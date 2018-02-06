₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by kidap: 8:26am
Did Linda Ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018? #BBNaija

In this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hs7tkqHDag

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by biacan(f): 8:30am
So what didn't ebuka put in his sister in law or you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house cool

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by GreenArrow1: 8:33am
And so bloody what?

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by phlamesG: 8:46am
To think this show still has two more months to run angry

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Raydos(m): 9:55am
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by KingsCare: 10:22am
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Crytoninja: 11:00am
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by tobtap: 11:22am
no *F*CK* GIVEN cool cool

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by GrandMufti: 11:23am
Ok
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by vicoloni(m): 11:23am
Corruption and nepotism has become Nigeria's 5 & 6.
Imagine the unfortunate hundreds of thousands of fellows that auditioned for the shithole program but do not have godfathers..

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by talk2saintify(m): 11:23am
YOUR SAYING LUBBISH
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by tstx(m): 11:24am
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by marvin904(m): 11:25am
yada yada yada..
skrrrrrrr spraaa skrooooo..
so wetin you want make i do undecided undecided
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by priceaction: 11:25am
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ponti93(m): 11:25am
Crytoninja:
Please when will BITCOIN united move from second division to PREMIERE LEAGUE
bitcoin United will still relegate to division 2 b4 climbing back to premiere league

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by olapluto(m): 11:26am
What merit do you need to enter BBN? be ready to go Unclad for the public? Many prostitutes will do that freely and win millions.

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by yomalex(m): 11:27am
okay o

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:27am
Arrangee show angry
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Beedude(m): 11:27am
biacan:
So what didn't ebuka put in his sister in law or you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house cool
See As U Carry Bbn Matter For Head Like Gala Come Press P Join. It Is Well With Ur Soul Ma
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Zceesneh(m): 11:29am
Everything about Nigeria is connection, money and power cool
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Sochimaobim(m): 11:29am
The only thing I noticed after watching the video is that the babe looked more lively on the short video than she has ever been in her whole stay in that house. She maybe trying not to say or do much lest she gives herself away. I like the girl but she is just boring
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Eyedea(m): 11:29am
Nobody gives a fu¢k OP, we don't give a fu¢k about Linda, her presenter or bbnaija
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by BensonSMG1(m): 11:31am
Thank God for nipples,without which boobs would jst be pointless and probably useless too!!
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by free2ryhme: 11:32am
kidap:
Did Linda Ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018? #BBNaija

In this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hs7tkqHDag

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ManFromJos: 11:33am
africa's biggest forum where BBN topics and other unimportant threads always appear on fp.
I would be fooling myself if i say that am not disappointed with NL mods.

ae
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by modelmike7(m): 11:34am
And what if she did?.......
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by KingCassy(m): 11:34am
They will invite thousands of people and then take only the connected ones. This is Nigeria.

I'm KingCassy

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by modelmike7(m): 11:34am
ManFromJos:
africa's biggest forum where BBN topics and other unimportant threads always appear on fp.
I would be fooling myself if i say that am not disappointed with NL mods.

ae

Same here, especially with the 44 guy!
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Tunks2017: 11:35am
Zceesneh:
Everything about Nigeria is connection, money and power cool

I don't know why everything in Nig must be connection angry angry angry
Very foolish mentallity.............. angry
Why must everything be connection & money in Nig angry

Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by johnmattew: 11:37am
who doesn't know this befor
Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ManFromJos: 11:38am
modelmike7:

Same here, especially with the 44 guy!

