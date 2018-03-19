Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Marriage Is At The Brink Of Collapse Help Me (8177 Views)

My Marriage Has Finally Ended / My Marriage On The Brink Of Crashing, Experienced People Needed Now. / Pastor Gave Fake Prophecy That Destroyed My Marriage Of 10 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Greeting to everyone. I am in serious dilemma and need matured advice.



I dated my wife for 8 years before we got married last year and God blessed us recently with a child.



My problem began when my business nose dived and we began facing a little difficulty, my wife's sister who happens to be my good friend also stepped in and helped us with a loan totalling 340k which i have paid 190k and still making out ways to pay back the rest.

During those trying times my wife and i would go there and spend days to alleviate pressure of feeding, please i went there with her because I felt welcomed and they never made me feel i was Inlaw, a stranger will think am part of the mums children.



Now the main gbese is this, my wife's mum has been staying with us since this year, taking care of wifey as she put to bed and we have been living peacefully.



Now my mum wanted to come and spend time with us, and the problem started when my mum told me to come with my car and carry her as things she bought for us were too much for her to carry and enter public bus, and i agreed. I went to inform my wife and she kicked against it, citing high fuel cost and lack of money. I talked to her to forget about the money side of her story and see it as a sacrifice. It is a 6 hour journey to and fro.

When she saw she could not convince me, she reported to her sister who tried to talk me out of going to pick my mum, but i refused and told her my mind was made up. Then my wife resorted to i will see those things your mother will bring and come.



Then it got to the day i was going to pick my mum, I called my wife and told her i want your mum to stay and be bathing baby and taking care of you, as I know my mum is now lazy and can't do these work continually, they both agreed. I went and brought my mum home. And the journey to hell started.



There is this girl married with two kids i have warned my wife about to quit been friends with her as despite been married she is a big cheat who sleeps with men for money. So this girl came to my house to visit my wife, and there was this white man at my wife's former place of work that my wife has been chatting with, I read all their chats and had nothing to fault with their conversation, until i discovered my wife sent scantly dressed pictures of her friend to the white man and gave the man the girls contact. I was very furious and felt disappointed, y she did this, that was where my anger started.



So I told her point blank to quit every conversation with the said white man, but she told me plainly she has her life to live and i cannot tell her what to do. This word hurt me and i harboured it in my heart for her.



I and her mum tried to talk to her she didn't still see what she did as bad, then i reported her to her sister whom I felt was close to us and will advice her but no she continued her chat and instead changed her phone pattern.



So we started having issues, every small thing irritated me, then my wife started complaining about my mum, once i go to work and come back, no welcome hug, it will be ur mum said this. Therefore i should Go and fight her if that was her expectation.



The wrong thing I did was not hearing her out, because I already had this grudge in my mind for her bcoz of the statement she made about the white man. And I was already under pressure, how to pay off my debts feed and provide for my family and the 2 additional mouths that came, run generator everyday, and doing everything not to allow my family feel any form of hardship.



Then one day her sister called me and there was nothing she did not say on phone that day, my wife called her and was crying my mum was maltreating her and i kept quiet.

In her sisters exact words, u should be happy my sister married you bcoz she would have seen a better man. These are now the words my wife tells me.



Now the main problem my mum fell sick and she wanted to go back, fuel has now become 145, she met my wife and asked her how will she go if i will drop her or she will take public transport, my wife came to ask me and i ignored it because I didn't want to stir up quarrel. So I met my mother in-laws and told her i would like to go and drop my mum and she said OK if i have spare money for fuel i should do it that moreover my mum is sick.



I wanted to go look for a way to tell my wife but my mum was already dressed thinking she was going that day and was in the room with my wife, and i was to take my mum to somewhere before she goes, and she was in a hurry, I couldn't tell her anymore of my decision, and promised to call her on phone. Only for me to come to the parlor, in front of my mother in-law,i told my mum I would drop her but she had to wait till the next day early morning as I had jobs I needed to attend to.



I then left with my mum to the place she was going to and when we came back, I was with my wife in the room and she was shouting on top her voice, that I shud choose between her and my mum, and that if I go and drop my mum off at her place, she will pack her load and go. I laughe thinking it was a joke.

So mum heard what she said and left my house in anger, in retaliation, that's how i feel, she went to make her hair, as my wife has been begging to come let them go and make her, she cited sickness as example. When I saw my mum with the hair i was bitter and told her to better look for an excuse to give my wife.



She came home and my wife saw the hair and was deeply hurt, mum tried talking to her but it couldn't pacify here, i begged her she refused, so I decided to leave the house and go back to my work, at the door my wife told me to make sure i come back early as she won't givevny mum food, I begged her still, called her when i left and sent an SMS from work, but alas when I got home around past 11pm she didn't give my mum food.



I called my wife, mum and mum Inlaw and tried talking to them so that what ever venom in them will soften, I spoke at length and my mum spoke, when it got to my wife's turn, she flared up and insulted everyone and left, I was disappointed.



The next day morning my mum was finally going to leave, my wife woke up, met her at the door and passed her without greeting and when we were about to leave my wife never came back to say good bye



I travelled and came back and true to her words she packed out of our house and went to Her sisters house.

I called her sister to enquire she wouldn't answer, I went to her house and for 2 hours nobody opened the gate for me, despite hearing my horns and my many calls to her phone which she finally picked and told Me no one was around to open gate for me, quite shortly I saw my mum Inlaw, I asked her how can she encourage her dorta to pack out of the house, she said she was not around when she packed. So my wife's sister knowing her mum was at the gate sent someone to open it and since I was still outside called me she was sending someone to open gate for me, in anger I left and told her not to worry as she was opening it for her mum.

