Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Olusosun Dump : Three Pupils Collapse As Smoke Forces Closure Of Schools (2825 Views)

Students Of Benue State University Protest Prolong Closure Of The School (photos / LAUTECH Students Stage Peaceful Protest In Osogbo Over Indefinite Closure Of Sch / Kogi State University Students Protest Closure Of Their School (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Eric Dumo







Three pupils of Ikosi High School, Ketu , have reportedly collapsed following heavy smoke from the Olusosun dump in Ojota area .



The pollution, which began on Wednesday after a fire outbreak at the site , has forced many residents and business owners to run for safety .



On Friday when our correspondent visited Ikosi , primary and secondary school , pupils could be seen rushing out of their schools and going home .



A Senior Secondary School 2 pupil of IHS named Lateef told our correspondent that teachers asked them to go home at 11 am as a result of the danger the smoke posed to their health .



He revealed that three pupils of the school collapsed on Thursday and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



While confirming the development , a handful other pupils our correspondent spoke with said their colleagues ’ health situation really left everyone panicking.



Apart from IHS, other schools where pupils were released to go home on Thursday and Friday as a result of the heavy smoke include Ikosi Junior High School , Ikosi Primary School and Express Nursery and Primary School 1 and 2 .



A teacher in one of the schools , who asked not to be named , said academic activities have been seriously affected as a result of the situation.



He declined to confirm if indeed the three pupils collapsed or not, saying he had no power to speak on the matter.





More details later …





http://punchng.com/breaking-olusosun-dump-three-pupils-collapse-as-smoke-forces-closure-of-schools/ More details later …

Ok

Too bad,quick recovery to them.

Buhari...!!

Haaa....Nigeria and burning of stuffs is like 5&6





Need a website design without advanced payments? Check my signature/bio

The whole Lagos will soon turn to dump site if something is not done to curtail the environmental pollution crises

Inside metro city again. Na wa

Yoruba!

Time for transformation

this is serious

Eko wenjelé, we know those people wey dey use too much waste.

Ok

Thats What Happen When The Government Is Not Capable 1 Like

I dey play o

This Government did not i any way care about Us..







poo Hole State

Dump site in a city Center.....if they have run out of land please lagos should borrow land from ogun state. In which country does this happen? 2 Likes

This is a serious one. .



Samsung galaxy S6 for sale 55k

WhatsApp 08050447106



Very Neat with good battery life

And one idiot go tell me say e go beta for Buhari? I no sure guy

bayaar:

Thats What Happen When The Government Is Not Capable LMAO.....so if it didnt happen would you call the govt capable ?? Be objective in your critism and don't just type without having facts, find out first so we dont just make nairaland watery, like its turning out to be.

Such nonsense



what happen to the city outskirt

Buhari..... Why maka why

Afonjas and dirty dump site be like 5&6

Haaaa!



That site na gbege but am used to it sha cause I've passed through that place times without numbers so am user to it. Its not pleasant tho

The level of environmental pollution is at an all time high under Ambode. Every road corner is a refuse dump, heavy atmosphere polluting trucks on the road with no environmental protection plan.



I hope Ambode does something before it results in an epidemic. Since Ogun is close to Lagos and has more land mass, let Lagos state sign an MOU with them on waste disposal and use their undeveloped lands for that.

Tell Ambode that the gods are angry

The WASTE Region and Dirty r like NOT region and pedo



Ekko Oniba-Dirty

I still maintain











AMBODE is WORKING!!!!!!