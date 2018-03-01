Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lion Kills A 14-Year-Old Schoolboy In Benin Republic's Private Zoo (Graphic Phot (1912 Views)

3 Arrested For Raping And Having Two Rounds Of Sex Each With A 14 Yr Old girl / AJEGUNLE: Guests Stab Schoolboy To Death At Birthday Party / Okada Rider Rapes A 14-Year-Old Girl (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The sad incident occurred on the 6th of March, 2018, when the boy was trying to carry out a maintenance check on thier cage. It was gathered that, that wasn’t the first time the boy would be carrying such check. Policemen were later called to kill the lion.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/lion-kills-14-years-old-schoolboy-in.html A 14-year-old school boy has been killed by a lion in a private zoo in Bohicon, Benin Republic.The sad incident occurred on the 6th of March, 2018, when the boy was trying to carry out a maintenance check on thier cage. It was gathered that, that wasn’t the first time the boy would be carrying such check. Policemen were later called to kill the lion. 1 Like

Ooops. Why would such small boy be doing such work? Zoo is risky.. I hope say them go eat the lion ? Rip to the boy.

.





kai see as this lion chop 1kilo off ths poor lads buttocks somewhere in the other thread someone was saying its only female lions that attacks humanskai see as this lion chop 1kilo off ths poor lads buttocks 1 Share

damn

Chain!

Tragedy



Ruined my evening.



Gosh

visijo:

Ooos oos nikan ki oos nikan ki

JeZzzz. RIP

Am learning a new lesson







Sending a boy to tend to a lion ?





Wow





Congratulations to the parents.. What kinda stupid carelessness is thisSending a boy to tend to a lion ?WowCongratulations to the parents..











Lion of all animals ehh.. I hope the parents are happy now Lion of all animals ehh.. I hope the parents are happy now

Sad

Why would you employ a Kid to tender to a Lion cage?

How come they allowed that to happen





That's child abuse na? 14 year old boyThat's child abuse na?

What a way to go..



Lion..! Chisos..Lion..!

muckross:

A 14-year-old school boy has been killed by a lion in a private zoo in Bohicon, Benin Republic.



The sad incident occurred on the 6th of March, 2018, when the boy was trying to carry out a maintenance check on thier cage. It was gathered that, that wasn’t the first time the boy would be carrying such check. Policemen were later called to kill the lion.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/lion-kills-14-years-old-schoolboy-in.html







14-year old? Some parents don't know how to appreciate God's benevolence! 14-year old? Some parents don't know how to appreciate God's benevolence!

That lion look so hungry! 1 Like

dear lord,help me to see what I will eat, wat will eat me should never see me. Amen

Where are the Animal right activist







They shouldn't have killed the Lion





stewpid set of people

painful. Sad stories every day. painful. Sad stories every day.painful. Sad stories every day.







Wuna life yaff bend kpatakpata willian10:

. Mckandre:

h willian10:

. Space bookers!Wuna life yaff bend kpatakpata

poor child

I just tire for africa

Why is the boy without clothes? That lion should have been dragged and beaten around onitsha main market before facing tyre and fuel judgement

All the dead in the photos are lying in the same position.

Seems the Lion got tired of eating ram meat and needed to taste something different. As evidenced from the dead ram on the floor