I called my sister in-laws husband and informed him my wife packed to his house without my consent and he was away from town and said when he come back.



He came back and called me after talking to us, I told him I have already changed the padlock of our protector that my wife must apologise before i will let her in again. my wife's response was that she needed a break of 6 months then changed to she was done.



I posted a picture of me holding our baby and wrote some love touching words to him, my wife saw it and became very upset and jelos, and the new accusation became I value our child more than her and don't appreciate her. Then I went to work only to come back home, I saw the locks to the house has been broken, I met my wife packing her remaining things that she needs space, I tried talking to her, next thing her sister called that what is holding her, my wife said I was stopping her, her sister came to my house packed my wife's things including my mum in-laws things, before they left I called my mum Inlaw to ask if she was aware and she said yes, that she heard because of how my wife treated my mum that I said she will not come to my house again, a word I said out of anger. That was how they left.



It's been 3 weeks now I have forgiven my wife and we have settled and she even passed a night in the house and we made mad love



Now she wants to come back, I told her plainly I will not carry those load her sister carried, either she forgets them or I send a cab for her. She agreed to leave the load and come pick her later, immediately she told her sister, the music changed, my wife became abusive and told me if I won't come myself and carry the load then I should forget about her and my child, that she will never use a cab since I have a car and her sister cannot bring the load.



At this juncture I became irritated. Seriously I don't want a broken home since am a product of one, and I know the effects it has on a child.



For 3 weeks I have been jumping from canteen to canteen, I don't know what to do, if to go and bring the load or just allow them to remain there.



Please i need candid advice and criticism, not insult as am already broken.



Am 31 and my wife is 26







****** modified***********



Reading through let me make something clear about the money i borrowed from my in-law



You see am not broke, I live in an comfortable house, drive a good car, and have a land in the state i reside, with a back up bank balance that gave me confidence, but overnight i watched all i have go away due to circumstance better imagined.



I own a truck used for sand and stone transportation, and people into this business will know drivers remit 150k weekly.



My problem started when my truck was involved in an accident which cost a life and also condemned the car, my driver disappeared from the scene and my conductor was in custody for 13weeks



After police case and everything, I paid the family 2.5m for burial and compensation, I paid 400k to the driver of the car my truck hit, bailed my conductor, my truck and closed the police case with 150k.



So this expense cost me 3m that was y i had to seek that loan.



Now i decided not to engage in the trucking business anymore and sell off the truck, but the best price I have gotten from a buyer is 1.5m for a truck i bought 4.5m 2 years ago, so i refused to sell. Still waiting for the right price. To pay off my debt and run my home, I am secretly using my car for uber without my wife's knowledge.although she said i should just sell the truck and start again



I don't want to believe my wife is about the money because she met be broke and we built our wealth together before finally getting married, my problem is during this crisis, she started confiding in her sisters more, and this is where it has landed me









****** modified*********

You see there is more to this story that meets the eye.

That is why I decided to be calm about this whole issue, because it has really opened my eyes, I don't believe this has to do with the money i loaned because the sisters husband also loans money from me atimes,

And pays back, I was very very close to them.



I only soft pedalled on this issue because it is very clear to me there is a grand script been planned by my sister in-laws out of jelousy, because she has been childless for 7 years of marriage.



My wife made a statemet that startled me, that she will send me divorce papers, and that the baby been just 2months, court will award her custody and she will just give the baby to her sister and travel out.



Then i started working on my wife's senses, talking to her until she became soft and we settled my wife she needed time to heal, I offered her to come back home and heal she said know that her sister just had another miscarriage and she needs to be with her.



Now the day my wife came to visit me and decided to sleep over, the sister called her, I pretended to be asleep and I could hear the sister say, now now now, u Don run go sleep there bcoz of sex. The next day it was clear my wife didn't want to go back, I dropped her off around 2pm and before the sister agreed to to open gate for her, it was war after much exchange of whatsapp message 6 Likes 1 Share

Happy divorce soon. 11 Likes



Bros pls understand that Marriage is not SCRATCH MY BACK, I SCRATCH YOURS. MARRIAGE IS DOING GOD'S WILL IN SPITE OF THE OTHER.



As a real man in Christ, I Am to LOVE MY WIFE even if she is disrespectful.



Proud.



Rude.



I repeat I AM TO LOVE MY WIFE in spite of it all!



I am not to LOVE HER IN RESPONSE TO HER HUMILITY OR SUBMISSION.



Same for the woman in Christ.



If you are only planning on submitting to your husband when He shows love, then you are not WALKING IN THE SPIRIT, you are walking in BUSINESS.



Very clear stuff. (If you are both not Christians.... then you know what to do)



P.Harry



WHEN YOU UNDERSTAND THESE WORDS.... your life will take a brighter turn and your marriage will WORK.









SaudiBoy:

Greeting to everyone. I am in serious dilemma and need matured advice.



I dated my wife for 8 years before we got married last year and God blessed us recently with a child.



My problem began when my business nose dived and we began facing a little difficulty, my wife's sister who happens to be my good friend also stepped in and helped us with a loan totalling 340k which i have paid 190k and still making out ways to pay back the rest.

During those trying times my wife and i would go there and spend days to alleviate pressure of feeding, please i went there with her because I felt welcomed and they never made me feel i was Inlaw, a stranger will think am part of the mums children.



