₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,810 members, 4,138,218 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 08:54 PM

Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos (12062 Views)

Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ile-Ife, 5 Feared Dead (Graphic Photos) / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ijora Badia, Lagos: 3 Killed, Customs Officer Injured (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by dre11(m): 5:10pm
Afeez Hanafi



Some persons were feared killed as Yoruba and Hausa youths clashed at Gida Panli , Kotomola, in the Ojota New Garage area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the clash broke out on Thursday after a Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart over a misunderstanding .

Some area boys in the area were said to have avenged the assault on the Yoruba youth , leading to the clash which spilled over to Friday morning .

Our correspondent learnt that several motorcycles were destroyed in the melee while commercial activities in the neighborhood were paralysed.

Police have been drafted to the troubled spot to restore normalcy .

“ There was a misunderstanding yesterday (Thursday ) between a Yoruba and Hausa youth. The Hausa guy reported him to some area boys in the area and they settled the issue.

“ Afterwards, he went to attack the Yoruba man and beat him up . That made the area boys to be angry. They attacked the Hausa man and the clash started . Traders had to vacate the area and many Hausa people had been chased away .

“ I learnt some people were killed , but I am not sure of the number yet . Police have been trying to restore normalcy , ” a commercial driver in the area , Wale Ajayi , said .

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer , SP Chike Oti , confirmed the clash and promised to get back to our correspondent with further details .


Details later .


http://punchng.com/panic-as-yoruba-hausa-clash-in-lagos/

3 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Penalty82(m): 5:13pm
cool

23 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by TarOrfeek: 5:17pm
I laugh In Refelendum.

33 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 5:51pm
It never ends undecided
Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 7:49pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by ihitenansa: 7:49pm
rara o

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Yomboy4ever: 7:50pm
dre11:







Details later .


http://punchng.com/panic-as-yoruba-hausa-clash-in-lagos/


K

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Breezzy(m): 7:50pm
Make Yorubas see wetin we IGBOs dey see for their(HAUSAs) hands small

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Fadiga24(m): 7:50pm
Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart

Always the result

51 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by kuntash: 7:50pm
A ticking time bomb..

Wisdom need be applied, else the kinda mess would be second to none.

5 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by PastorOluT(m): 7:51pm
What exactly does the word clashes really cos Nigerian journalists obviously have a different meaning. U will hear in kogi and other places that Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash while all that happened and is happening is a massacre. I used to think that clash is supposed to leave casualties on both ends but that's never the case.

What kind of journalism is this 'some persons were feared' who are the 'persons', I guessed probably it was one sided.

12 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by brownsugar23: 7:52pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by dbynonetwork: 7:52pm
The JIHAD has gotten to Eko!

AWON mouthed demons, they will all run to neighbouring mowe, and seme border for safety..

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by NairaMaster1(m): 7:52pm
Can't these people respect their host?

3 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Bede2u(m): 7:53pm
Fanyogoyogo:
I imagine this thread to delight Igbos who are so full of hate and delight in anything bad against Yorubas. Yet Yorubas will still host these people within their midsts.

Watch for a collection of "slave" "master" "kill them" etc.




Same poster with multiple ID calling his Yoruba masters slave just because Yorubas fail to grant them Biafra.
Let me say this now for all to hear.
The grouse between Hausa and Igbo is not religion. It is mentality.
Gowon and TY Danjuma are christians.
An average northener is violent and unenlightened and Nigeria has remained down because of them. They are a dead weight holding us down. They have dragged all of us down to their level. They used the 38 yrs the military spent in power to reshape Nigeria to look like them. Now Nigeria is backward. We must shed this dead weight one way or another in order to progress.

In all our hatred for each other, the igbos and yorubas have never fought each other. And you my friend is doing the same age long mistake that has kept the south down. The fight was between yoruba and hausa but u conveniently left it to join talk with Igbos

Think on this.

30 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:53pm
. grin grin grin
No comment, it's part of the MOU

8 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by oyetunder(m): 7:54pm
At the top...the looters are united in their mission to have more than enough. however, on Nairaland comments and on the streets, the forgotten ones are always busy targeting one another with verbal or physical blows rooted in tribal hatred.

2 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Alex80s(m): 7:54pm
'' First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.'' Will the 'Jagabam' speak for the Yoruba's?

6 Likes

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by nkwuocha1: 7:54pm
Lol.

It's just a joke Jare.Them just dey play. It's nothing serious. grin grin grin grin

Fighting with Yoruba man is quite exhausting. To me it's a total waste of time and suspense.

At the end of the day, bottles go full everywhere. No blood. undecided

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Darkseid(m): 7:55pm
The Yoruba dude was obviously shouting "ah, ah, Omo, ah", as they land am one blow he just enter ground.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by rozayx5(m): 7:56pm
cheesy grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy



cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy


Sounds funny sha

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

ирина аллегрова порно голая / Why Crimes Are Unresolved In Nigeria / Hyundai Heavy Workers Kidnapped In Bayelsa

Viewing this topic: Arondizuogu, nuclearboy(m), gbaby4live, iyke926(m), TTdouble(m), Absuchat(m), Tex42(m), lablonclacla, kc2hansome(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), germanymicheal(m), Odingo1, Akwalex1, dapotanye(m), Anambra1stSon(m), Kaygee10, lordthunderbolt(m), GP29(m), philchudi, rugged7(m), iamrapper(m), hoha4life(m), ArcGibson, catherineokezie(f), Sirmuel1(m), harmless011, wolexieus, Akins2luv(m), demmy66, demio007, melejo(m), pasol4real(m), hakimi1974(m), obylynn, Mollyallex(f), Kakow, DTTECH, spartan50(m), Cuteamigo1(m), Abam01, odetola, Oduwils222(m), Ademat7(m), Benz4pimp(m), oludarekehinde(m), emmysoftyou, Amiano(m), StFrank2(m), jetz, WSJ77(m), nkwuocha1, sanerugwei, Ritchiee, FSU, Nelsmannnnnnnnn(m), ivandragon, BoboKush(m), hinohsend, Onijagidijagan(m), peeps4u, Chukwudozzie(m), Kencruz, fatiaforreal, dejavubobo1(m), mumjee(f), emyphil, EmmGee, oyezed(m), nwigwemark, SpeedGod, Godsblessing(m), uchman48(m), Tybabe0001(m), Diamby, shisty, IkpuNnegiEwu44, yomi96(m), Cation25(m), dellyjoe10, beetown(m), Larrybabs17 and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.