhari, you see your life? When will you commission a useful federal government project?



davodyguy:

Pay your Land Use Charge.



Ambode means well for Lagosians

Is this why Ambode is granting a holiday to Lagosians, because Sai Bubu is coming to open a molue station?





they are already denting the bollards

LaudableXX:

Do you know what I am bothered about? The ability of the state govt and its agencies, to sustain and maintain this terminal over a long period of time, to the high standards of cleanliness and functionality, shown here.



And also the ability of Nigerians to keep it clean...........Nigerians are toooo dirty! How can you maintain cleanliness where pigs play ?

Five years time, everything will be messy 3 Likes

Why must BUHARI the known terrorist lunch the project?......



Why must BUHARI the known terrorist lunch the project?......

Somebody should please remind AMBODE, BUHARI, APC, and the entire SAI- BABA chanters -that Leah the Christian gapchi girl who was kidnapped by Boko Haram is suffering in the hands of her captors...

This is indeed beautiful. Buhari can fly in a chopper to this place and also fly to where Tinubu is having his 68th birthday colloquium at ikoyi and save us the stress of traffic.

Our govt lack mentainance. after 4yrs it will look like oshodi under bridge

soon ll turn to Agbero park.

Nigeria lack maintainance culture 2 Likes

Mile 2, Orile !!!!!!!!!

Mile 2, Orile ooooooo!!!!!!!!



Wole pelu shanji re ni o....eleyi ko ni shanji o !!!!!!!! 1 Like