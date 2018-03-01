₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by muckross(m): 3:54pm
A 14-year-old school boy has been killed by a lion in a private zoo in Bohicon, Benin Republic.
The sad incident occurred on the 6th of March, 2018, when the boy was trying to carry out a maintenance check on thier cage. It was gathered that, that wasn’t the first time the boy would be carrying such check. Policemen were later called to kill the lion.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/lion-kills-14-years-old-schoolboy-in.html
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by visijo(m): 7:14pm
Ooops. Why would such small boy be doing such work? Zoo is risky.. I hope say them go eat the lion ? Rip to the boy.
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by willian10: 7:14pm
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Mckandre(m): 7:14pm
somewhere in the other thread someone was saying its only female lions that attacks humans
kai see as this lion chop 1kilo off ths poor lads buttocks
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by geezynoni: 7:14pm
damn
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by DjAduba(m): 7:15pm
Chain!
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Partnerbiz2: 7:15pm
Tragedy
Ruined my evening.
Gosh
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by geezynoni: 7:15pm
visijo:oos nikan ki
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by FamousAbN: 7:15pm
JeZzzz. RIP
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Tybabe0001(m): 7:15pm
Am learning a new lesson
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by doctimonyeka(m): 7:16pm
What kinda stupid carelessness is this
Sending a boy to tend to a lion ?
Wow
Congratulations to the parents..
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by smithsydny(m): 7:16pm
Lion of all animals ehh.. I hope the parents are happy now
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Inyanga(m): 7:16pm
Sad
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Jaynom(m): 7:16pm
Why would you employ a Kid to tender to a Lion cage?
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by tuna4servi(m): 7:16pm
How come they allowed that to happen
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Owamudia: 7:16pm
14 year old boy
That's child abuse na?
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by BluePearls(m): 7:17pm
What a way to go..
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by SaintzPeter(m): 7:17pm
Chisos..
Lion..!
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by ekestic1976: 7:17pm
muckross:
14-year old? Some parents don't know how to appreciate God's benevolence!
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by kristonium(m): 7:17pm
That lion look so hungry!
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by willi926(m): 7:17pm
dear lord,help me to see what I will eat, wat will eat me should never see me. Amen
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by farouk0403(m): 7:17pm
Where are the Animal right activist
They shouldn't have killed the Lion
stewpid set of people
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by barnny: 7:18pm
painful. Sad stories every day. painful. Sad stories every day.
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Davedgr8(m): 7:19pm
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by mhisbliss(f): 7:19pm
poor child
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by loomer: 7:19pm
I just tire for africa
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by jmichael259(m): 7:19pm
Why is the boy without clothes? That lion should have been dragged and beaten around onitsha main market before facing tyre and fuel judgement
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Coldfeets: 7:20pm
All the dead in the photos are lying in the same position.
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:20pm
Seems the Lion got tired of eating ram meat and needed to taste something different. As evidenced from the dead ram on the floor
|Re: Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot by castrol180(m): 7:20pm
(0) (Reply)
