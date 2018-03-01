Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident In Ilorin Kills Corper, Kwara Polytechnic Students & Driver (Graphic!) (10083 Views)

'Prayer Changes Things

Worry Changes Nothing

So, Instead Of Worrying About

What You Can Do, Just Pray and Think Of What

GOD Can Do For You.

This is accident sucked me when I saw it, this just happen in oke ose in old jebbar road in ilorin, the taxi is full of kwara state polytechnic ilorin except only the driver, and no one is survive in the accident

May Allah grant them alijana firdaus

R.I.P TO THEM'







God have mercy, bad news again? May their souls RIP. May our to and fro be accident free in Jesus name. Sincerely, no one is promised tomorrow. 2 Likes 1 Share

zoba88:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/terrible-accident-kills-many-kwara.html?m=1 more more

This one tire me o

what a pity, may their soul rest in peace. Amen 1 Like

Chai! very terribe - may their souls rest in peace! 1 Like 1 Share

May their soul rest in perfect peace.

Fulani herdsmen has kill this ones again.

Buhari must pay a condolence visit

What caused the accident?



Ans= overspeeding.

Rip to them. 3 Likes

Goodness gracious. May their souls rest in peace. Be our refuge and fortress oh Lord. 1 Like

Bad roads.My Condolence goes to their families.

Oh God! This is too much







This is one less allawee for the Federal government to worry about. This is one lessfor the Federal government to worry about. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Viewers discretion is advised

This is terrible....so sad

you're crazy. What kind of prayer are you talking about? Are you trying to say God decided to kill them in such a gruesome manner cos they didn't pray? What kinda monster God do you serve? For you to even pray for them shows how shallow minded you and your God both are..



This is just insane. If they had survived now, y'all be shouting praise God..



I spit on you and your gods..





you're crazy. What kind of prayer are you talking about? Are you trying to say God decided to kill them in such a gruesome manner cos they didn't pray? What kinda monster God do you serve? For you to even pray for them shows how shallow minded you and your God both are..This is just insane. If they had survived now, y'all be shouting praise God..I spit on you and your gods.. 1 Like

And some of the students were returning from the exams hall.

So sad and touching

Buhari has done it again. Chai!. One hour silence for the decease �

Ify2001071:

Do you have a conscience Do you have a conscience

Lord have mercy on Nigeria!...

Naija Corpers don finish...

R.I.P

sad



remember we're all gonna die someday

I will not let my enemy travel on jebbar road let alone my family...at least not with public transport...that road is notorious...I am certain this accident was caused by recklessness on the part of the driver...

buhari sef, ah ah

Heart-wrenching loss.



This country is too big to be managed by black people. Divide thr country let the constituent manage themselves and be competitive enough to build infrastructure.

This bloated country can never work. Why can't we simply tell ourselves the truth and call it a day for God's sake.



RIP to the victims of the eternally badly-governed lugardian cage.

this is very terrible God have mercy on us oooooo rip to the dead pray God should give their families mind to bear this loss none will happen to anybody here amen ooo

This is really terrible o!



It's like the vehicle ran into an uncompleted house.



RIP to the dead.