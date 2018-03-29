Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Baby With 4 Legs, 2 Genitals Born In Katsina (Photo) (4298 Views)

Weeks after a lady gave birth to a baby with three legs in Kaduna, the second wife of a man identified as Malam Hassan Ibrahim, has given birth to a baby with 4 legs, 2 genitals at Sabon Garin Makiyawa in Magama Jibia, Katsina State.







According to Dailytrust, 20-year-old Zainab delivered the baby on March 9, 2018. Hassan and Zainab have been married for four years and are already blessed with a three year old son, Fahad. .

Describing the baby, Hassan said, “The child has both sexes and four legs, the two abnormal legs and a joystick are on the left side of the ribs, only one of the two additional legs is moving, the second doesn’t.



I can say it’s a girl because the longer and normal legs have a female genital at their proper place.” When asked if his wife attended ante-natal clinic during pregnancy, Hassan said she did.



“For now, I’m made to understand from some health officials that she may need surgery to correct the defects and was given a referral later to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital to meet a consultant paediatric surgeon,” he said. .

Doctors’ findings and examination at the Turai Yaradu Clinic stated that “the second twin was attached to the first at the sacral region to the left, swelling at the lumbo sacral region of both twins, polydactyl of the fingers. The provisional diagnosis was said to be sarcophagus con joined twins.”





Why won't they when poverty and ignorance no go make people go hospitals for early check up 2 Likes

destined to happen

The land is cursed

I believe medical experts can clearly know that they were supposed to be twins dia.....





Hausa's and eating of nonsense while pregnant



They like cheap stuffs and hence going to d hospital wile pregnant makes dem tink de will spend much...so de just go to ani midwife around and DTS it 2 Likes

Why is it that when strange births like this happen if its on the international scene it will be in india and if its in nigeria its somewhere in the north 1 Like

Why won't they when poverty and ignorance no go make people go hospitals for early check up gbam.... gbam....

I wonder y all this abnormalities always occur in the north 2 Likes

I think hatred is one of the ingredient and criteria of been called a Nigerian...

North again?



Not only suicides dey happen there o....

All the baby needs to complete the deformity is the word Allah inscribed on it's forehead

Buhari



It's twins, probably could have cojoined at birth but they did not form well. Maybe due to drug intake or bad health care.



This is nothing spiritual abeg. What's with all these religious folks above me Hey! Stop!It's twins, probably could have cojoined at birth but they did not form well. Maybe due to drug intake or bad health care.This is nothing spiritual abeg. What's with all these religious folks above me 1 Like 1 Share

North and bad news, anyway guys...









If you investigate very well there is the possibility that both the man and his wife are first cousins. This is one reason I don't buy this tradition of sexual/intimate relationship among relatives.



Such birth defect rarely happens in places without such practice 2 Likes

Na two girls be this

Northerner always giving birth to aliens and creatures don't know kai........ buhari can you see this hmmmmm they consume unnecessary unbalanced diet when pregnant

Evolution perhaps?

Northerner always giving to aliens and creatures don't know kai........ buhari can you see this hmmmmm

It happens everywhere jare





And it's all buhari handwork It happens everywhere jareAnd it's all buhari handwork

you know say na d people way fulani herds men kill naim de punish dis people way de born cowlike children?

If they had access to money and good medical facilities, it is better they operate on the child now.

you are quoting daily trust Blame the mods for condoning such blatant dishonesty. They even move them to front page without sanctioning or at least make corrections. Blame the mods for condoning such blatant dishonesty. They even move them to front page without sanctioning or at least make corrections.

Hausa people and deformity. Accept modern technology and be free of your suffering you refuse say nah Boko Haram better for u now see...

Women should always be on folic acid whether pregnant or not. But as long as you desire to be pregnant some day , please take folic acid and some other vitamins to prevent things like this. Poor kid



Fear North Fear North