|Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by 360metrosports: 8:03pm On Mar 16
The former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Vanessa Williams stuns in new colorful outfits. See more photos below
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by williamdeluxe(m): 11:16pm On Mar 16
mami water
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Ask4diva(f): 3:08am
Which kain postures b dis?
15 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by mankan2k7(m): 6:54am
I don start your own abi?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Smily202(m): 7:02am
mankan2k7:
Naso. She don turn celebrity like that.
6 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 7:19am
upcoming tboss reloaded..
very soon this one will start forking many private jet owners in secret and start dating a record label owner in the open..
8 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Sapphire86(f): 8:42am
And so the picture taking begins.... front page thingz...
She looks so different from her no make-up look, it's a wonder!!
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by visijo(m): 9:38am
Must they score?
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by crackerspub: 9:38am
Seun Nairaland is gradually turning into a mini porn site
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by akeentech(m): 9:38am
Sapphire86:
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Dat9jakid(m): 9:38am
Ask4diva:
Na one leg up pose
5 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Vince77(m): 9:39am
This one wan start to do like TBoss
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by pweshboi(m): 9:39am
Vandorra =Sultry... IfuEnada= half Unclad... Lie lie Gifty= totally Unclad... All to stay relevant.
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by marvin906(m): 9:42am
una don start
na dis country i know say ashawo na celebrity
person just dey house eat sleep drink e don turn cele
4 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by gmoney12: 9:43am
OK..seen
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by talk2rotman(m): 9:43am
pretty
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by tellwisdom: 9:43am
Ogbeni, go and look for work and feed ur mama...Sunderland pictures no dey buy panaadol for chemist..
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by freshdude99(m): 9:43am
DrinkLimca:Haha u mean gifty abi na uriel that have been seeking attention like say like election!
1 Like
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by danduj(m): 9:46am
Boobs on fleek
1 Like
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Stormyweather(m): 9:46am
crackerspub:how have you come to your conclusion?
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by BlackDBagba: 9:47am
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by BOOMnaija(m): 9:47am
Beautiful but brainless
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by williamsjaysblog(m): 9:49am
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by MrImole(m): 9:51am
Her skin is not that smooth
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by ehardetola(m): 9:52am
Vandora of yesterday has turned to celebrity be that ooo.
Lord pick up my call
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by MrBigiman: 10:03am
Kai, this girl fine no be small.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by gozzlin: 10:11am
Her thighs are really sexy, no doubt.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Jones4190: 10:12am
Yesterday was my first time going to court and i head judge shouting ORDER! ORDER! ORDER
So i started shouting fish and chips, two plate of fufu with egusi soup and a bottle of beer to step down
I'm locked in a dark room as i speak. Maybe that's where i will get my order.
1 Like
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by nitt: 10:12am
nairaland sef
smh
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by nsesam(m): 10:13am
I can now believe that BBninja is evil, the aim of this show is to groom evil, everyone leaving bbn want to go Unclad In the name of fame and fashion. The world is gradually going to an end.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos by Coldfeets: 10:14am
She has joined the picture gang.
