Afeez Hanafi







Some persons were feared killed as Yoruba and Hausa youths clashed at Gida Panli , Kotomola, in the Ojota New Garage area of Lagos State.



It was learnt that the clash broke out on Thursday after a Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart over a misunderstanding .



Some area boys in the area were said to have avenged the assault on the Yoruba youth , leading to the clash which spilled over to Friday morning .



Our correspondent learnt that several motorcycles were destroyed in the melee while commercial activities in the neighborhood were paralysed.



Police have been drafted to the troubled spot to restore normalcy .



“ There was a misunderstanding yesterday (Thursday ) between a Yoruba and Hausa youth. The Hausa guy reported him to some area boys in the area and they settled the issue.



“ Afterwards, he went to attack the Yoruba man and beat him up . That made the area boys to be angry. They attacked the Hausa man and the clash started . Traders had to vacate the area and many Hausa people had been chased away .



“ I learnt some people were killed , but I am not sure of the number yet . Police have been trying to restore normalcy , ” a commercial driver in the area , Wale Ajayi , said .



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer , SP Chike Oti , confirmed the clash and promised to get back to our correspondent with further details .



Details later .





23 Likes

I laugh In Refelendum. 33 Likes

It never ends

rara o

dre11:















Make Yorubas see wetin we IGBOs dey see for their(HAUSAs) hands small 9 Likes 1 Share

Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart

Always the result Always the result 51 Likes

A ticking time bomb..



Wisdom need be applied, else the kinda mess would be second to none. 5 Likes

What exactly does the word clashes really cos Nigerian journalists obviously have a different meaning. U will hear in kogi and other places that Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash while all that happened and is happening is a massacre. I used to think that clash is supposed to leave casualties on both ends but that's never the case.



What kind of journalism is this 'some persons were feared' who are the 'persons', I guessed probably it was one sided. 12 Likes

The JIHAD has gotten to Eko!



AWON mouthed demons, they will all run to neighbouring mowe, and seme border for safety.. 20 Likes 1 Share

Can't these people respect their host? 3 Likes

Fanyogoyogo:

I imagine this thread to delight Igbos who are so full of hate and delight in anything bad against Yorubas. Yet Yorubas will still host these people within their midsts.



Watch for a collection of "slave" "master" "kill them" etc.









Same poster with multiple ID calling his Yoruba masters slave just because Yorubas fail to grant them Biafra. Let me say this now for all to hear.

The grouse between Hausa and Igbo is not religion. It is mentality.

Gowon and TY Danjuma are christians.

An average northener is violent and unenlightened and Nigeria has remained down because of them. They are a dead weight holding us down. They have dragged all of us down to their level. They used the 38 yrs the military spent in power to reshape Nigeria to look like them. Now Nigeria is backward. We must shed this dead weight one way or another in order to progress.



In all our hatred for each other, the igbos and yorubas have never fought each other. And you my friend is doing the same age long mistake that has kept the south down. The fight was between yoruba and hausa but u conveniently left it to join talk with Igbos



Think on this. Let me say this now for all to hear.The grouse between Hausa and Igbo is not religion. It is mentality.Gowon and TY Danjuma are christians.An average northener is violent and unenlightened and Nigeria has remained down because of them. They are a dead weight holding us down. They have dragged all of us down to their level. They used the 38 yrs the military spent in power to reshape Nigeria to look like them. Now Nigeria is backward. We must shed this dead weight one way or another in order to progress.In all our hatred for each other, the igbos and yorubas have never fought each other. And you my friend is doing the same age long mistake that has kept the south down. The fight was between yoruba and hausa but u conveniently left it to join talk with IgbosThink on this. 30 Likes 4 Shares



No comment, it's part of the MOU No comment, it's part of the MOU 8 Likes

At the top...the looters are united in their mission to have more than enough. however, on Nairaland comments and on the streets, the forgotten ones are always busy targeting one another with verbal or physical blows rooted in tribal hatred. 2 Likes

'' First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist.



Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.'' Will the 'Jagabam' speak for the Yoruba's? 6 Likes





It's just a joke Jare.Them just dey play. It's nothing serious.



Fighting with Yoruba man is quite exhausting. To me it's a total waste of time and suspense.



At the end of the day, bottles go full everywhere. No blood. Lol.It's just a joke Jare.Them just dey play. It's nothing serious.Fighting with Yoruba man is quite exhausting. To me it's a total waste of time and suspense.At the end of the day, bottles go full everywhere. No blood. 16 Likes 1 Share

The Yoruba dude was obviously shouting "ah, ah, Omo, ah", as they land am one blow he just enter ground. 14 Likes 2 Shares