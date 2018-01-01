Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "I Never Believed I Would Marry An Illiterate" - Abuja Based Lady Reveals. Photo (26720 Views)

Read the post shared by Humans of Abuja on behalf of the lady.



If someone had told me 5 years ago that I was going to end up marrying an illiterate, I would have presumed they were mad. But that’s what happened. I was 23 years old, happily single, with a successful career as a banker when I fell in love with a man that didn't have any form of degree, a Man with no income or career prospects.



September that year, I was transferred to Abuja and one Sunday evening, I was sitting in a restaurant waiting for a friend, when a man sat down next to me. "Do you have the time?" he asked, he looked Smart, his clothes were nice, his hair and beard well cut and we started chatting and to my surprise he made me laugh several times with his bad English. I couldn’t help but notice that despite his bad English, he was handsome and tall. After a few minutes my friend arrive and he stood up and before I could say anything further he pointed to my table and said, "tomorrow 7pm, same table" then he walked away.



My friend and I stared at each other, unable to believe what had happened. Had a man who appeared to be an illiterate order me to come back the next day? How could he be so confident? I found myself thinking about him through out that day, there was something about him that was so intriguing that I wanted to meet him again.



Finally, the next day arrived and I was so excited, I could barely think straight at work, it was 7pm and I left to wait for him at the restaurant, I waited and waited, after 20 minutes I was about to give up when he turned up. " I didn’t think you would come, I came to check just in case" he said with a smile. I smiled back and my anger melted away.



During our time together, I realised that he was simply the funniest, happiest and most optimistic person I had ever met. He had a lust for life that was both mesmerising and contagious. I had never met anyone like him before. I encouraged him to go back to school but he refused.



I helped him with his English and helped correct him whenever he spoke an incorrect one. He's currently very good in both spoken and written English and doing very well business wise. We got married 3 years ago and God has blessed us with 2 beautiful kids so far.



I don't like her use of the word illiterate, but I believe she meant no harm. I also don't think he is/was an illiterate.



During our time together, I realised that he was simply the funniest, happiest and most optimistic person I had ever met. He had a lust for life that was both mesmerising and contagious. I had never met anyone like him before.

Now she is talking. Some men have their whole ego and self worth tied to money, they refuse to develop other aspects of their life. This man here wasn't rich, but he was confident with an enticing persona. The lady on her part knew money and big grammar isn't all that makes a man.



No woman is doing any man a favour by dating him when he is 'broke'. Be rest assured there is something of value than money in him. So, keep your head high and quit whining...



I wish them more blissful years and hope others can learn from their story. Sometimes we don't see our dream partner in ready-made, we have to make adjustments and tweak to taste. Now she is talking. Some men have their whole ego and self worth tied to money, they refuse to develop other aspects of their life. This man here wasn't rich, but he was confident with an enticing persona. The lady on her part knew money and big grammar isn't all that makes a man.No woman is doing any man a favour by dating him when he is 'broke'. Be rest assured there is something of value than money in him. So, keep your head high and quit whining...I wish them more blissful years and hope others can learn from their story. Sometimes we don't see our dream partner in ready-made, we have to make adjustments and tweak to taste. 109 Likes 9 Shares

3years ago?? OLD story na ...she already have 3kids self... Abi two...



Are we joking here? let's be serious please.... 3 Likes 2 Shares

3years ago?? OLD story na ...she already have 3kids self... Abi two...



Are we joking here? let's be serious please.... Na only you dey talk, dey ask kweshon and still dey advice





Auntie e be like sey multitasking na ur profession Auntie e be like sey multitasking na ur profession 88 Likes 2 Shares

Life is so sweet and simple if we understand why we live. 15 Likes 1 Share

hear this is nice...but some ladies would boast that they can't date or marry an illiterate and will still end up marrying one... 2 Likes

What does illiterate mean? Having no formal education or no education at all? Does informal education count?



Why is she still referring to her husband as an illiterate sef?



What's my own? 21 Likes 1 Share







As long as his preek and pocket is not illiterate... You are good to go. Madam,As long as his preek and pocket is not illiterate... You are good to go. 40 Likes 1 Share

na mad man i follow sha �

But fortunately or unfortunately you ended up with an illiterate . But fortunately or unfortunately you ended up with an illiterate . 1 Like

Nothing is useless until it is completely useless 1 Like



Why do I find it hard to believe this story Why do I find it hard to believe this story

To those girls say that love is not all about sex. I have question for u all. Would u date a guy with no Dick ? To those girls say that love is not all about sex. I have question for u all. Would u date a guy with no Dick ? 3 Likes

Na only you dey talk, dey ask kweshon and still dey advice





Auntie e be like sey multitasking na ur profession If Say Na Me I No Go Chop Again, Chai It Pain Me For Her O If Say Na Me I No Go Chop Again, Chai It Pain Me For Her O 2 Likes 1 Share

The presence or absence of a degree does not buy character which some broke guys that think all they need is money to keep a lady lack. They go around splashing their nasty attitude and low self-esteem all over the place and whine about women not staying with them because they are broke when Infact it's their attitude that is keeping the ladies away. 5 Likes

hope our university babes will follow suit. Sometimes even if married 2 illiterate men b4 going 2 university., they may still end up misbehaving . Some of them marry low class men and after having kids they drive d man away 2 Likes

nice one 1 Like

while some are so quick to accept her story others stand aside and look deeper

women chai

I don't like her use of the word illiterate, but I believe she meant no harm. I also don't think he is/was an illiterate.







Now she is talking. Some men have their whole ego and self worth tied to money, they refuse to develop other aspects of their life. This man here wasn't rich, but he was confident with an enticing persona. The lady on her part knew money and big grammar isn't all that makes a man.



No woman is doing any man a favour by dating him when he is 'broke'. Be rest assured there is something of value than money in him. So, keep your head high and quit whining...



I wish them more blissful years and hope others can learn from their story. Sometimes we don't see our dream partner in ready-made, we have to make adjustments and tweak to taste. self-consolations self-consolations 1 Like





That guy is the real science student! Science students!That guy is the real science student!

Formal education is just a man made entity and so is not an ideal way to qualify a man. Attitude is everything, No b all these phD holders dey beat their wives anyhow, treating them like slaves, forcing them to be housewives? Only if we pay more attention to the things that matters....., Madam enjoy your marriage jare, u beat the odds. 5 Likes

An Abuja base lady.... which kind Stupid headline be that sef.

Her constant use of illiterate to describe the man she supposedly loves, is annoying.

Why not simply say he had no formal education? 5 Likes

Congrats to her Congrats to her