Now the main gbese is this, my wife's mum has been staying with us since this year, taking care of wifey as she put to bed and we have been living peacefully.



Now my mum wanted to come and spend time with us, and the problem started when my mum told me to come with my car and carry her as things she bought for us were too much for her to carry and enter public bus, and i agreed. I went to inform my wife and she kicked against it, citing high fuel cost and lack of money. I talked to her to forget about the money side of her story and see it as a sacrifice. It is a 6 hour journey to and fro.

When she saw she could not convince me, she reported to her sister who tried to talk me out of going to pick my mum, but i refused and told her my mind was made up. Then my wife resorted to i will see those things your mother will bring and come.



Then it got to the day i was going to pick my mum, I called my wife and told her i want your mum to stay and be bathing baby and taking care of you, as I know my mum is now lazy and can't do these work continually, they both agreed. I went and brought my mum home. And the journey to hell started.



There is this girl married with two kids i have warned my wife about to quit been friends with her as despite been married she is a big cheat who sleeps with men for money. So this girl came to my house to visit my wife, and there was this white man at my wife's former place of work that my wife has been chatting with, I read all their chats and had nothing to fault with their conversation, until i discovered my wife sent scantly dressed pictures of her friend to the white man and gave the man the girls contact. I was very furious and felt disappointed, y she did this, that was where my anger started.



So I told her point blank to quit every conversation with the said white man, but she told me plainly she has her life to live and i cannot tell her what to do. This word hurt me and i harboured it in my heart for her.



I and her mum tried to talk to her she didn't still see what she did as bad, then i reported her to her sister whom I felt was close to us and will advice her but no she continued her chat and instead changed her phone pattern.



So we started having issues, every small thing irritated me, then my wife started complaining about my mum, once i go to work and come back, no welcome hug, it will be ur mum said this. Therefore i should Go and fight her if that was her expectation.



The wrong thing I did was not hearing her out, because I already had this grudge in my mind for her bcoz of the statement she made about the white man. And I was already under pressure, how to pay off my debts feed and provide for my family and the 2 additional mouths that came, run generator everyday, and doing everything not to allow my family feel any form of hardship.



Then one day her sister called me and there was nothing she did not say on phone that day, my wife called her and was crying my mum was maltreating her and i kept quiet.

In her sisters exact words, u should be happy my sister married you bcoz she would have seen a better man. These are now the words my wife tells me.



Now the main problem my mum fell sick and she wanted to go back, fuel has now become 145, she met my wife and asked her how will she go if i will drop her or she will take public transport, my wife came to ask me and i ignored it because I didn't want to stir up quarrel. So I met my mother in-laws and told her i would like to go and drop my mum and she said OK if i have spare money for fuel i should do it that moreover my mum is sick.



I wanted to go look for a way to tell my wife but my mum was already dressed thinking she was going that day and was in the room with my wife, and i was to take my mum to somewhere before she goes, and she was in a hurry, I couldn't tell her anymore of my decision, and promised to call her on phone. Only for me to come to the parlor, in front of my mother in-law,i told my mum I would drop her but she had to wait till the next day early morning as I had jobs I needed to attend to.



I then left with my mum to the place she was going to and when we came back, I was with my wife in the room and she was shouting on top her voice, that I shud choose between her and my mum, and that if I go and drop my mum off at her place, she will pack her load and go. I laughe thinking it was a joke.

So mum heard what she said and left my house in anger, in retaliation, that's how i feel, she went to make her hair, as my wife has been begging to come let them go and make her, she cited sickness as example. When I saw my mum with the hair i was bitter and told her to better look for an excuse to give my wife.



She came home and my wife saw the hair and was deeply hurt, mum tried talking to her but it couldn't pacify here, i begged her she refused, so I decided to leave the house and go back to my work, at the door my wife told me to make sure i come back early as she won't givevny mum food, I begged her still, called her when i left and sent an SMS from work, but alas when I got home around past 11pm she didn't give my mum food.



I called my wife, mum and mum Inlaw and tried talking to them so that what ever venom in them will soften, I spoke at length and my mum spoke, when it got to my wife's turn, she flared up and insulted everyone and left, I was disappointed.



The next day morning my mum was finally going to leave, my wife woke up, met her at the door and passed her without greeting and when we were about to leave my wife never came back to say good bye



I travelled and came back and true to her words she packed out of our house and went to Her sisters house.

I called her sister to enquire she wouldn't answer, I went to her house and for 2 hours nobody opened the gate for me, despite hearing my horns and my many calls to her phone which she finally picked and told Me no one was around to open gate for me, quite shortly I saw my mum Inlaw, I asked her how can she encourage her dorta to pack out of the house, she said she was not around when she packed. So my wife's sister knowing her mum was at the gate sent someone to open it and since I was still outside called me she was sending someone to open gate for me, in anger I left and told her not to worry as she was opening it for her mum.

I called my sister in-laws husband and informed him my wife packed to his house without my consent and he was away from town and said when he come back.



He came back and called me after talking to us, I told him I have already changed the padlock of our protector that my wife must apologise before i will let her in again. my wife's response was that she needed a break of 6 months then changed to she was done.



