|Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Islie: 1:36pm
By Eric Dumo
More details later …
http://punchng.com/breaking-olusosun-dump-three-pupils-collapse-as-smoke-forces-closure-of-schools/
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Forens1c: 1:37pm
Ok
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Donald3d(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Evablizin(f): 2:37pm
Too bad,quick recovery to them.
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by etugba(m): 3:45pm
Buhari...!!
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by wonuks(m): 3:45pm
Haaa....Nigeria and burning of stuffs is like 5&6
Haaa....Nigeria and burning of stuffs is like 5&6
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by eleojo23: 3:45pm
The whole Lagos will soon turn to dump site if something is not done to curtail the environmental pollution crises
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by dhardline(m): 3:45pm
Inside metro city again. Na wa
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by 12345baba: 3:45pm
Yoruba!
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by King4Roller: 3:46pm
Time for transformation
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by miracool946: 3:46pm
this is serious
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by fuckerstard: 3:46pm
Eko wenjelé, we know those people wey dey use too much waste.
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Neochemist: 3:46pm
Ok
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by bayaar(m): 3:46pm
Thats What Happen When The Government Is Not Capable
1 Like
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by 12345baba: 3:46pm
I dey play o
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by hubtiva: 3:46pm
This Government did not i any way care about Us..
poo Hole State
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by calddon(m): 3:46pm
Dump site in a city Center.....if they have run out of land please lagos should borrow land from ogun state. In which country does this happen?
2 Likes
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by emmy4lov(m): 3:48pm
This is a serious one. .
This is a serious one. .
WhatsApp 08050447106
Very Neat with good battery life
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by GentlemanAyo(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by okerekeikpo: 3:48pm
And one idiot go tell me say e go beta for Buhari? I no sure guy
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by GentlemanAyo(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by gbemoh: 3:49pm
LMAO.....so if it didnt happen would you call the govt capable ?? Be objective in your critism and don't just type without having facts, find out first so we dont just make nairaland watery, like its turning out to be.
bayaar:
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Funkybabee(f): 3:49pm
Such nonsense
what happen to the city outskirt
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by HSfoundation(m): 3:50pm
Buhari..... Why maka why
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by id4sho(m): 3:50pm
Afonjas and dirty dump site be like 5&6
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by yesloaded: 3:50pm
Haaaa!
That site na gbege but am used to it sha cause I've passed through that place times without numbers so am user to it. Its not pleasant tho
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by schwarzermann: 3:50pm
The level of environmental pollution is at an all time high under Ambode. Every road corner is a refuse dump, heavy atmosphere polluting trucks on the road with no environmental protection plan.
I hope Ambode does something before it results in an epidemic. Since Ogun is close to Lagos and has more land mass, let Lagos state sign an MOU with them on waste disposal and use their undeveloped lands for that.
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Abbeyme: 3:52pm
Tell Ambode that the gods are angry
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by northvietnam(m): 3:52pm
The WASTE Region and Dirty r like NOT region and pedo
Ekko Oniba-Dirty
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by RexTramadol1(m): 3:53pm
I still maintain
AMBODE is WORKING!!!!!!
|Re: Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools by Okewa: 3:54pm
One of the thousands way to die in nigeria
