|Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Tiwa Savage who recently featured Omarion show some curve in this new sexy photo.
Hot banging body.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Mama jamjam
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by hajoke2000(f): 6:02am
a mother of one!!!...... hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Nonaira1: 6:07am
This woman is ugly as hell to me. Even with all that excessive makeup she uses, she still wowo. I fear what she looks like without makeup
25 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by purem(m): 6:31am
Mtheeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:37am
No boobi
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by partnerbiz4: 6:50am
Dark is bae..
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by SIMPLYkush(m): 6:52am
her smelly pussy
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 7:22am
I can see what wizkid and other top men are enjoying.
very soon i will take my share..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Gisthoodng(m): 8:30am
And she has child o?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by dizon: 9:42am
She's a beautiful woman
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by BlackDBagba: 10:11am
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by bozzyhazard10: 12:08pm
she is beautiful woman nd alwayz look sexy.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Tednersy: 2:45pm
Not as hot as mine though.
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by APCHaram: 2:45pm
The only afonjess I want to cum inside
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 2:45pm
Teebillz played himself by thinking he could change a ho to a wife.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by adisabarber(m): 2:46pm
Her teeth though
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by obowunmi(m): 2:46pm
Nonaira1:
A black cat.
Her and Laura Ikeji, I no no.who UGLY pass
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by IwillSucced(m): 2:46pm
No be hot abi
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by magiki(m): 2:46pm
Hot body, hmmmm! Let somebody pour her cold water ooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Nairalanddist: 2:46pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by ameri9ja: 2:47pm
Tiwa, the ultimate babe!
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by ameri9ja: 2:48pm
Nonaira1:
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by ZombieTAMER: 2:49pm
Hot body wey no sweet
That one no hot...
That's why the hubby divorce am
Slay guys know wetin I dey yan
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by BrutalJab: 2:50pm
At least she is now free to whoré about.
A win for her.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by pat077: 2:50pm
Old cargo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by Damfostopper(m): 2:52pm
next time..... op make sure you add graphic pics.... she is graphics herself.... with all the makeups
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by MAJORBANKZ(m): 2:53pm
life is all about the money damn!!! she hot indeed
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by royalamour(m): 2:53pm
See her big mouth. Thanks to photo enhancement software. Ugly old lady.
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by BluntTheApostle: 2:56pm
hajoke2000:And not just a mother of one, but a woman close to forty.
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Hot Body In New Photo by ChiefSweetus: 2:57pm
Otedola Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid and all other men dem don enjoy sha