I posted a picture of me holding our baby and wrote some love touching words to him, my wife saw it and became very upset and jelos, and the new accusation became I value our child more than her and don't appreciate her. Then I went to work only to come back home, I saw the locks to the house has been broken, I met my wife packing her remaining things that she needs space, I tried talking to her, next thing her sister called that what is holding her, my wife said I was stopping her, her sister came to my house packed my wife's things including my mum in-laws things, before they left I called my mum Inlaw to ask if she was aware and she said yes, that she heard because of how my wife treated my mum that I said she will not come to my house again, a word I said out of anger. That was how they left.



It's been 3 weeks now I have forgiven my wife and we have settled and she even passed a night in the house and we made mad love



Now she wants to come back, I told her plainly I will not carry those load her sister carried, either she forgets them or I send a cab for her. She agreed to leave the load and come pick her later, immediately she told her sister, the music changed, my wife became abusive and told me if I won't come myself and carry the load then I should forget about her and my child, that she will never use a cab since I have a car and her sister cannot bring the load.



At this juncture I became irritated. Seriously I don't want a broken home since am a product of one, and I know the effects it has on a child.



For 3 weeks I have been jumping from canteen to canteen, I don't know what to do, if to go and bring the load or just allow them to remain there.



Please i need candid advice and criticism, not insult as am already broken.



Am 31 and my wife is 26

16 Likes 1 Share

it is better late than never AND besides GOD hate divorce .........



also dating a girl for 15years does not guarantee an everlasting marriage .....





make things rite sir GOD will intervene . 6 Likes 3 Shares

Your wife's mum and sisters are the problem you are facing, accept your wife and desist from them for the main time.





Inlaws should learn how to respect and stay clear from a man's home and management, I don't know why they find it hard to mind their business and allow their sons and daughters to enjoy their marriage. 51 Likes 3 Shares

SaudiBoy:

Greeting to everyone. I am in serious dilemma and need matured advice.



I dated my wife for 8 years before we got married last year and God blessed us recently with a child.



My problem began when my business nose dived and we began facing a little difficulty, my wife's sister who happens to be my good friend also stepped in and helped us with a loan totalling 340k which i have paid 190k and still making out ways to pay back the rest.

During those trying times my wife and i would go there and spend days to alleviate pressure of feeding, please i went there with her because I felt welcomed and they never made me feel i was Inlaw, a stranger will think am part of the mums children.



Now the main gbese is this, my wife's mum has been staying with us since this year, taking care of wifey as she put to bed and we have been living peacefully.



Now my mum wanted to come and spend time with us, and the problem started when my mum told me to come with my car and carry her as things she bought for us were too much for her to carry and enter public bus, and i agreed. I went to inform my wife and she kicked against it, citing high fuel cost and lack of money. I talked to her to forget about the money side of her story and see it as a sacrifice. It is a 6 hour journey to and fro.

When she saw she could not convince me, she reported to her sister who tried to talk me out of going to pick my mum, but i refused and told her my mind was made up. Then my wife resorted to i will see those things your mother will bring and come.



Then it got to the day i was going to pick my mum, I called my wife and told her i want your mum to stay and be bathing baby and taking care of you, as I know my mum is now lazy and can't do these work continually, they both agreed. I went and brought my mum home. And the journey to hell started.



There is this girl married with two kids i have warned my wife about to quit been friends with her as despite been married she is a big cheat who sleeps with men for money. So this girl came to my house to visit my wife, and there was this white man at my wife's former place of work that my wife has been chatting with, I read all their chats and had nothing to fault with their conversation, until i discovered my wife sent scantly dressed pictures of her friend to the white man and gave the man the girls contact. I was very furious and felt disappointed, y she did this, that was where my anger started.



So I told her point blank to quit every conversation with the said white man, but she told me plainly she has her life to live and i cannot tell her what to do. This word hurt me and i harboured it in my heart for her.



I and her mum tried to talk to her she didn't still see what she did as bad, then i reported her to her sister whom I felt was close to us and will advice her but no she continued her chat and instead changed her phone pattern.



So we started having issues, every small thing irritated me, then my wife started complaining about my mum, once i go to work and come back, no welcome hug, it will be ur mum said this. Therefore i should Go and fight her if that was her expectation.



The wrong thing I did was not hearing her out, because I already had this grudge in my mind for her bcoz of the statement she made about the white man. And I was already under pressure, how to pay off my debts feed and provide for my family and the 2 additional mouths that came, run generator everyday, and doing everything not to allow my family feel any form of hardship.



Then one day her sister called me and there was nothing she did not say on phone that day, my wife called her and was crying my mum was maltreating her and i kept quiet.

In her sisters exact words, u should be happy my sister married you bcoz she would have seen a better man. These are now the words my wife tells me.



Now the main problem my mum fell sick and she wanted to go back, fuel has now become 145, she met my wife and asked her how will she go if i will drop her or she will take public transport, my wife came to ask me and i ignored it because I didn't want to stir up quarrel. So I met my mother in-laws and told her i would like to go and drop my mum and she said OK if i have spare money for fuel i should do it that moreover my mum is sick.



I wanted to go look for a way to tell my wife but my mum was already dressed thinking she was going that day and was in the room with my wife, and i was to take my mum to somewhere before she goes, and she was in a hurry, I couldn't tell her anymore of my decision, and promised to call her on phone. Only for me to come to the parlor, in front of my mother in-law,i told my mum I would drop her but she had to wait till the next day early morning as I had jobs I needed to attend to.



I then left with my mum to the place she was going to and when we came back, I was with my wife in the room and she was shouting on top her voice, that I shud choose between her and my mum, and that if I go and drop my mum off at her place, she will pack her load and go. I laughe thinking it was a joke.

