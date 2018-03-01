Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos (1691 Views)

Angry youths and villagers stormed the man's house as they beat him black and blue after his alleged confession.



The chief was also paraded round the village by the youths who made public his alleged crimes.



An old chief was beaten mercilessly and disgraced by the youths in Ebukuma community in Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State on allegations of being a wizard. According to reports, the elderly man identified as chief Okorobo allegedly confessed to the killing of young boys in the community with charms and fetish means.

Hope these idiots are not mauling a dementia-afflicted old man!



F00ls need to get an education really! As much as we joke about the "village winch pple", fact I'd most Africans are needlessly superstitious and screwed in the brain for sure!



And it usually manifests in them living and thinking worse than animals! 4 Likes 1 Share





Another mental health patient gets given the 'African treatment'.

So you mean to tell me this old man is worst than Voldermort??

This youths are wicked.



This man should sue the hell out of them

Typical example of 'Village People'