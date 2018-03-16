Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React (5552 Views)

Meanwhile, some have argued in her favour that it could be the fault of her android phone. You know how this gadget works sometimes, someone wrote.



See what she wrote below.



What do you guys think?



And she's a graduate



Funke!!!



Celebrate with me,i am a GRADUTED 18 Likes

pathetic,bubu is to be blamed..this one sef try see university wall,while sitting president doesn't even have a single paper to show as certificate.

This is what happens when you sort you way through out your stay in the varsity 1 Like

The question is how did she gain admission into the University in the first place. The education system needs a reform and continuous training of teachers. A building collapses only when the foundation is faulty. That is the case with most of the graduates we have today. The university give lectures and not to teach students. 1 Like





Ehyaah!! It is well with her soul.



This is what you get when you have too much Fulani in your state.



Although dat Uni has alot of craps dat graduate as students so it is with all Nigerian schools. It could be that she did it on purpose or maybe jst maybe one of d bandwagons dat will be d 1st to tell u anywhere that they are graduates. The Nigerian educational system is nt educating anymore jst made d few serious ones academic workaholics without real education. Although "many are in school, few are learning". 3 Likes



Aahhh!!!!...English dey always suffer for naija pipu hand

She for don jejely type for broken english sef Aahhh!!!!...English dey always suffer for naija pipu handShe for don jejely type for broken english sef 1 Like

na dis one person go toast now.... but go dey form porsche...

These are the kind of slay eediot who makes employers think young graduates are unemployable...

And in reality these are the type of girls that keep getting jobs 7 Likes

That's what you get when Hausa Fulani finally goes to school

Other graduates of benue state university b4 n after pix. 4 Likes

Them dey every university Nothing newThem dey every university

When bs.s hons have no honor

Look at what fulani herdsmen have caused now. She hurriedly graduated because of them. 2 Likes

She must have been drunk while posting that



I can't believe a university graduate will write has as ha's



How the hell did she write her exams then?

in a lecturer's hotel room, pants down, that way u can never fail in a lecturer's hotel room, pants down, that way u can never fail

Is not her fault joor, shebi you know fulani herdsmen is disturbing them since year one, so how will they concentrate to learn when they are always running away for danger. She even try with the small english. Am Pressed





Sex for grade pipu dem. She graduated through the back doorSex for grade pipu dem.

Thank God she is not from Core North, had it been she is they wouldn't let u hear word

RIP English



Genesis chapter 1 vs 1 - 2017

I blame Fulani Cow owners that refused Benue people from Schooling peacefully and Reading peacefully

who cares? Blame the lectures that are ready to pass anything wearing pant.

Chisus! Funke....

farouk0403:

Thank God she is not from Core North, had it been she is they wouldn't let u hear word What do you expect when Pidgin is the first language What do you expect when Pidgin is the first language