So mum heard what she said and left my house in anger, in retaliation, that's how i feel, she went to make her hair, as my wife has been begging to come let them go and make her, she cited sickness as example. When I saw my mum with the hair i was bitter and told her to better look for an excuse to give my wife.



She came home and my wife saw the hair and was deeply hurt, mum tried talking to her but it couldn't pacify here, i begged her she refused, so I decided to leave the house and go back to my work, at the door my wife told me to make sure i come back early as she won't givevny mum food, I begged her still, called her when i left and sent an SMS from work, but alas when I got home around past 11pm she didn't give my mum food.



I called my wife, mum and mum Inlaw and tried talking to them so that what ever venom in them will soften, I spoke at length and my mum spoke, when it got to my wife's turn, she flared up and insulted everyone and left, I was disappointed.



The next day morning my mum was finally going to leave, my wife woke up, met her at the door and passed her without greeting and when we were about to leave my wife never came back to say good bye



I travelled and came back and true to her words she packed out of our house and went to Her sisters house.

I called her sister to enquire she wouldn't answer, I went to her house and for 2 hours nobody opened the gate for me, despite hearing my horns and my many calls to her phone which she finally picked and told Me no one was around to open gate for me, quite shortly I saw my mum Inlaw, I asked her how can she encourage her dorta to pack out of the house, she said she was not around when she packed. So my wife's sister knowing her mum was at the gate sent someone to open it and since I was still outside called me she was sending someone to open gate for me, in anger I left and told her not to worry as she was opening it for her mum.

I called my sister in-laws husband and informed him my wife packed to his house without my consent and he was away from town and said when he come back.



He came back and called me after talking to us, I told him I have already changed the padlock of our protector that my wife must apologise before i will let her in again. my wife's response was that she needed a break of 6 months then changed to she was done.



I posted a picture of me holding our baby and wrote some love touching words to him, my wife saw it and became very upset and jelos, and the new accusation became I value our child more than her and don't appreciate her. Then I went to work only to come back home, I saw the locks to the house has been broken, I met my wife packing her remaining things that she needs space, I tried talking to her, next thing her sister called that what is holding her, my wife said I was stopping her, her sister came to my house packed my wife's things including my mum in-laws things, before they left I called my mum Inlaw to ask if she was aware and she said yes, that she heard because of how my wife treated my mum that I said she will not come to my house again, a word I said out of anger. That was how they left.



It's been 3 weeks now I have forgiven my wife and we have settled and she even passed a night in the house and we made mad love



Now she wants to come back, I told her plainly I will not carry those load her sister carried, either she forgets them or I send a cab for her. She agreed to leave the load and come pick her later, immediately she told her sister, the music changed, my wife became abusive and told me if I won't come myself and carry the load then I should forget about her and my child, that she will never use a cab since I have a car and her sister cannot bring the load.



At this juncture I became irritated. Seriously I don't want a broken home since am a product of one, and I know the effects it has on a child.



For 3 weeks I have been jumping from canteen to canteen, I don't know what to do, if to go and bring the load or just allow them to remain there.



Please i need candid advice and criticism, not insult as am already broken.



Am 31 and my wife is 26

. Marriage is for matured people, you married an immature lady.



Just leave her there.



The reason is , if you continue to play according to their rules, things will only get worst.



The same way she came for mad sexx, she will bring her things back.



Modified



Visit your wife, invite her for dinner to a cool place.

And discuss with her, but don't carry her properties back.



Marriage is between 2 people to make it work, not a 1sided affair . Marriage is for matured people, you married an immature lady.Just leave her there.The reason is , if you continue to play according to their rules, things will only get worst.The same way she came for mad sexx, she will bring her things back.ModifiedVisit your wife, invite her for dinner to a cool place.And discuss with her, but don't carry her properties back.Marriage is between 2 people to make it work, not a 1sided affair 61 Likes 2 Shares

Me thinks Marriage is All about Compromise. Reaching a healthy level of understanding. Your Wife is stubborn, a hothead even, but Well, the both of You dated for 8 Years, you knew this before marrying her.



I have no advice but FIX YOUR MARRIAGE. It won't make you any less of a man if you go Get her things from her Sister's place. In cases like this, one has to do away with pride. It won't do you any good. You'd have to make sacrifices, be the bigger person.



Then, maybe when she's back in your house. Ask her what she really wants. Engage her in a deep tête-à-tête. Tell her that marriage isn't a joke and she shouldn't always have to pull a stunt when both of you have contretemps. This is beyond her now. You guys have kids to nurture. Family to build. This isn't a joke anymore. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Reading this was heart breaking for me. I think your wife is immature, indecisive and is kind of tired and so looking for excuses to have space. Her sister is also not helping matters cause she seems to be giving her wrong advice. I am also ashamed of her mother who was meant to caution her daughter on her excesses has decided to keep quiet.

Op, please have a heart to heart conversation with your wife without grudges and find out what the issue is cause these you wrote above may not be the reasons for her actions.

You have to tell her plainly you are disappointed in her actions and please ensure she shows remorse. Then let down your ego, forgive her and bring back her things before issues escalates. Marriage can only work between two people willing to compromise and make it work.



IMO, your wife is strong headed and getting wrong and terrible advice and that's what about to ruin this marriage before she realises it 14 Likes 1 Share

Wow....

TolaTosin:

. Marriage is for matured people, you married an immature lady.



Just leave her there.



The reason is , if you continue to play according to their rules, things will only get worst.



