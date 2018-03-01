Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage (2903 Views)

Tee Billz — not Tiwa Savage — filed for divorce



Tunji Balogun, an artiste manager better known as Tee Billz, has filed for divorce from Tiwa Savage, a leading singer.



TheCable Lifestyle learnt from multiple sources that as opposed to reports suggesting that the Mavin singer filed for divorce, the artiste manager actually took the step towards ending their marriage.



In 2016, their marriage made frontpage news after Teebillz embarked on a lengthy Instagram rant which culminated in an attempt to commit suicide.



The chief executive officer of 323 Entertainment was prevented from jumping into the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, Lagos by colleagues and bystanders.



Responding to his allegations of neglect and infidelity, Tiwa Savage granted an explosive interview, during which she accused of him of being unfaithful and living above his means to the point of getting into debt.



After the public exchange between both, tempers simmered and TeeBillz sought help for depression and mental breakdown.



Working with Lanre Olusola, a life coach, he underwent rehabilitation and clawed his way back to recovery.



Subsequently, he was spotted at a number of public functions with Tiwa Savage — but that fizzled out towards the end of 2017.



A source privy to the development told TheCable Lifestyle that “he has relocated to the US for a fresh start after working with Lanre Olusola”.



The music industry source said Savage’s resolve to focus squarely on her career — which he had put in jeopardy with his public display — was the final nail in the coffin for their union.



“Tiwa’s career was more important to her than TeeBillz’s wellbeing,” the source said, adding that: “He wants to move on and start life afresh”, hence, his decision to file for divorce.



The singer married TeeBillz in 2013 and they have a son together.

https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/tiwa-savage-divorce-tee-billz/

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/tee-billz-files-for-divorce-from-tiwa-savage-stargist/

BrainnewsNg:

It's clear the were not meant to be. If you marry out of God's will it will never last. 1 Like

Finally she is free. *Opening my book of chat up lines*

Jochabed:

It's clear the were not meant to be. If you marry out of God's will it will never last.

True talk my dear



Dreamwaker:

Finally she is free. *Opening my book of chat up lines*

BrainnewsNg:





She's not like girls on NL, a man needs to study about women hard to chat up Tiwa. She's not like girls on NL, a man needs to study about women hard to chat up Tiwa.

Dreamwaker:





She's not like girls on NL, a man needs to study about women hard to chat up Tiwa.

Guys... looks can be deceiving



Tiwa that Akinsiku of Lagos has finished her t0t0



TeeBillz that is a public dog, from SeyiShay to Taje Prest!

Media marriage is just disastrous.



The moment the two went to the media to wash their dirty linings I knw it was over.

Tiwa baby, so you are free now

The guy has seen another mugu as Tiwa is not the kind of woman he thought he could joke with. Good luck to him.

Jochabed:

It's clear the were not meant to be. If you marry out of God's will it will never last.

Who says Its out of God's will. Better Kip Chot there !!!



So Pastor Chris Oyakilome Married out of God's will too abi? IDIOT Ignoramus like you

Jochabed:

It's clear the were not meant to be. If you marry out of God's will it will never last. And how do u know they married out of Gods will?

And how do u know they married out of Gods will?
Are you God?

This guy wan collect her property. I guess he waited for her to mess up and he gathered evidence. She for no collect am back.



And if he filed in the US he'll get paid really well. Half of her property and custody.



Shaking my head. I pity Tiwa for going for a Yoruba 'demon'.

ekems2017:

The guy has seen another mugu as Tiwa is not the kind of woman he thought he could joke with. Good luck to him.

Dependent guys like him need to have a steady meal ticket.



My thinking too.

Dependent guys like him need to have a steady meal ticket.

Tiwa no dey pay well again. Nigga had to go back to the pond to fish.

I think I should delve into wedding planning.. Seems people just like to divorce upandan

Sad they couldn't keep up with each other after the reconciliation. Really staying married in this age requires Gods Grace.

