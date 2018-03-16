₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,810 members, 4,138,218 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 08:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React (5552 Views)
Man Marries Woman 7 Days After Meeting On Social Media (Photos) / Man Catches His Wife Cheating In Hotel, Disgraces & Batters Her Publicly (Video) / Benin Prostitute Disgraces Man For Failure To Pay After Romance (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by royalsgist: 6:13pm
The ecstatic 'unidentified' female graduate took to her social media handle to announce that she had graduated after from the prestigious Benue State University after writing her exams. But , her write-up was full of blunders from the beginning to end which has angered most people to question how she got that far to even be celebrating a graduation. People shaa. Lol.
Meanwhile, some have argued in her favour that it could be the fault of her android phone. You know how this gadget works sometimes, someone wrote.
See what she wrote below.
What do you guys think?
Source: https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/16/omg-benue-state-university-graduate-disgraces-social-media-terrible/
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by IamAirforce1: 6:14pm
And she's a graduate
Smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 6:15pm
Why am I not surprised
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by donstan18(m): 6:16pm
Funke!!!
Celebrate with me,i am a GRADUTED
18 Likes
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by stephleena(f): 6:16pm
pathetic,bubu is to be blamed..this one sef try see university wall,while sitting president doesn't even have a single paper to show as certificate.
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Ekikor(m): 6:19pm
This is what happens when you sort you way through out your stay in the varsity
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by lexy070(m): 6:20pm
The question is how did she gain admission into the University in the first place. The education system needs a reform and continuous training of teachers. A building collapses only when the foundation is faulty. That is the case with most of the graduates we have today. The university give lectures and not to teach students.
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by OrestesDante(m): 6:20pm
☣ ☠
∆
Ehyaah!! It is well with her soul.
This is what you get when you have too much Fulani in your state.
Na joke ooo... ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Grayjoy: 6:26pm
Although dat Uni has alot of craps dat graduate as students so it is with all Nigerian schools. It could be that she did it on purpose or maybe jst maybe one of d bandwagons dat will be d 1st to tell u anywhere that they are graduates. The Nigerian educational system is nt educating anymore jst made d few serious ones academic workaholics without real education. Although "many are in school, few are learning".
3 Likes
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Bossontop(m): 6:27pm
Aahhh!!!!...English dey always suffer for naija pipu hand
She for don jejely type for broken english sef
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by highqueen(f): 6:31pm
hahahahaha
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Israeljones(m): 6:37pm
na dis one person go toast now.... but go dey form porsche...
These are the kind of slay eediot who makes employers think young graduates are unemployable...
And in reality these are the type of girls that keep getting jobs
7 Likes
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by africanman85: 6:44pm
Hahahahaha
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Donpresh95(m): 6:52pm
That's what you get when Hausa Fulani finally goes to school
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by coolestofall(m): 7:18pm
Chisos!
Other graduates of benue state university b4 n after pix.
4 Likes
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Claireshan1(f): 7:36pm
Window shopping
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by CeeJay9ja(m): 7:39pm
Nothing new
Them dey every university
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by belloabd1914(m): 7:41pm
When bs.s hons have no honor
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Bosun: 7:48pm
Look at what fulani herdsmen have caused now. She hurriedly graduated because of them.
2 Likes
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by greiboy(m): 7:49pm
She must have been drunk while posting that
I can't believe a university graduate will write has as ha's
How the hell did she write her exams then?
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by kenir(m): 8:18pm
greiboy:
in a lecturer's hotel room, pants down, that way u can never fail
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by EVILFOREST: 8:18pm
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:...because na WOMAN.....na there way naaa.
Visit NYSC orientation camps and see mayhem for yourself.
She needs DAMAGE CONTROL now
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by uchman48(m): 8:28pm
Is not her fault joor, shebi you know fulani herdsmen is disturbing them since year one, so how will they concentrate to learn when they are always running away for danger. She even try with the small english. Am Pressed
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Alariiwo: 8:28pm
She graduated through the back door
Sex for grade pipu dem.
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by free2ryhme: 8:29pm
royalsgist:
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by farouk0403(m): 8:30pm
Thank God she is not from Core North, had it been she is they wouldn't let u hear word
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Olukokosir(m): 8:30pm
RIP English
Genesis chapter 1 vs 1 - 2017
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by HRich(m): 8:30pm
I blame Fulani Cow owners that refused Benue people from Schooling peacefully and Reading peacefully
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by oyetunder(m): 8:31pm
who cares? Blame the lectures that are ready to pass anything wearing pant.
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by stevodot22(m): 8:31pm
Chisus! Funke....
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by IwillSucced(m): 8:32pm
farouk0403:What do you expect when Pidgin is the first language
|Re: Fresh Benue State University Graduate Celebrates. People React by Gabflex: 8:32pm
this one is strong.
and she will be forming queen Elizabeth when being approached by a young man.
thank God its not third term yet so she can apply for elementary class again.
Pmp, Capm And Prince2 Certifications / Help / Looking For Useful Information On Gre And Toefl.
Viewing this topic: yomalex(m), humblemikel(f), sigmapompe(m), anochuko01(m), Ancientboy(m), soonpoint(m), Geebabs1(m), Spontaneous21(f), naijaking1, olawonder(m), Luvdmx(m), tiwiex(m), Wapgod(m), otomatic(m), ABJDOT(m), gidis1stson(m), fineboy967, amykutex, creserve, twinskenny(m), Karmatyra(f), Easyclan, DeepLearning, Seeker17(m), nwokolokingsley(m), AKINSULU, Bossontop(m), chally02(m), linsa01(m), timay(m), maxwell767(m), nigeriafilm(m), kengreatleads(m), Ezigboune, Lusola15, Pauletta(m), danniyal(m), Primesky, jidxin(m), sirwilson(m), TEMMYtopeadex(f), micheal199(m), sirugos(m), Mayflowa(m), peace2all(m), beekayz(m), Kennydoc(m), gameboy727(m), props, sloopyy, Lee84, chipsypop(m), Chiefupper, Allisonstvs(m), wura2020, mathias32(m), Lukmanraji(m), Breezzy(m), elisha4gabriel(m), osiawa(m), bilo1(m), joe4christ(m), Apostlenathan1(m), Viccur(m), Funema123, trent101(m), Breezy90(m), uyicos, Stone26, geesilver(m), Maziebuka01(m), Jtinaonyi, tipan(m), fisher5(m), adahjig200(m), gwuchi(m), kitiborbor(m), osazsky(m), sikowitz17, iAudio, OBTMOS(m), quickberry(m), firebaby(f), Otade, Kalaba(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3