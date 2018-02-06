₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by kidap: 8:26am
Did Linda Ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018? #BBNaija
In this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hs7tkqHDag
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by biacan(f): 8:30am
So what didn't ebuka put in his sister in law or you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by GreenArrow1: 8:33am
And so bloody what?
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by phlamesG: 8:46am
To think this show still has two more months to run
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Raydos(m): 9:55am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by KingsCare: 10:22am
thats the prize of fame, when you are popular, you get the opportunity to have first hand informations and connections to get them to your own advantage...thats why the rich keeps getting richer and the poor just hustle...like the old saying that goes " information is power...
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Crytoninja: 11:00am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by tobtap: 11:22am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by GrandMufti: 11:23am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by vicoloni(m): 11:23am
Corruption and nepotism has become Nigeria's 5 & 6.
Imagine the unfortunate hundreds of thousands of fellows that auditioned for the shithole program but do not have godfathers..
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by talk2saintify(m): 11:23am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by tstx(m): 11:24am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by marvin904(m): 11:25am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by priceaction: 11:25am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ponti93(m): 11:25am
Crytoninja:bitcoin United will still relegate to division 2 b4 climbing back to premiere league
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by olapluto(m): 11:26am
What merit do you need to enter BBN? be ready to go Unclad for the public? Many prostitutes will do that freely and win millions.
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by yomalex(m): 11:27am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:27am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Beedude(m): 11:27am
biacan:See As U Carry Bbn Matter For Head Like Gala Come Press P Join. It Is Well With Ur Soul Ma
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Zceesneh(m): 11:29am
Everything about Nigeria is connection, money and power
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Sochimaobim(m): 11:29am
The only thing I noticed after watching the video is that the babe looked more lively on the short video than she has ever been in her whole stay in that house. She maybe trying not to say or do much lest she gives herself away. I like the girl but she is just boring
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Eyedea(m): 11:29am
Nobody gives a fu¢k OP, we don't give a fu¢k about Linda, her presenter or bbnaija
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by BensonSMG1(m): 11:31am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by free2ryhme: 11:32am
kidap:
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ManFromJos: 11:33am
africa's biggest forum where BBN topics and other unimportant threads always appear on fp.
I would be fooling myself if i say that am not disappointed with NL mods.
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by modelmike7(m): 11:34am
And what if she did?.......
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by KingCassy(m): 11:34am
They will invite thousands of people and then take only the connected ones. This is Nigeria.
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by modelmike7(m): 11:34am
ManFromJos:
Same here, especially with the 44 guy!
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by Tunks2017: 11:35am
Zceesneh:
I don't know why everything in Nig must be connection
Very foolish mentallity..............
Why must everything be connection & money in Nig
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by johnmattew: 11:37am
|Re: BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) by ManFromJos: 11:38am
modelmike7:
