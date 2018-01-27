₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,810 members, 4,138,218 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos (12062 Views)
Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ile-Ife, 5 Feared Dead (Graphic Photos) / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ijora Badia, Lagos: 3 Killed, Customs Officer Injured (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by dre11(m): 5:10pm
Afeez Hanafi
Details later .
http://punchng.com/panic-as-yoruba-hausa-clash-in-lagos/
3 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Penalty82(m): 5:13pm
23 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by TarOrfeek: 5:17pm
I laugh In Refelendum.
33 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 5:51pm
It never ends
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 7:49pm
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by ihitenansa: 7:49pm
rara o
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Yomboy4ever: 7:50pm
dre11:
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Breezzy(m): 7:50pm
Make Yorubas see wetin we IGBOs dey see for their(HAUSAs) hands small
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Fadiga24(m): 7:50pm
Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart
Always the result
51 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by kuntash: 7:50pm
A ticking time bomb..
Wisdom need be applied, else the kinda mess would be second to none.
5 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by PastorOluT(m): 7:51pm
What exactly does the word clashes really cos Nigerian journalists obviously have a different meaning. U will hear in kogi and other places that Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash while all that happened and is happening is a massacre. I used to think that clash is supposed to leave casualties on both ends but that's never the case.
What kind of journalism is this 'some persons were feared' who are the 'persons', I guessed probably it was one sided.
12 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by brownsugar23: 7:52pm
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by dbynonetwork: 7:52pm
The JIHAD has gotten to Eko!
AWON mouthed demons, they will all run to neighbouring mowe, and seme border for safety..
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by NairaMaster1(m): 7:52pm
Can't these people respect their host?
3 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Bede2u(m): 7:53pm
Fanyogoyogo:Let me say this now for all to hear.
The grouse between Hausa and Igbo is not religion. It is mentality.
Gowon and TY Danjuma are christians.
An average northener is violent and unenlightened and Nigeria has remained down because of them. They are a dead weight holding us down. They have dragged all of us down to their level. They used the 38 yrs the military spent in power to reshape Nigeria to look like them. Now Nigeria is backward. We must shed this dead weight one way or another in order to progress.
In all our hatred for each other, the igbos and yorubas have never fought each other. And you my friend is doing the same age long mistake that has kept the south down. The fight was between yoruba and hausa but u conveniently left it to join talk with Igbos
Think on this.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:53pm
.
No comment, it's part of the MOU
8 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by oyetunder(m): 7:54pm
At the top...the looters are united in their mission to have more than enough. however, on Nairaland comments and on the streets, the forgotten ones are always busy targeting one another with verbal or physical blows rooted in tribal hatred.
2 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Alex80s(m): 7:54pm
'' First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.'' Will the 'Jagabam' speak for the Yoruba's?
6 Likes
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by nkwuocha1: 7:54pm
Lol.
It's just a joke Jare.Them just dey play. It's nothing serious.
Fighting with Yoruba man is quite exhausting. To me it's a total waste of time and suspense.
At the end of the day, bottles go full everywhere. No blood.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by Darkseid(m): 7:55pm
The Yoruba dude was obviously shouting "ah, ah, Omo, ah", as they land am one blow he just enter ground.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Panic As Yoruba, Hausa Clash In Lagos by rozayx5(m): 7:56pm
Sounds funny sha
3 Likes
ирина аллегрова порно голая / Why Crimes Are Unresolved In Nigeria / Hyundai Heavy Workers Kidnapped In Bayelsa
Viewing this topic: Arondizuogu, nuclearboy(m), gbaby4live, iyke926(m), TTdouble(m), Absuchat(m), Tex42(m), lablonclacla, kc2hansome(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), germanymicheal(m), Odingo1, Akwalex1, dapotanye(m), Anambra1stSon(m), Kaygee10, lordthunderbolt(m), GP29(m), philchudi, rugged7(m), iamrapper(m), hoha4life(m), ArcGibson, catherineokezie(f), Sirmuel1(m), harmless011, wolexieus, Akins2luv(m), demmy66, demio007, melejo(m), pasol4real(m), hakimi1974(m), obylynn, Mollyallex(f), Kakow, DTTECH, spartan50(m), Cuteamigo1(m), Abam01, odetola, Oduwils222(m), Ademat7(m), Benz4pimp(m), oludarekehinde(m), emmysoftyou, Amiano(m), StFrank2(m), jetz, WSJ77(m), nkwuocha1, sanerugwei, Ritchiee, FSU, Nelsmannnnnnnnn(m), ivandragon, BoboKush(m), hinohsend, Onijagidijagan(m), peeps4u, Chukwudozzie(m), Kencruz, fatiaforreal, dejavubobo1(m), mumjee(f), emyphil, EmmGee, oyezed(m), nwigwemark, SpeedGod, Godsblessing(m), uchman48(m), Tybabe0001(m), Diamby, shisty, IkpuNnegiEwu44, yomi96(m), Cation25(m), dellyjoe10, beetown(m), Larrybabs17 and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11