The singer in an Instagram post captioned his 24th birthday photo:



"24 already�. God I'm grateful, thank you for changing my story. I see containers of blessing coming"



He had earlier made it known that he will be launching a Clothing line yesterday, see below.







In Addition, The most popular and well recognized six year old son of Wizkid, Boluwatife born to him by Oluwanishola Ogudu has revealed plans of owning a shopping line, its important he starts riding on his fathers fame at such a young age.



Boluwatife who unlike Wizkid’s two other boys didn’t come with any controversy, hide and seek or denial is growing into a lovely young boy and very much his father’s look alike.



His mother, Shola, took to instagram to write:



My Young CEO @czar_czarina said and I quote;

With the help of my Mum, I have Decided to do a WEEKLY GIVEAWAY every Friday till my Official Clothing Line release date which happens to be on my Birthday (May 13 2018) Starting from Next Friday Two(2) Winners of a set like the one above and other different styles and designs would emerge every week.

How to Participate and Be one of the Lucky Winners would be uploaded shortly

So tell a friend to tell a friend to tell a friend

Can’t Wait P.s:- Follow and Stay tuned to @czar_czarina for Updates

#ForTheCulture





See photos from the launch: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lil-kesh-launch-clothing-line-titokeshinro-to-celebrate-his-24th-birthday/

Good luck to him 1 Like







I won't mind making an order.



Not because I am in need of a dress, but just to support him for being bold enough to reconsider his career.



I wonder what's keeping Efe from taking the bold step of quitting music.

If it's not in you, it is not in you.



There's a Malawian proverb that says,

"If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear."

With that said,

Lil kesh my toaster dat yr... 2 Likes

LALASTICLALA WHERE ARE YOU NAAAA

Good for him. atleast he is now using his brain.

Good for him. 1 Like

Bolatito keshinro.... Nice one

@titokesh

How come I don't know him?

Who da hell is lil kesh

Person open boutique near alaba international market una say na clothing line 14 Likes

Nice one Yagi

Is that a name of animal Lil keshIs that a name of animal

Teniola2000:



You are my lof

this man ehn this man ehn

YaGi

Op what is your business in the name he call his business? Continue to find faults in his life, while the dude is making his cool cash. Bad belle make me poor





Ask4diva:

Lil kesh my toaster dat yr... dream on dream on

Ask4diva:

Lil kesh my toaster dat yr...

See your life outside See your life outside

Good one from him

id rather buy clothes direct

amazon prime only

fuc as these repackaging and self con biz

ppl dont make money in boutique

go ask mercy aigbe

suit of 15k

dem go wan sell am 50k

abegi 1 Like