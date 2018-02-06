Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Ahneeka Maryanne Iwuchukwu Is Linda Ikeji Red Carpet Presenter (Video) (3798 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





In this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hs7tkqHDag

Did Linda Ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018? #BBNaijaIn this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter

didn't ebuka put in his sister in law or you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house So whatdidn't ebuka put in his sister in lawor you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house 10 Likes 2 Shares

And so bloody what? 2 Likes

To think this show still has two more months to run 1 Like

I heard Ronaldo wanta to relocate to Nigeria? Issit true?

thats the prize of fame, when you are popular, you get the opportunity to have first hand informations and connections to get them to your own advantage...thats why the rich keeps getting richer and the poor just hustle...like the old saying that goes " information is power...Anyday anytime... It's going Live On WHATSAPP, On Saturday and Sunday this weekend, LIVE Training On * Cakes * Breads * Small Chops *Meat-pie * Egg Roll * Chicken Pie * Chin Chin...with experts LIVE...Check My Profile For Further Details.. 1 Like

Please when will BITCOIN united move from second division to PREMIERE LEAGUE 3 Likes

*F*CK* GIVEN no 1 Like

Ok

Corruption and nepotism has become Nigeria's 5 & 6.

Imagine the unfortunate hundreds of thousands of fellows that auditioned for the shithole program but do not have godfathers.. 1 Like

YOUR SAYING LUBBISH

Yawn..... Abeg who have HP laptop charger...?



skrrrrrrr spraaa skrooooo..

so wetin you want make i do yada yada yada..skrrrrrrr spraaa skrooooo..so wetin you want make i do

I need a one night stand from someone here . who want to?

Crytoninja:

Please when will BITCOIN united move from second division to PREMIERE LEAGUE bitcoin United will still relegate to division 2 b4 climbing back to premiere league bitcoin United will still relegate to division 2 b4 climbing back to premiere league 1 Like

What merit do you need to enter BBN? be ready to go Unclad for the public? Many prostitutes will do that freely and win millions. 1 Like





Today is the 3rd anniversary of DomeSMS Take Advantage of our Birthday deals



1) Get 10% extra on SMS purchases below N10,000 and up to 20% for orders above N10,000 for the rest of the week.



2) As a way of saying thank you, we will develop world class Bulk SMS websites at N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) only each instead of N25,000 for the first 20 customers to grab this offer. Please note that the N10,000 covers a .com.ng domain registration and hosting for a year plus 500 sms units.



Thank you for choosing DomeSMS!



How to Order for Bulk SMS website



Step 1: Text ‘Set Up My Portal’ to “08051504392″

Step 2: Head straight to the bank or Transfer the amount for the category of your choice



Bank Details

Bank Name: GTBANK

Account Name: Tetralix Technologies

Account Number: 020 910 6359



After payment text us your payment details to ‘08051504392‘ or email us via support@domesms.com with your desired domain name.



Need Airtime Fast? Buy Airtime Online and Get Credited Instantly okay oToday is the 3rd anniversary of DomeSMS Take Advantage of our Birthday deals1) Get 10% extra on SMS purchases below N10,000 and up to 20% for orders above N10,000 for the rest of the week.2) As a way of saying thank you, we will develop world class Bulk SMS websites at N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) only each instead of N25,000 for the first 20 customers to grab this offer.Thank you for choosing DomeSMS!How to Order for Bulk SMS websiteStep 1: Text ‘Set Up My Portal’ to “08051504392″Step 2: Head straight to the bank or Transfer the amount for the category of your choiceBank DetailsBank Name: GTBANKAccount Name: Tetralix TechnologiesAccount Number: 020 910 6359After payment text us your payment details to ‘08051504392‘ or email us via support@domesms.com with your desired domain name.Need Airtime Fast? Buy Airtime Online and Get Credited Instantly https://portal.domesms.com/airtime.php

Arrangee show

biacan:

So what didn't ebuka put in his sister in law or you fail to see when fidelity bank put in one of their own Tobi there.....? bbn is all about connections besides this lady has what it takes to be in that house See As U Carry Bbn Matter For Head Like Gala Come Press P Join. It Is Well With Ur Soul Ma See As U Carry Bbn Matter For Head Like Gala Come Press P Join. It Is Well With Ur Soul Ma

Everything about Nigeria is connection, money and power

The only thing I noticed after watching the video is that the babe looked more lively on the short video than she has ever been in her whole stay in that house. She maybe trying not to say or do much lest she gives herself away. I like the girl but she is just boring

Nobody gives a fu¢k OP, we don't give a fu¢k about Linda, her presenter or bbnaija

Thank God for nipples,without which boobs would jst be pointless and probably useless too!!

kidap:

Did Linda Ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018? #BBNaija



In this video below, you will actually see that Linda ikeji Put #Ahneeka in the ongoing #bbnaija2018 because she is her presenter







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hs7tkqHDag

1 Like

africa's biggest forum where BBN topics and other unimportant threads always appear on fp.

I would be fooling myself if i say that am not disappointed with NL mods.



ae

And what if she did?.......





I'm KingCassy



In other news... Get your mtn, Airtel and ETISALAT data from me at cheap rate eg mtn 1gb for N600 etc... I also buy iTunes, Amazon and Google Play Card at juicy rate.

Visit my thread for more info @ They will invite thousands of people and then take only the connected ones. This is Nigeria.In other news... Get your mtn, Airtel and ETISALAT data from me at cheap rate eg mtn 1gb for N600 etc... I also buy iTunes, Amazon and Google Play Card at juicy rate.Visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4092873/kobohub-mtn-etisalat-data-services#61047344

ManFromJos:

africa's biggest forum where BBN topics and other unimportant threads always appear on fp.

I would be fooling myself if i say that am not disappointed with NL mods.



ae

Same here, especially with the 44 guy! Same here, especially with the 44 guy!

Zceesneh:

Everything about Nigeria is connection, money and power

I don't know why everything in Nig must be connection

Very foolish mentallity..............

Why must everything be connection & money in Nig I don't know why everything in Nig must be connectionVery foolish mentallity..............Why must everything be connection & money in Nig

who doesn't know this befor