The same way she came for mad sexx, she will bring her things back.

Exactly what I was about saying.

His wife doesn't have her own say, she's been controlled by her sis and her mum ain't even helping Exactly what I was about saying.His wife doesn't have her own say, she's been controlled by her sis and her mum ain't even helping 9 Likes

Immature infantile couple.

The marriage is not meant to be,there are too many issues.



Never agree to bring her things back into your house until your Sister and Mother- in law apologize for the unhealthy interference.



Pay up your debt to your Sister in- law asap even if it means selling off your car.



Stop living above your means. Why put on gen daily to make people comfortable while you have debts. If she truly loves you, she would stay and eat garri with you during hardship.



Never borrow to satisfy people,even loved ones. 61 Likes 5 Shares

SaudiBoy:

Greeting to everyone. I am in serious dilemma and need matured advice.



I dated my wife for 8 years before we got married last year and God blessed us recently with a child.



My problem began when my business nose dived and we began facing a little difficulty, my wife's sister who happens to be my good friend also stepped in and helped us with a loan totalling 340k which i have paid 190k and still making out ways to pay back the rest.

During those trying times my wife and i would go there and spend days to alleviate pressure of feeding, please i went there with her because I felt welcomed and they never made me feel i was Inlaw, a stranger will think am part of the mums children.



Now the main gbese is this, my wife's mum has been staying with us since this year, taking care of wifey as she put to bed and we have been living peacefully.



Now my mum wanted to come and spend time with us, and the problem started when my mum told me to come with my car and carry her as things she bought for us were too much for her to carry and enter public bus, and i agreed. I went to inform my wife and she kicked against it, citing high fuel cost and lack of money. I talked to her to forget about the money side of her story and see it as a sacrifice. It is a 6 hour journey to and fro.

When she saw she could not convince me, she reported to her sister who tried to talk me out of going to pick my mum, but i refused and told her my mind was made up. Then my wife resorted to i will see those things your mother will bring and come.



Then it got to the day i was going to pick my mum, I called my wife and told her i want your mum to stay and be bathing baby and taking care of you, as I know my mum is now lazy and can't do these work continually, they both agreed. I went and brought my mum home. And the journey to hell started.



There is this girl married with two kids i have warned my wife about to quit been friends with her as despite been married she is a big cheat who sleeps with men for money. So this girl came to my house to visit my wife, and there was this white man at my wife's former place of work that my wife has been chatting with, I read all their chats and had nothing to fault with their conversation, until i discovered my wife sent scantly dressed pictures of her friend to the white man and gave the man the girls contact. I was very furious and felt disappointed, y she did this, that was where my anger started.



So I told her point blank to quit every conversation with the said white man, but she told me plainly she has her life to live and i cannot tell her what to do. This word hurt me and i harboured it in my heart for her.



I and her mum tried to talk to her she didn't still see what she did as bad, then i reported her to her sister whom I felt was close to us and will advice her but no she continued her chat and instead changed her phone pattern.



So we started having issues, every small thing irritated me, then my wife started complaining about my mum, once i go to work and come back, no welcome hug, it will be ur mum said this. Therefore i should Go and fight her if that was her expectation.



The wrong thing I did was not hearing her out, because I already had this grudge in my mind for her bcoz of the statement she made about the white man. And I was already under pressure, how to pay off my debts feed and provide for my family and the 2 additional mouths that came, run generator everyday, and doing everything not to allow my family feel any form of hardship.



Then one day her sister called me and there was nothing she did not say on phone that day, my wife called her and was crying my mum was maltreating her and i kept quiet.

In her sisters exact words, u should be happy my sister married you bcoz she would have seen a better man. These are now the words my wife tells me.



Now the main problem my mum fell sick and she wanted to go back, fuel has now become 145, she met my wife and asked her how will she go if i will drop her or she will take public transport, my wife came to ask me and i ignored it because I didn't want to stir up quarrel. So I met my mother in-laws and told her i would like to go and drop my mum and she said OK if i have spare money for fuel i should do it that moreover my mum is sick.



I wanted to go look for a way to tell my wife but my mum was already dressed thinking she was going that day and was in the room with my wife, and i was to take my mum to somewhere before she goes, and she was in a hurry, I couldn't tell her anymore of my decision, and promised to call her on phone. Only for me to come to the parlor, in front of my mother in-law,i told my mum I would drop her but she had to wait till the next day early morning as I had jobs I needed to attend to.



I then left with my mum to the place she was going to and when we came back, I was with my wife in the room and she was shouting on top her voice, that I shud choose between her and my mum, and that if I go and drop my mum off at her place, she will pack her load and go. I laughe thinking it was a joke.

So mum heard what she said and left my house in anger, in retaliation, that's how i feel, she went to make her hair, as my wife has been begging to come let them go and make her, she cited sickness as example. When I saw my mum with the hair i was bitter and told her to better look for an excuse to give my wife.



She came home and my wife saw the hair and was deeply hurt, mum tried talking to her but it couldn't pacify here, i begged her she refused, so I decided to leave the house and go back to my work, at the door my wife told me to make sure i come back early as she won't givevny mum food, I begged her still, called her when i left and sent an SMS from work, but alas when I got home around past 11pm she didn't give my mum food.



I called my wife, mum and mum Inlaw and tried talking to them so that what ever venom in them will soften, I spoke at length and my mum spoke, when it got to my wife's turn, she flared up and insulted everyone and left, I was disappointed.



