The seized drugs were taken to the state command for processing and investigation.



Although the drug is not illegal but some Nigerians have abused cough syrup in a bid to get high - hence the tight scrutiny from security operatives.



Na so cough dey worry dem for Kano reach 17 Likes 1 Share

How dare the ndlea try such in bubu home land dont they know that that is what they want to use for the next election 1 Like

OMG,if these have entered the market and was sold, imagine how many lives would been destroyed through drug addiction? 1 Like 1 Share

Oh My God. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun

Codeine is North drugs 15 Likes 1 Share

Sharia bans the tapping of home made Palmwine and allows the smugling of Hard Drugs. Hypocrisy No. 1 10 Likes









Codeine is like breàstmilk to the herdsmen. Codeine is like breàstmilk to the herdsmen. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Cows and codeine



A match made in heaven 2 Likes





Hian





See below Those peeps take codeine like water.HianSee below 1 Like

A

No alcoholic drinks but they take drugs like pure water, snuff rubber, snuff gutter, pop pills as if they are licking vitamin c. Who is deceiving who self? 5 Likes



I wish them quick recovery Eyya so this is how katsina people are suffering from CoughI wish them quick recovery 3 Likes 1 Share

Codeine my love

Greatzeus:

OMG,if these have entered the market and was sold, imagine how many lives would been destroyed through drug addiction?

Three times that enters the northern market on a weekly basis... And it's not enough

So save your OMG for something else Three times that enters the northern market on a weekly basis... And it's not enoughSo save your OMG for something else 1 Like

Don’t drink beer but you can drink a carton of codeine and pop a dozen pills of tramadol..beer is haram but tramadol and codeine isn’t..sharia logic 101...oh! While at it you can burn a dozen sticks of cigarette too. 4 Likes

.mm

There's definitely a Chukwu or an Ifeanyi involved in the supply chain.



Come & collect $1 if you investigate &I am wrong 1 Like

Even in Buhari's home state. Even in Buhari's home state. 1 Like

OK. But wait, how does it affect them (NDLEA) if they get high?





I have stopped arguing with these sets of people on nairaland.



Not everyone is sane on Nairaland Its clear why some posters from that part of the country are highly irrational.I have stopped arguing with these sets of people on nairaland.Not everyone is sane on Nairaland

KANO is officially codeine crazy. I think it should suffice say thatis officially codeine crazy. 1 Like

gud

magiki:

OK. But wait, how does it affect them (NDLEA) if they get high?

I guess you're already high I guess you're already high

Even in Buhari's home state. No wonder they're quickly become violent. Even in Buhari's home state.No wonder they're quickly become violent. 1 Like

igbo dey sell am and hausa fulani dey take am

:DW

One guy bought 70 bottles of the drugs for his birthday party and I was just there thinking of What useful item I could use 70k to buy.

BlackPantherxXx:

There's definitely a Chukwu or an ifeanyi involved in the supply chain.



Come & collect $1 if you investigate and I am wrong



You mean buharichukwu Muhammaduchukwu



So convenient for you to turn the story to suit your biased mind. You mean buharichukwu MuhammaduchukwuSo convenient for you to turn the story to suit your biased mind. 1 Like

The way these northerners drink codeine baffles me. Every one of them, kids, men,women,the elderly, the disabled. Wow, just wow 1 Like