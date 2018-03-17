Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Vandora Stuns In New Photos (10790 Views)

Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Vandora And Dee One Arrive Nigeria (Photos) / VIDEO/PHOTO: BBNaija Housemate, Vandora Shows Her Boobs / Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.metronaija.ng/ex-bbnaija-housemate-vandora-stuns-in-new-photosa/ The former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Vanessa Williams stuns in new colorful outfits. See more photos below

mami water

Which kain postures b dis? 15 Likes

I don start your own abi? 2 Likes 1 Share

mankan2k7:

I don start your own abi?



Naso. She don turn celebrity like that. Naso. She don turn celebrity like that. 6 Likes

upcoming tboss reloaded..

very soon this one will start forking many private jet owners in secret and start dating a record label owner in the open.. 8 Likes

And so the picture taking begins.... front page thingz...



She looks so different from her no make-up look, it's a wonder!!

Must they score?

Seun Nairaland is gradually turning into a mini porn site 2 Likes

Sapphire86:

And so the picture taking begins.... front page thingz...



She looks so different from her no make-up look, it's a wonder!!

Ask4diva:

Which kain postures b dis?

Na one leg up pose Na one leg up pose 5 Likes

This one wan start to do like TBoss

Vandorra =Sultry... IfuEnada= half Unclad... Lie lie Gifty= totally Unclad... All to stay relevant. 2 Likes

una don start

na dis country i know say ashawo na celebrity

person just dey house eat sleep drink e don turn cele 4 Likes

OK..seen

pretty

Ogbeni, go and look for work and feed ur mama...Sunderland pictures no dey buy panaadol for chemist..

DrinkLimca:

upcoming tboss reloaded..

very soon this one will start forking many private jet owners in secret and start dating a record label owner in the open.. Haha u mean gifty abi na uriel that have been seeking attention like say like election! Haha u mean gifty abi na uriel that have been seeking attention like say like election! 1 Like

Boobs on fleek 1 Like

crackerspub:

Seun Nairaland is gradually turning into a mini porn site how have you come to your conclusion? how have you come to your conclusion? 2 Likes

Beautiful but brainless

"I am not a Homosexual, I dont do fraud!! Be careful of what you hear" - Williams Uchemba - https://joelsblog.com.ng/williams-uchemba-speaks-on-the-principle-of-success-debunks-fraud-rumours-about-him/

Her skin is not that smooth

Vandora of yesterday has turned to celebrity be that ooo.



Lord pick up my call

Kai, this girl fine no be small.

Her thighs are really sexy, no doubt.

Yesterday was my first time going to court and i head judge shouting ORDER! ORDER! ORDER



So i started shouting fish and chips, two plate of fufu with egusi soup and a bottle of beer to step down



I'm locked in a dark room as i speak. Maybe that's where i will get my order. 1 Like

nairaland sef

smh

I can now believe that BBninja is evil, the aim of this show is to groom evil, everyone leaving bbn want to go Unclad In the name of fame and fashion. The world is gradually going to an end.