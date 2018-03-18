₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Teniola2000: 10:02pm On Mar 17
Nigerian god of freestyle, Lil kesh turned 24years old today, and to crown it up he launched his latest handwork, Tito Keshinro, his clothing line.. Lil kesh should have gone for something better, a better name that will fit his personality, not that... Whats Titokeshinro to start with? He should have gone for something hotter and classy... Not something that sounds like the law of deminishing returns.
The singer in an Instagram post captioned his 24th birthday photo:
"24 already�. God I'm grateful, thank you for changing my story. I see containers of blessing coming"
He had earlier made it known that he will be launching a Clothing line yesterday, see below.
In Addition, The most popular and well recognized six year old son of Wizkid, Boluwatife born to him by Oluwanishola Ogudu has revealed plans of owning a shopping line, its important he starts riding on his fathers fame at such a young age.
Boluwatife who unlike Wizkid’s two other boys didn’t come with any controversy, hide and seek or denial is growing into a lovely young boy and very much his father’s look alike.
His mother, Shola, took to instagram to write:
My Young CEO @czar_czarina said and I quote;
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Teniola2000: 10:02pm On Mar 17
See photos from the launch: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lil-kesh-launch-clothing-line-titokeshinro-to-celebrate-his-24th-birthday/
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by ameri9ja: 10:05pm On Mar 17
Good luck to him
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm On Mar 17
I won't mind making an order.
Not because I am in need of a dress, but just to support him for being bold enough to reconsider his career.
I wonder what's keeping Efe from taking the bold step of quitting music.
If it's not in you, it is not in you.
There's a Malawian proverb that says,
"If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear."
With that said,
Congrats Keshinro.
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Teniola2000: 10:18pm On Mar 17
NwaAmaikpe:
You are my lof
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Ask4diva(f): 10:21pm On Mar 17
Lil kesh my toaster dat yr...
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Teniola2000: 10:22pm On Mar 17
LALASTICLALA WHERE ARE YOU NAAAA
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by extyme: 10:26pm On Mar 17
Good for him. atleast he is now using his brain.
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by ClintonEmex: 10:27pm On Mar 17
Good for him.
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 11:46pm On Mar 17
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by iduzebaba: 7:18am
Bolatito keshinro.... Nice one
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by miqos02(m): 12:36pm
@titokesh
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 12:37pm
How come I don't know him?
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 12:39pm
Who da hell is lil kesh
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 12:39pm
Person open boutique near alaba international market una say na clothing line
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Amazingprince: 12:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:burst my head which kind proverb be this
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Adebaba1(m): 12:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
lol...you are really crazy
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Minimata: 12:40pm
Nice one Yagi
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 12:41pm
Lil kesh Is that a name of animal
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by ayatt(m): 12:41pm
Teniola2000:
this man ehn
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 12:41pm
YaGi
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 12:43pm
Op what is your business in the name he call his business? Continue to find faults in his life, while the dude is making his cool cash. Bad belle make me poor
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by gracefoundmme(m): 12:44pm
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 12:44pm
Ask4diva:dream on
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by slapacha: 12:45pm
Ask4diva:
See your life outside
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 12:45pm
Good one from him
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by HoodBillionaire: 12:46pm
id rather buy clothes direct
amazon prime only
fuc as these repackaging and self con biz
ppl dont make money in boutique
go ask mercy aigbe
suit of 15k
dem go wan sell am 50k
abegi
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by kasim155(m): 12:48pm
Ask4diva:Ehyaaa so u come use yanga chase am then.
|Re: Lil Kesh Launches Clothing Line To Celebrate His 24th Birthday (Photos) by funnynation(m): 12:51pm
