The excited Uthman took to Instagram to thank his celebrity brother for the birthday gift.



He wrote: ‘Thanks bro! @iamkissdaniel for the perfect bday gift,no need for epistle bro ..I love you too much ?? #camarogang



Singer, Kiss Daniel has gifted his younger brother Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman with a Chevrolet Camaro whip to celebrate his birthday today.

Good one Dia.



It is good the younger brother is enjoying him for now. Especially since he has started dating that Chidinma musician.



You know Igbo women don't like the family of their husbands or boyfriend, to even eat 1 kobo from their blood.



Ask Kanu Nkwankwo about what his wife did.



Lalasticlacla. 29 Likes 3 Shares

dafeyankee:

Good one Dia.



It is good the younger brother is enjoying him for now. Especially since he has started dating that Chidinma musician.



You know Igbo women don't like the family of their husbands or boyfriend, to even eat 1 kobo from their blood.



Ask Kanu Nkwankwo and what his wife did.



Lalasticlacla. 33 Likes

Face ur life Uushe onishe Face ur life Uushe onishe 17 Likes

This retar.d just succeeded in derailing a good thread.



Congratulations, Dafeyankee.



I hope your trolling puts millions in your account. This retar.d just succeeded in derailing a good thread.Congratulations, Dafeyankee.I hope your trolling puts millions in your account. 12 Likes

Good for them...



Anyways:

ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo" 13 Likes

Nice present

But they talk say this Kiss no get money na. Bloggers and exaggeration. 3 Likes

AntiWailer:





Face ur life Uushe onishe

Cone heads and their backward thinking sef Cone heads and their backward thinking sef 1 Like

THAT S GUD

Good one but na kiss dey use d car before 2 Likes

Wow! good one but who else feel like the younger brother looks much older 5 Likes

Make we fry semo Make we fry semoMake we fry semo

Ok

If we look am from one corner, na true you talk



*Takes cover* If we look am from one corner, na true you talk*Takes cover* 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice!



Not many brothers care about their siblings in matters that are of great future importance, talkless of material frivolities. 2 Likes 1 Share





abeg makka no talk too much But how does kiss Daniel get his money.... izzit from the 30k G-worldwide was paying him??abeg makka no talk too much 5 Likes

With 30k salary.. issokay 3 Likes

kiss don give him brother level. if not for him who wan see d guy name for social media. kiss don give him brother level. if not for him who wan see d guy name for social media. 1 Like

Na soo OK... Next

Same guy that was only earning 20k per month just a few months ago?

Wad he lying then orrrr? 1 Like

timwudz:

With 30k salary.. issokay Imagine oo Imagine oo

if u meant the car in the pics u gave us; thats not a Chevrolet nor a camaro, that's a dodge challenger, u dig? . 1 Like

He didn't buy him a new one.... He gifted him his old car. 1 Like