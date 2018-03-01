₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by zoba88: 11:20am
A terrible accident that claimed the lives of many Kwara Polytechnic students and a driver happened yesterday at Oke Ose Ilorin.A student of Kwara Poly who shared the story wrote...
'Prayer Changes Things
Worry Changes Nothing
So, Instead Of Worrying About
What You Can Do, Just Pray and Think Of What
GOD Can Do For You.
This is accident sucked me when I saw it, this just happen in oke ose in old jebbar road in ilorin, the taxi is full of kwara state polytechnic ilorin except only the driver, and no one is survive in the accident
May Allah grant them alijana firdaus
R.I.P TO THEM'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/terrible-accident-kills-many-kwara.html?m=1
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by zoba88: 11:21am
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by squarelead(m): 11:22am
God have mercy, bad news again? May their souls RIP. May our to and fro be accident free in Jesus name. Sincerely, no one is promised tomorrow.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by zoba88: 11:22am
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by marqueee: 11:23am
This one tire me o
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by prinx25(m): 11:24am
what a pity, may their soul rest in peace. Amen
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by perez100: 11:33am
Chai! very terribe - may their souls rest in peace!
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by buhariguy(m): 11:36am
May their soul rest in perfect peace.
Fulani herdsmen has kill this ones again.
Buhari must pay a condolence visit
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Diiet: 11:47am
What caused the accident?
Ans= overspeeding.
Rip to them.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Treasure17(m): 11:53am
Goodness gracious. May their souls rest in peace. Be our refuge and fortress oh Lord.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by comshots(m): 12:43pm
Bad roads.My Condolence goes to their families.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by MsFaith(f): 12:44pm
Oh God! This is too much
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:44pm
This is one less allawee for the Federal government to worry about.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by constance500: 12:45pm
Viewers discretion is advised
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by nurez305(m): 12:47pm
This is terrible....so sad
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by DKJaleel: 12:47pm
zoba88:you're crazy. What kind of prayer are you talking about? Are you trying to say God decided to kill them in such a gruesome manner cos they didn't pray? What kinda monster God do you serve? For you to even pray for them shows how shallow minded you and your God both are..
This is just insane. If they had survived now, y'all be shouting praise God..
I spit on you and your gods..
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Kunzu(m): 12:47pm
And some of the students were returning from the exams hall.
So sad and touching
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Heartmender1: 12:47pm
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Bussyfamm(m): 12:48pm
Buhari has done it again. Chai!. One hour silence for the decease �
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by hazyfm1: 12:48pm
Ify2001071:
Do you have a conscience
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Sirpaul(m): 12:49pm
Lord have mercy on Nigeria!...
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Partnerbiz2: 12:49pm
Naija Corpers don finish...
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Alameer(m): 12:49pm
R.I.P
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by CuteMadridista: 12:49pm
sad
remember we're all gonna die someday
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by ogtavia(m): 12:52pm
I will not let my enemy travel on jebbar road let alone my family...at least not with public transport...that road is notorious...I am certain this accident was caused by recklessness on the part of the driver...
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by undefeateds: 12:53pm
buhari sef, ah ah
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by Kestolovee95(f): 12:54pm
Heart-wrenching loss.
This country is too big to be managed by black people. Divide thr country let the constituent manage themselves and be competitive enough to build infrastructure.
This bloated country can never work. Why can't we simply tell ourselves the truth and call it a day for God's sake.
RIP to the victims of the eternally badly-governed lugardian cage.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by yemzzy22(m): 12:59pm
this is very terrible God have mercy on us oooooo rip to the dead pray God should give their families mind to bear this loss none will happen to anybody here amen ooo
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by jchioma: 1:00pm
This is really terrible o!
It's like the vehicle ran into an uncompleted house.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) by sweetilicious(f): 1:02pm
I used to have a prayerless life.Thank God i can now pray.I just thank God for my life and those of my loved ones.Thanking God should exceed all other wishes we need.Just thank him cos its not easy.
