|Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by doneyor(m): 9:00pm
Nigerian popular music singer Davido and his uncle, a famous dancer in the senate, Senator Adeleke, were seen in a photo with the former first lady of Nigeria, Marriam Sani Abacha.
Gumsu Abacha, the daughter to the former late Head of State Abacha, shared the photo on her IG page.
http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/davido-and-his-uncle-senator-adeleke-take-photo-with-former-first-lady-marriam-abacha/
2 Likes
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by itspzpics(m): 9:27pm
Beautiful
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Florblu(f): 10:22pm
OBO
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by DonPiiko: 10:22pm
Beautiful people, I miss Sani Abacha, his regime was the best time of my life.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by hajoke2000(f): 10:22pm
money speaking
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by NwaAmaikpe: 10:22pm
He just can't help disgracing himself.
Of all places, he chose to sit on the arm of the Abacha's sofa.
Who does that?
Davido is a disgrace to stardom.
Zero finesse,
Zero style,
Zero maturity.
The only thing going for him is an influential dad and a country full of people who can't tell what good music is.
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:22pm
OBO
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Talktoyoulater(f): 10:22pm
Obo himself nothing do u.*singing IF YOU NO GET MONEY HIDE YOUR FACE hmmmm but who no get money today fit get 2moro #keep the hope alive.
5 Likes
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by CONNECTICUTX: 10:23pm
BBBB
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by DrHighchief(m): 10:24pm
OBO means native doctor in a state in Nigeria
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by tall2ce(m): 10:24pm
Abi OBO don catch one potential baby mama for Abacha family
2 Likes
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by inoki247: 10:24pm
Okay next...
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by MhizAJ(f): 10:25pm
Okay
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Awoofawo(m): 10:25pm
Hope frogg is not looking for Sugar Mummy?
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Mathewa(m): 10:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:sukeh
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by pol23: 10:27pm
That woman's richer than Dangote
Muhammed Abacha's Richer than Obasanjo +Tinubu.
This Family should please invest some the money here in Nigeria.
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Dreahlami: 10:27pm
Hmmm...i smell hatred
Hmmm...i smell hatred
He just can't help disgracing himself.
Of all places, he chose to sit on the arm of the Abacha's sofa.
Who does that?
Davido is a disgrace to stardom.
Zero finesse,
Zero style,
Zero maturity.
The only thing going for him is an influential dad and a country full of people who can't tell what good music is.[/quote]
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Nedfed(m): 10:28pm
Just feel like deleting my NL acct 2nite.
How can dis reach FP
Seems the admin are far asleep
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by PortableToDynam: 10:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:[color=#770077][/color]
someone is pain cos Davido is not from ss/se
1 Like
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by money121(m): 10:30pm
And so what
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by gazza07: 10:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:stop hating for ur own good bro
4 Likes
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:31pm
Seen and noted.
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by DreamSonInlaw(m): 10:33pm
DrHighchief:
Are you WHIZkidding me?
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Sheuns(m): 10:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
He should sit on her head abi, or lay on the floor.
1 Like
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Tadeus(m): 10:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Weldonsir. I love davido' songs
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by OCTAVO: 10:36pm
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by slimfit1(m): 10:37pm
There you go source of his father's wealth your money.
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by DSDLIVEREPORT: 10:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Na envy reach like this?
1 Like
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by Arewa12: 10:37pm
issoke
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by RexTramadol1(m): 10:38pm
DonPiiko:
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by ibkgab001: 10:40pm
Both Davido , his uncle and even his dad look like Abacha's errand boys
1 Like
|Re: Davido, Ademola Adeleke And Mariam Abacha Pictured Together by DonPiiko: 10:40pm
No loud am
RexTramadol1:
