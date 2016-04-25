₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by zoba88: 8:17pm
Kogi state university fresh graduate's leg was today crushed by reckless driving by another student while celebrating her graduation.The unfortunate incident happened at social science faculty.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-what-happened-to-kogi-state.html?m=1
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by zoba88: 8:18pm
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by SUPERPACK: 8:32pm
so they cant take her to the hospital, bt prefer to snap and post online until she pass out, wrong use of technology.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by tayebest(m): 8:36pm
SUPERPACK:
...and you think they won't take her to hospital? use your head!
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:37pm
Oops, her leg didn't graduate
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by tayebest(m): 8:37pm
May Allah grant you quick recovery dear!
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by SUPERPACK: 8:39pm
tayebest:maybe when it is late, use your ass
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by tayebest(m): 8:51pm
SUPERPACK:
mtcheew
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Cutehector(m): 10:01pm
Let this serve as a deterrent to other graduating students. Wish her speedy recovery..
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
I'm ensure it's karma.
She looks like a slay queen that eats even the chicken bone when they take her out.
The slay Queen is lucky
At least she'd get an NYSC exemption. She is too beautiful to encounter that camp stress.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Amirullaha(m): 10:08pm
I wish her speedy recovery...
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Drop it bro
By the way that geh fine
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Nelsizzy(m): 10:09pm
Cutehector:That?
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 10:09pm
Cutehector:
Read again..
She was crushed by a car
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by ELgordo(m): 10:09pm
Ovoko! Sorry
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by juwonloo(m): 10:09pm
chai
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by partnerbiz4: 10:10pm
Quick recovery bae.
Looks like my ifeoma
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by CharlesShaw(m): 10:10pm
Damn
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Cutehector(m): 10:11pm
Atiku2019:if she wasn't jubilating, if she only went back to her house, would she have been crushed?
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Uruan2023: 10:11pm
Sorry darling
God heal you, I hope the surgeries will work
Celebration turned sour, God save us... We celebrate every day, even in our sad corners.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Bantam(m): 10:11pm
I don't trust all these Facebook posts sha get well soon.
Congrats
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Caustics: 10:11pm
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by hajoke2000(f): 10:13pm
too much euphoria kills.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by veacea: 10:15pm
Chei!!! Something keeps telling me it's the village people. I wish her speedy recovery.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by DollarAngel(m): 10:15pm
Chai Juventus why now? I Carry una over 1.5
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:15pm
planned work
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Dc4life(m): 10:16pm
May our joyful moments never turn to sorrow in Jesus name Amen.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by jerryunit48: 10:17pm
Oh no... I keep wondering why the senseless celebrations after graduation, they can celebrate peacefully
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:17pm
SUPERPACK:people mumu na
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Quality20(m): 10:17pm
she might pass out if not given prompt and adequate care o.
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 10:18pm
Cutehector:
Even on your bed right now an accident can still occur...Attack the reckless driver bro
|Re: Leg Of Kogi University Graduate Crushed By Student During Celebration (Graphic) by greatme2good(f): 10:18pm
The shock made her stay calm... God will heal you dear sis.
