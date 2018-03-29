₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by evanso6226(f): 7:37am
Weeks after a lady gave birth to a baby with three legs in Kaduna, the second wife of a man identified as Malam Hassan Ibrahim, has given birth to a baby with 4 legs, 2 genitals at Sabon Garin Makiyawa in Magama Jibia, Katsina State.
According to Dailytrust, 20-year-old Zainab delivered the baby on March 9, 2018. Hassan and Zainab have been married for four years and are already blessed with a three year old son, Fahad. .
.
Describing the baby, Hassan said, “The child has both sexes and four legs, the two abnormal legs and a joystick are on the left side of the ribs, only one of the two additional legs is moving, the second doesn’t.
I can say it’s a girl because the longer and normal legs have a female genital at their proper place.” When asked if his wife attended ante-natal clinic during pregnancy, Hassan said she did.
“For now, I’m made to understand from some health officials that she may need surgery to correct the defects and was given a referral later to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital to meet a consultant paediatric surgeon,” he said. .
.
Doctors’ findings and examination at the Turai Yaradu Clinic stated that “the second twin was attached to the first at the sacral region to the left, swelling at the lumbo sacral region of both twins, polydactyl of the fingers. The provisional diagnosis was said to be sarcophagus con joined twins.”
source: http://www.clintgist.com/again-lady-gives-birth-to-a-baby-with-4-legs-two-genitals-in-katsina/
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by evanso6226(f): 7:38am
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Redoil: 7:46am
evanso6226:you are quoting daily trust
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:47am
Why won't they when poverty and ignorance no go make people go hospitals for early check up
2 Likes
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by hajoke2000(f): 8:12am
destined to happen
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by sonofspada(m): 8:14am
The land is cursed
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by smokedfish: 10:56am
I believe medical experts can clearly know that they were supposed to be twins dia.....
Hausa's and eating of nonsense while pregnant
They like cheap stuffs and hence going to d hospital wile pregnant makes dem tink de will spend much...so de just go to ani midwife around and DTS it
2 Likes
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Lomprico2: 10:57am
Why is it that when strange births like this happen if its on the international scene it will be in india and if its in nigeria its somewhere in the north
1 Like
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by smokedfish: 10:57am
Blakjewelry:gbam....
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Forens1c002: 10:57am
I wonder y all this abnormalities always occur in the north
2 Likes
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Amirullaha(m): 10:58am
I think hatred is one of the ingredient and criteria of been called a Nigerian...
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by BOBBYTRICK: 10:58am
Hmmm
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by dayleke(m): 10:59am
North again?
Not only suicides dey happen there o....
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by HajimeSaito(m): 10:59am
All the baby needs to complete the deformity is the word Allah inscribed on it's forehead
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by akmath(m): 11:00am
Buhari
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by flyca: 11:00am
Hey! Stop!
It's twins, probably could have cojoined at birth but they did not form well. Maybe due to drug intake or bad health care.
This is nothing spiritual abeg. What's with all these religious folks above me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by miracool946: 11:00am
g
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by marttol: 11:00am
North and bad news, anyway guys...
North and bad news, anyway guys...
Before other quote me that i'm greedy, the part where they wrote "make 10,000 naira" ...may be changed to something else that will really get your attention, like in my own case they used " a dove calling allah"...that is what I fell for... I already created a thread about it, mod no wan push am to front page
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by sotall(m): 11:00am
Ok
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:01am
If you investigate very well there is the possibility that both the man and his wife are first cousins. This is one reason I don't buy this tradition of sexual/intimate relationship among relatives.
Such birth defect rarely happens in places without such practice
2 Likes
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by yommitte00(m): 11:01am
H
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by akeentech(m): 11:02am
Na two girls be this
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by yemzzy22(m): 11:02am
Northerner always giving birth to aliens and creatures don't know kai........ buhari can you see this hmmmmm they consume unnecessary unbalanced diet when pregnant
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by Chubhie: 11:03am
Evolution perhaps?
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 11:04am
yemzzy22:
It happens everywhere jare
And it's all buhari handwork
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by wisdomeze: 11:04am
in the monkey's voice
you know say na d people way fulani herds men kill naim de punish dis people way de born cowlike children?
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:04am
If they had access to money and good medical facilities, it is better they operate on the child now.
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by cleatoris: 11:04am
Redoil:Blame the mods for condoning such blatant dishonesty. They even move them to front page without sanctioning or at least make corrections.
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by satowind(m): 11:04am
Hausa people and deformity. Accept modern technology and be free of your suffering you refuse say nah Boko Haram better for u now see...
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by enabledgoddess(f): 11:04am
Women should always be on folic acid whether pregnant or not. But as long as you desire to be pregnant some day , please take folic acid and some other vitamins to prevent things like this. Poor kid
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by OnyeOGA(m): 11:04am
Fear North
|Re: Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) by labbyboi(m): 11:04am
I’m not a medical practitioner but I suspect it was supposed to be a twins but some stuffs went wrong. Wait, was there no ultra-sound scan before the birth ni??