The next day morning my mum was finally going to leave, my wife woke up, met her at the door and passed her without greeting and when we were about to leave my wife never came back to say good bye



I travelled and came back and true to her words she packed out of our house and went to Her sisters house.

I called her sister to enquire she wouldn't answer, I went to her house and for 2 hours nobody opened the gate for me, despite hearing my horns and my many calls to her phone which she finally picked and told Me no one was around to open gate for me, quite shortly I saw my mum Inlaw, I asked her how can she encourage her dorta to pack out of the house, she said she was not around when she packed. So my wife's sister knowing her mum was at the gate sent someone to open it and since I was still outside called me she was sending someone to open gate for me, in anger I left and told her not to worry as she was opening it for her mum.

I called my sister in-laws husband and informed him my wife packed to his house without my consent and he was away from town and said when he come back.



He came back and called me after talking to us, I told him I have already changed the padlock of our protector that my wife must apologise before i will let her in again. my wife's response was that she needed a break of 6 months then changed to she was done.



I posted a picture of me holding our baby and wrote some love touching words to him, my wife saw it and became very upset and jelos, and the new accusation became I value our child more than her and don't appreciate her. Then I went to work only to come back home, I saw the locks to the house has been broken, I met my wife packing her remaining things that she needs space, I tried talking to her, next thing her sister called that what is holding her, my wife said I was stopping her, her sister came to my house packed my wife's things including my mum in-laws things, before they left I called my mum Inlaw to ask if she was aware and she said yes, that she heard because of how my wife treated my mum that I said she will not come to my house again, a word I said out of anger. That was how they left.



It's been 3 weeks now I have forgiven my wife and we have settled and she even passed a night in the house and we made mad love



Now she wants to come back, I told her plainly I will not carry those load her sister carried, either she forgets them or I send a cab for her. She agreed to leave the load and come pick her later, immediately she told her sister, the music changed, my wife became abusive and told me if I won't come myself and carry the load then I should forget about her and my child, that she will never use a cab since I have a car and her sister cannot bring the load.



At this juncture I became irritated. Seriously I don't want a broken home since am a product of one, and I know the effects it has on a child.



For 3 weeks I have been jumping from canteen to canteen, I don't know what to do, if to go and bring the load or just allow them to remain there.



Please i need candid advice and criticism, not insult as am already broken.



Am 31 and my wife is 26



You have a very bad wife!! Well its clear u guys are still in love its just that the maturity on both side is not fully there yet.



Go and bring her stuff back, hustle harder to pay off her sister and cut her off ur family. You have a very bad wife!! Well its clear u guys are still in love its just that the maturity on both side is not fully there yet.Go and bring her stuff back, hustle harder to pay off her sister and cut her off ur family. 3 Likes

Hmmmmmmmm my dear, I cn feel ur pain. Ur wife need 2 grow up nd know dat getting bad advice from her sister 2 leave ur matrimonial home 2 b wit her is not d best nd u in d oda hand, should swallow ur pride nd pick her up, two wrongs can not make a right ohk, just do it for d sake of luv nd ur Baby. 3 Likes

@Op am happy you never told her to leave and even after your pleas she was adamant and left.

This means you have a clear conscience on that part of her leaving your house.

To make matters more difficult she broke your locks all in a bid to get away from house, this means her mind was made up.



Am happy you stood your ground as a man and asked her to come back home the same way she left. Her families shame is helping her bring her things just the way they took it. Its good you offered to pay for a cab that would bring all her stuff back and with that you have provided a means for her to come back home. Its now left for her to take that offer and stop being silly.

All she is doing now is stalling due to her and her families shame. They want you to beg extra while conditioning you in such a way that if it happens again you will be the one to come and get her.

Trust me she is not comfortable there and there is pressure for her to go back to her house especially from her sister's husband.



I feel for you based on you eating out but if you want any respect from the family you must stand your ground and continue to offer the cab service to her. If you go and pick her up she might do this again and again and you will have to keeping going to get her.

Your the man! Stand your ground!

Peace.. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Op have you listen to patoranky''s song with Becca?



The lyrics is this love e nor by force, if you nor want, make you divorce..



Op the reason why your wife and her sister treated you and your mother with so much disrespect is because of the money you burrowed from her sister and it's because you over pampered her even to the detriment of her disrespecting your mother in your own house..



I will advice you to do everything humanly possible to pay off the debt, even if it means selling your car or other valuable you have..



After you pay off the debt,, just inform her and her family that you are completely and totally done with her,,



Please i beg you,, don't ever take her back..

infact tell her never to come near you again in her life..



Inform her family to give you back the bride price and be serious about it..



Give yourself time and take care of your child and your mother.



I repeat take good care of your child and mother and don't ever allow a bitttch disrespect your mother again... 17 Likes 1 Share

From the look of things, ur marriage is been controlled by ur sis inlaw. Ur wife came back for that mad sex because she started missing u, the sister-inlaw wants to dictate d pace and direction of ur marriage. If I were you, I will jst allow her to come in whenever she wants and go whenever she wants and then stand my ground in that load packing issue. Once she starts controlling, she will 4ever remain in d driving seat. And again read btw d lines if she is ready to change or not then u knw her to make ur compromise. 12 Likes

so many people will be disappionted when i impregnate a baby mama,and train my kids ,,,,while they re waiting for my traditional,church and court wedding so many people will be disappionted when i impregnate a baby mama,and train my kids ,,,,while they re waiting for my traditional,church and court wedding 25 Likes

All I can see is a weakling in form of a man 21 Likes





Back to the issue



What's the meaning of this rubbish

Let your in laws stay away from your home and business for the main time



Your wife is being controlled by her sister

They are just using your head anyhow

Act like a man and take charge of your home and the situation at hand I don't understand why someone will have to quote the whole thread before commentingBack to the issueWhat's the meaning of this rubbishLet your in laws stay away from your home and business for the main timeYour wife is being controlled by her sisterThey are just using your head anyhowAct like a man and take charge of your home and the situation at hand 25 Likes 4 Shares

If you want to save your marriage, cut off from your sister in law and mother in law.



