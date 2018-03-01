₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Romanian court has upheld a death notice against a man despite him being alive and present in the court at the time. .
The decision by judges in the eastern Romanian town of Barlad left Constantin Reliu, 63, legally dead despite him showing all the vital signs of life.
“My name is Constantin Reliu. I am dead but I’m still alive,” he said as he left the court. “I have no source of income, and because of the fact that I am dead I cannot hire a lawyer. In fact I can’t do anything in this country.” .
Reliu left Romania in 1992 to work in Turkey, where he settled down. His wife, having heard nothing from him for years, applied successfully for a death notice in 2016. .
Her husband first became aware of his death when he tried to return to Romania in January, after the Turkish authorities expelled him because his papers had expired. .
“The head of the border police at the airport called me to his office, turned on his computer and showed it to me. ‘Look,’ he said. ‘Constantin Reliu declared dead by his wife’,” Reliu told Digi24, a Romanian news network. .
.
He appealed to the Barlad court to overturn his death notice. “The length of time that the defendant had not contacted his family, but also the fact that he last entered from Turkey was on July 8 1999 made credible the claim by the spouse of Constantin Reliu that he had died in unknown circumstances,” the court said as it dismissed his appeal
source : http://www.clintgist.com/legally-dead-will-remain-dead-court-tells-man/
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by dafeyankee: 6:20am
Lol.
Can we apply the same law to Buhari?
3 Likes
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by juanjo2: 6:20am
jj
1 Like
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by hajoke2000(f): 6:22am
the worst thing is to see ur obituary when u are not dead......
i thought it is only in Nigeria that life is difficult .....hmmmm....different people are surfing from different part of one world.
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by coolcharm(m): 6:32am
Which kind wala be this na
Let him apeal the judgment biko
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 6:42am
lol
court matter
no be small o
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by wese90(m): 6:42am
LoL.. If you're told to help someone and you're reading this, am the one.
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by DonPiiko: 6:43am
Remain dead
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by mart435: 6:43am
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by xmanco42: 6:44am
Opportunity to make it in life!
pick up a gun and shoot the judge, go rob a bank of $100m.
then leave the rest to court to prove how a dead man kill a judges and rob a bank
1 Like
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:45am
So Mr. Constantine Reliu is now a living dead??
Makai koman be going
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Standardcosting: 6:46am
Serves him right
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by madridguy(m): 6:47am
Impossible.
dafeyankee:
1 Like
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by yeyeboi(m): 6:47am
Ok
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by royalamour(m): 6:47am
This injustice. They have no right to bully the man. It is his country and they are no worthy indigenes than the man.
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by omega2128(m): 6:47am
dead to responsibilities.
he made innocent woman waited for 24years, wasted her time.
this man is heartless.
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by iduzebaba: 6:48am
Lawyer :you r dead
Man: i agree, but am now born again, old tins r passed away, this is the new me
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Esseite: 6:48am
The head of the border police at the airport called me to his office, turned on his computer and showed it to me. ‘Look,’ he said. ‘Constantin Reliu declared dead by his wife’,”
just amazing how far smaller nations have gone.
1 Like
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Inspire01: 6:49am
After God fear WOMAN b4 The devil.
So because u no see ur husband for so many years u declare the man dead
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Maj196(m): 6:49am
The walking dead
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Olawalesadiq(m): 6:49am
nawa ooo. na by force to die
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Bimpe29: 6:50am
Haba! The judge must be high on Oshogbo weed. How could you declare a living man dead and he is physically present/sighted in the court room?
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by sassysure: 6:50am
Why didn't he contact his wife or any member of his family prior that or divorce her if he want out of the union.
Had his passport not expired, he wouldn't have thought of going home
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by Hector09: 6:53am
abi na by force to die
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by egoldman(m): 6:56am
Person dey ur front and you still insists he be declared dead, that judge dey craze ni?
|Re: You Are Legally Dead And Will Remain Dead, Court Tells Man (photo) by TEYA: 6:58am
