|Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Teniola2000: 6:14pm
Singer, Kiss Daniel has gifted his younger brother Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman with a Chevrolet Camaro whip to celebrate his birthday today.
The excited Uthman took to Instagram to thank his celebrity brother for the birthday gift.
He wrote:
‘Thanks bro! @iamkissdaniel for the perfect bday gift,no need for epistle bro ..I love you too much ?? #camarogang
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG
https://joelsblog.com.ng/kiss-daniel-buys-his-younger-brother-a-chevrolet-camero/
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Teniola2000: 6:15pm
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by dafeyankee: 6:17pm
Good one Dia.
It is good the younger brother is enjoying him for now. Especially since he has started dating that Chidinma musician.
You know Igbo women don't like the family of their husbands or boyfriend, to even eat 1 kobo from their blood.
Ask Kanu Nkwankwo about what his wife did.
Lalasticlacla.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by doyinisaac(m): 6:19pm
dafeyankee:
33 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by AntiWailer: 6:28pm
dafeyankee:
Face ur life Uushe onishe
17 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by HausaOverlord: 6:33pm
dafeyankee:What type of fuckery is this
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Skepticus: 6:53pm
dafeyankee:
This retar.d just succeeded in derailing a good thread.
Congratulations, Dafeyankee.
I hope your trolling puts millions in your account.
12 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Amirullaha(m): 6:54pm
Good for them...
Anyways:
ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo"
13 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Doilooklikeicare(m): 6:54pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by ssikiru: 6:54pm
Nice present
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Sheuns(m): 6:55pm
But they talk say this Kiss no get money na. Bloggers and exaggeration.
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by bamoski(m): 6:55pm
AntiWailer:
Cone heads and their backward thinking sef
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by senatorshegsy5(m): 6:55pm
THAT S GUD
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Oluwambo147(m): 6:55pm
Good one but na kiss dey use d car before
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by beetown(m): 6:55pm
dafeyankee:
11 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by vikoko24: 6:56pm
Wow! good one but who else feel like the younger brother looks much older
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Dre183(m): 6:56pm
Make we fry semo Make we fry semo
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by money121(m): 6:56pm
Ok
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by DaddyKross: 6:56pm
dafeyankee:
If we look am from one corner, na true you talk
*Takes cover*
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Throwback: 6:56pm
Nice!
Not many brothers care about their siblings in matters that are of great future importance, talkless of material frivolities.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by beetown(m): 6:56pm
But how does kiss Daniel get his money.... izzit from the 30k G-worldwide was paying him??
abeg makka no talk too much
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by timwudz(m): 6:57pm
With 30k salary.. issokay
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by noziz(m): 6:58pm
kiss don give him brother level. if not for him who wan see d guy name for social media.
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Googpenguin: 6:58pm
Na soo OK... Next
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by trustyshoess(f): 6:59pm
Same guy that was only earning 20k per month just a few months ago?
Wad he lying then orrrr?
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by innobets(m): 6:59pm
timwudz:Imagine oo
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Ucheosefoh(m): 7:00pm
dafeyankee:Have you gone full slowpoke ?
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by Mckandre(m): 7:00pm
if u meant the car in the pics u gave us; thats not a Chevrolet nor a camaro, that's a dodge challenger, u dig? .
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by tyconcepts(f): 7:01pm
He didn't buy him a new one.... He gifted him his old car.
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Buys His Younger Brother A Chevrolet To Celebrate His Birthday by YankeeJJC(m): 7:01pm
Maga pay for this boy recently abi
Interview With Basket Mouth. **he's Now In Dubai W/ His Wife, For Honeymoon** / Beyonce And Jay-z To Buy Michael Jackson's $100m Home (PHOTO) / Omotola Talks About Her Time Magazine Honour