Also your wife must choose between you and that white man.



She's a horrible example of a wife.



Make her see this thread. 12 Likes

This is what happens when small children get married. OP you need to grow up emotionally especially as your wife is still very immature.



Despite the fact that your wife misbehaved, your handling of the issue was poor.



Read good books and understand what marriage is all about. In marriage you need to make sacrifices and let go of a lot of things to avoid problems.



Don't allow 3rd parties or report your wife to someone else. Try as much as possible to solve your problems yourself. The more you do this, the better your marriage. 5 Likes

MhizAJ:

I don't understand why someone will have to quote the whole thread before commenting







The stuff weak me The stuff weak me 6 Likes

Op I really feel sorry for your situation. Never ever play weak with women, they will pounce!



Your stand not to use your car to return her things that she took out of the house is a correct one. Don't back down!



If you back down, you will permanently loose control.



And be emotionally preparing yourself for divorce. Don't be afraid 14 Likes

Wow

Your in-laws will ruin your home. It's almost 6 months since my younger sister got married and I and my mum and elder sister, do not even know the address of her house, not to talk of the road there. We just know she and hubby lives at ajah and I really don't know when we'd see her next. Only our last born sees her often cos they are very very close, and she works on the island too. What's my point in all of these? As we have given her and her husband space to grow and sort themselves out,chances of anybody coming to see something to complain about and give wrong advice, is slim. Since there is no active third party running their affairs, they'd always sort themselves out. This is what you need to get from your wife's family before you can have peace. 27 Likes 1 Share

donstan18:

Your wife's mum and sisters are the problem you are facing, accept your wife and desist from them for the main time.





Inlaws should learn how to respect and stay clear from a man's home and management, I don't know why they find it hard to mind their business and allow their sons and daughters to enjoy their marriage.



Take this advice also dont ask or take anything from your sister inlaw henceforth. Above all please i repeat please ''man up'' Take this advice also dont ask or take anything from your sister inlaw henceforth. Above all please i repeat please ''man up'' 4 Likes

donstan18:

Your wife's mum and sisters are the problem you are facing, accept your wife and desist from them for the main time.





Inlaws should learn how to respect and stay clear from a man's home and management, I don't know why they find it hard to mind their business and allow their sons and daughters to enjoy their marriage.



...His wife is the real problem here...she put down her man to her mother and sister..she leads the way to disrespect him...if she no make am small for their eyes, Dem no get the morale to disrespect am...Na wa for some women Sha...@ op you need patience, self control, understanding to deal with all these...detach yourself from the drama...M.A.N up to your wife... respectfully keep yourself away from her sister and mother for now...make your wife understand she is to build her home with you not tear it down with her own hands...seek a neutral person that is successfully married that she look up to, to counsel you both and work you through this process... ...His wife is the real problem here...she put down her man to her mother and sister..she leads the way to disrespect him...if she no make am small for their eyes, Dem no get the morale to disrespect am...Na wa for some women Sha...@ op you need patience, self control, understanding to deal with all these...detach yourself from the drama...M.A.N up to your wife... respectfully keep yourself away from her sister and mother for now...make your wife understand she is to build her home with you not tear it down with her own hands...seek a neutral person that is successfully married that she look up to, to counsel you both and work you through this process... 10 Likes 1 Share

BlaqCoffee109:

...His wife is the real problem here...she put down her man to her mother and sister..she leads the way to disrespect him...if she no make am small for their eyes, Dem no get the morale to disrespect am...Na wa for some women Sha...@ op you need patience, self control, understanding to deal with all these...detach yourself from the drama...M.A.N up to your wife... respectfully keep yourself away from her sister and mother for now...make your wife understand she is to build her home with you not tear it down with her own hands...seek a neutral person that is successfully married that she look up to, to counsel you both and work you through this process...

You may not understand until you experience or hear stories on how inlaws have been causing problems in their children's marriage You may not understand until you experience or hear stories on how inlaws have been causing problems in their children's marriage 3 Likes

@ op, you bring too many third parties into your family matter and in taking decisions. Stop looking for approval or consent from other in running your home. For now, go and bring your wife back and run your own by yourself. Start taking decisions that will be good for your family without anybody's consent.She's misbehaving because she sees you're not competence to run your family. And please pay up the debt you owe your sister in law and start to run your family according to what you earn.

Proverbs 11:22 - A beautiful woman who lacks discretion is like a gold ring in a pig's snout.



Dear Lord, In your infinite kindness, Please hear my many prayers regarding my future marriage. Please give me a faithful wife; humble, full of love, wisdom and discretion. At this point I don’t even care what she looks like.



Dear Lord, In your infinite kindness, Please hear my many prayers regarding my future marriage. Please give me a faithful wife; humble, full of love, wisdom and discretion. At this point I don’t even care what she looks like. 6 Likes 1 Share