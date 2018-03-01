₦airaland Forum

NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 10:19am
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, have arrested and seized a trailer truck full of codeine syrup. According to information gathered, the arrest was made yesterday at Funtua area command of Katsina state.

The seized drugs were taken to the state command for processing and investigation.

Although the drug is not illegal but some Nigerians have abused cough syrup in a bid to get high - hence the tight scrutiny from security operatives.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/ndlea-operatives-seize-trailer-truck-full-codeine-drugs-katsina-state-photo.html

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by FarahAideed: 10:22am
Na so cough dey worry dem for Kano reach shocked shocked

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Redoil: 10:23am
How dare the ndlea try such in bubu home land dont they know that that is what they want to use for the next election

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Greatzeus(m): 10:25am
OMG,if these have entered the market and was sold, imagine how many lives would been destroyed through drug addiction?

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Samusu(m): 10:33am
Oh My God. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by georjay(m): 10:46am
Codeine is North drugs

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by orisa37: 12:44pm
Sharia bans the tapping of home made Palmwine and allows the smugling of Hard Drugs. Hypocrisy No. 1

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:50pm
shocked



Codeine is like breàstmilk to the herdsmen.

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 2:50pm
Cows and codeine

A match made in heaven

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by partnerbiz4: 2:50pm
Those peeps take codeine like water.

Hian cool shocked sad


See below

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 2:51pm
A
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 2:51pm
No alcoholic drinks but they take drugs like pure water, snuff rubber, snuff gutter, pop pills as if they are licking vitamin c. Who is deceiving who self?

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Iscoalarcon: 2:52pm
Eyya so this is how katsina people are suffering from Cough cry cry cry
I wish them quick recovery grin grin grin grin

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by arabmoney101(m): 2:53pm
Codeine my love kiss
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 2:53pm
Greatzeus:
OMG,if these have entered the market and was sold, imagine how many lives would been destroyed through drug addiction?

Three times that enters the northern market on a weekly basis... And it's not enough
So save your OMG for something else

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by AkpaMgbor(m): 2:53pm
Don’t drink beer but you can drink a carton of codeine and pop a dozen pills of tramadol..beer is haram but tramadol and codeine isn’t..sharia logic 101...oh! While at it you can burn a dozen sticks of cigarette too.

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by BlackPantherxXx: 2:53pm
.mm
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by BlackPantherxXx: 2:53pm
There's definitely a Chukwu or an Ifeanyi involved in the supply chain.

Come & collect $1 if you investigate &I am wrong angry

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 2:53pm
shocked Even in Buhari's home state. sad

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by magiki(m): 2:53pm
OK. But wait, how does it affect them (NDLEA) if they get high?
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:53pm
Its clear why some posters from that part of the country are highly irrational. undecided

I have stopped arguing with these sets of people on nairaland.

Not everyone is sane on Nairaland undecided
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by MrFuckallday: 2:54pm
I think it should suffice say that KANO is officially codeine crazy. grin

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by hajoke2000(f): 2:54pm
gud
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:55pm
magiki:
OK. But wait, how does it affect them (NDLEA) if they get high?

I guess you're already high undecided
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 2:55pm
shocked Even in Buhari's home state. sad No wonder they're quickly become violent.

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by emeejinsm: 2:56pm
igbo dey sell am and hausa fulani dey take am
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by teekay213(m): 2:57pm
:DW
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Rockyrascal(m): 2:58pm
One guy bought 70 bottles of the drugs for his birthday party and I was just there thinking of What useful item I could use 70k to buy.
Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:58pm
BlackPantherxXx:
There's definitely a Chukwu or an ifeanyi involved in the supply chain.

Come & collect $1 if you investigate and I am wrong angry


You mean buharichukwu Muhammaduchukwu undecided

So convenient for you to turn the story to suit your biased mind.

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 2:58pm
The way these northerners drink codeine baffles me. Every one of them, kids, men,women,the elderly, the disabled. Wow, just wow shocked

Re: NDLEA Seizes Trailer Truck Of Codeine Drugs In Katsina (Photo) by GoroTango(m): 3:02pm
There is this igbo guy in my neighbourhood who owns a patent medicine store. This guy has made millions out selling the stuff, ruining hundreds of young people's lives. Hee has been arrested by NDLEA several times but somehow he seems to always bribe his way out. Say no to drugs and I also recommend the Indonesian treatment for all drug dealers

