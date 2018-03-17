Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / WAEC Adjusts Timetable To Enable Muslims Observe Juma’at (5443 Views)

WAEC Honours Sallah, Adjusts Exam Timetable / Sallah: WAEC Adjusts Exams Timetable / WAEC Adjusts Nov/dec Exams Timetable Over Eid-el-kabir

The affected subject is Chemistry 1 and 2, which was originally slated for 2pm to 5pm on Friday, April 20, 2018.





Following reactions from Muslim organisations, the Director of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu has confirmed the slight amendment to Premium Times.



Mr Ojijeogu said: “For the sake of the people who will go to the mosque, the exam will be delayed till they come back”.



According to him, “the paper will be delayed till 2:30 pm or 3 pm, when the Muslims will return from the mosque.”



Prof Ishaq Akintola, Prof Abdulrazaq Kilani, Dr Saheed Ashafa and Hajia (Barrister) Mutiat Toyosi Orolu spoke with Premium Times, which exclusively investigated and reported the story.



http://www.iwitness.com.ng/waec-bows-to-pressure-adjusts-timetable-to-enable-muslims-observe-jumaat/



Seun, no need to proclaim Shahada for topic like this na. You are overdoing it.



Anyway, good decision my WAEC

And where is even lalasticlala self. Is he asleep? WAEC std must be rest assured na

This is lovely! But fixing exams on our religious periods should be forbidden henceforth! This should never happen again.

And the flood gates have been ripped apart...MURIC one common sense 0







This is arrant nonsense.

Absolute fvckery and ridiculous fanaticism.

MURIC should as well force airlines to postpone or cancel Friday flights so that passengers can attend Ju'maat.



Its a shame that WAEC succumbed to the subtle Islamization ploy.



How many WAEC candidates observe Ju'maat?

Why should a student in school even want to leave school to attend Ju'maat?

Let alone a student who has exams.



In saner climes, WAEC would be sued to court for altering timetables for a reason as flimsy as this.



With the way the country is tilting, very soon Fridays will be declared a work-free day and it will be considered an offence if the rule is flouted.



MURIC should get one fact clear;

Nigeria is a secular state and will always remain one!!!

just like putting chemistry on Sunday ....

Religious tolerance is necessary for progress.

Likes for MURIC shares for COMMON SENSE

just like putting chemistry on Sunday .... Because your schooling is on a Sunday

Power of Afonja Muslim . If a single group fit hold WAEC to ransom then this country is doomed!

And the flood gates have been ripped apart...MURIC one common sense 0 The adjustment is necessary, imagine if WAEC fixed an exam for Sunday morning.

just like putting chemistry on Sunday .... Most offices don't open on Saturday and Sunday. Forget about the religious connotation.

stupid news stupid news

Some hypocrate will come here to call muslims trouble maker where as, if waec fix any exam for sunday, it will look odd to them. Nigerian should learn how to tolerate one another, the country belongs to all of us

as a Christian, I support d idea.

The adjustment is necessary, imagine if WAEC fixed an exam for Sunday morning.

Do you attend schooling on a Sunday...you know we don't use the same calendar as KSA and the other Islamic countries right?

And so it begins. Ladies enjoy the fresh air going through your hair, enjoy it while you can because anytime now you would be forced to wrap a rag around your head. We are getting there. #itsjustamatteroftime.



First adjust the educational structure- there is a reason why they are vehemently attacking the educational structure, first it was the female law student and her insistence on wearing a rag over her head, now its the waec examination l calendar



The next phase would be an attack on dress code and lifestyle, it would be disguised as a "moral ethics" rule, girls would be forced to wear a rag over their head and interaction between male and female would be monitored.



Third phase would be targeted towards religion.



They have already succeeded in the Political and Financial stage. 2 Likes

Even Christians would have cried foul about islamization if any exam was scheduled on Sunday, even if in the evening.



Talkess of Muslims who only have a short window of 1 to 2hrs on Fridays to pray at their Mosque, only to have those same hours occupied by exams. 2 Likes

Islam will conquer Nigeria one day. We are dominating gradually and we dictate how to run Nigerians. We can't wait to have sharia nationwide

Do you attend schooling on a Sunday...you know we don't use the same calendar as KSA and the other Islamic countries right?



Just because of common Anjamin arabic on Naira, they screamed islamization, Just because Nigerian Army used Arabic in their logo, they screamed islamization. Are Nigerian Muslims not as equal as Nigerian Christians? Are we second class citizens?



Is Nigeria a christian country? Why do we need to have holidays on sunday, why are we using the invention of a catholic pope called Calendar to conduct our own affairs? Why do we use christian parlance to name Heads of Govt Agencies Minister and departments as ministries? Why do we use church titles in our education sector? Rector, Vice Chancellor, Dean, Provost are all borrowed from christianity.Just because of common Anjamin arabic on Naira, they screamed islamization, Just because Nigerian Army used Arabic in their logo, they screamed islamization. Are Nigerian Muslims not as equal as Nigerian Christians? Are we second class citizens?We should learn to understand one another in order to live in peace. Enough of all these victimization of Muslims on Nairaland

Is Nigeria a christian country? Your have just answered your own question...do you attend your school and work on Sundays?

Do you attend schooling on a Sunday...you know we don't use the same calendar as KSA and the other Islamic countries right? Maybe they should just add Friday as a no work day. So that we Nigerians can have 3 days off in 7 days. Let's see how this nation will progress.

Congrats to them



wetin even concern me

If this man study the Nigeria government that is built on the blood of women and children( the second largest genocide in the civilized world) the way he studies Arab culture, he would have known that Nigeria is a shithole.

If this man study the Nigeria government that is built on the blood of women and children( the second largest genocide in the civilized world) the way he studies Arab culture, he would have known that Nigeria is a shithole.

Allah Ahkbar!

Maybe they should just add Friday as a no work day. Simple solution