Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:20am
https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/tiwa-savage-divorce-tee-billz/
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:21am
According to The Cable, sources said Savage’s resolve to focus squarely on her career — which he had put in jeopardy with his public display — was the final nail in the coffin for their union.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/tee-billz-files-for-divorce-from-tiwa-savage-stargist/
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:22am
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by HsLBroker(m): 11:24am
BrainnewsNg:
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Jochabed(f): 11:25am
It's clear the were not meant to be. If you marry out of God's will it will never last.
1 Like
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Dreamwaker(m): 11:28am
Finally she is free. *Opening my book of chat up lines*
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:29am
Jochabed:
True talk my dear
Keep it up!
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:31am
Dreamwaker:
Just that? What about going after her?
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Dreamwaker(m): 11:33am
BrainnewsNg:
She's not like girls on NL, a man needs to study about women hard to chat up Tiwa.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:35am
Dreamwaker:
Chai! You ehhhhhhhh
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:36am
cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by ZombieTAMER: 3:37pm
I knew the lady wasn't as sexy as she looks
Guys... looks can be deceiving
I see conji killing the guy
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by AngelicBeing: 3:37pm
Who cares
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by OboOlora(f): 3:38pm
Mschewww !
Tiwa that Akinsiku of Lagos has finished her t0t0
TeeBillz that is a public dog, from SeyiShay to Taje Prest!
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by borade34: 3:38pm
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Promismike(m): 3:38pm
Media marriage is just disastrous.
The moment the two went to the media to wash their dirty linings I knw it was over.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by eddyslim(m): 3:38pm
Tiwa baby, so you are free now
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by ekems2017(f): 3:38pm
The guy has seen another mugu as Tiwa is not the kind of woman he thought he could joke with. Good luck to him.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by TreasuredGlory: 3:39pm
D
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by cruchenutii: 3:39pm
Jochabed:
Who says Its out of God's will. Better Kip Chot there !!!
So Pastor Chris Oyakilome Married out of God's will too abi? IDIOT Ignoramus like you
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by IamLaura(f): 3:40pm
Jochabed:And how do u know they married out of Gods will?
Are you God?
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Yankee101: 3:40pm
This guy wan collect her property. I guess he waited for her to mess up and he gathered evidence. She for no collect am back.
And if he filed in the US he'll get paid really well. Half of her property and custody.
Shaking my head. I pity Tiwa for going for a Yoruba 'demon'.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Throwback: 3:41pm
ekems2017:
My thinking too.
Dependent guys like him need to have a steady meal ticket.
Tiwa no dey pay well again. Nigga had to go back to the pond to fish.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by iamtardey(m): 3:41pm
.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Cutehector(m): 3:42pm
I think I should delve into wedding planning.. Seems people just like to divorce upandan
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by Olalan(m): 3:42pm
Sad they couldn't keep up with each other after the reconciliation. Really staying married in this age requires Gods Grace.
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by joystickextend1(m): 3:42pm
okay..
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by sett1ngz: 3:42pm
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by hajoke2000(f): 3:42pm
gud......
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by borade34: 3:43pm
Re: Teebillz Files For Divorce From Tiwa Savage by kidman96(m): 3:43pm
He has fallen in love with someone else...
