₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,783 members, 4,138,100 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos (1691 Views)
Charms, Fetish Items At Ozubulu Police Station, Dropped By Villagers (Photos) / Man Killed By Fulani Herdsmen After Police IG Left Benue Community. Photos / Betnaija Agent Arrested For Sleeping With Secondary School Boys In Lagos (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Angelanest: 5:26pm
An old chief was beaten mercilessly and disgraced by the youths in Ebukuma community in Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State on allegations of being a wizard. According to reports, the elderly man identified as chief Okorobo allegedly confessed to the killing of young boys in the community with charms and fetish means.
Angry youths and villagers stormed the man's house as they beat him black and blue after his alleged confession.
The chief was also paraded round the village by the youths who made public his alleged crimes.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/angry-villagers-beat-old-chief-pulp-allegedly-killing-young-boys-community-photos.html
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Angelanest: 5:27pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Ayoemrys(m): 5:30pm
.
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Penalty82(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by IdeyFindWife: 5:36pm
Hope these idiots are not mauling a dementia-afflicted old man!
F00ls need to get an education really! As much as we joke about the "village winch pple", fact I'd most Africans are needlessly superstitious and screwed in the brain for sure!
And it usually manifests in them living and thinking worse than animals!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:08pm
Stupid lazy animals
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by 1stCitizen: 7:08pm
Another mental health patient gets given the 'African treatment'.
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by moses93(m): 7:09pm
good development
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Tekajoi(m): 7:09pm
So you mean to tell me this old man is worst than Voldermort??
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by project8(m): 7:09pm
in this 21st century
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by MTKbudapest(m): 7:09pm
End of the wicked
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by joystickextend1(m): 7:12pm
okay
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by GabrielYulaw(m): 7:12pm
IdeyFindWife:
You've said it all. A crate of Orijin to you
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
This youths are wicked.
They beat the old man sotey he is crying sperm.
Na wa o!!!
1 Share
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by bekpo(m): 7:15pm
This man should sue the hell out of them
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by Israeljones(m): 7:19pm
Typical example of 'Village People'
|Re: Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos by farouk0403(m): 7:19pm
People are heartless
(0) (Reply)
Driver Beats Cop And Soldier / Iyamu Lovely Osagie-professional Photographer Vindicated-kidnapping Allegatio / Nigerian Bags 12yrs In Us For Fraud
Viewing this topic: linearity, Ramos16(m), Phatmyk(m), Tsax5th, apuski2, malabite3, Pat081, annnikky(f), CuteMaro(m), Mrchippychappy(m), Alanzazani, untainted, Moffyman(m), PossibleUN(m), bhadmux(m), kpompey, VEE2010(m), elsalami, Comrade1410, dyangprof(m), meadow10000, MarketingAce, jovialswag(m), Elnuk34(m), lungtruth(m), Willexmania, stepo707, muyibaba222(m), olasaad(f), KhaleesiAdaz(f), yomikings(m), Oceemo(m), emmxzy(m), akintomide2000, thecommunist(m), farouk0403(m), MrMcJay(m), Bubewilson(m), Emtol01, informatix, traeces(m), Olaallah12345(m), beycity(m), timota(m), uzor2(m), MOKWUNYE(m), prof22(m), Focused2day, 1Dambam1(m), ElSakina, Thickcok01, crafteck, Roentgen042, BruncleZuma, Abdul010, Masanto(m), obimitchel, Advision, Samelle(f) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15