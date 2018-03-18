₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,471 members, 4,140,665 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 02:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday (13189 Views)
Mercy Johnson & Nuella Njubigbo Stun At A Friend's Wedding In Lagos(photos) / Nuella And Tchidi Chikere's Court Wedding In Pictures / Tchidi Chikere's Birthday Party By Nuella Njubigbo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by holuwertobex(m): 6:35am
Ace Nollywood director Tchidi Chikere is today celebrating his wife actress Nuella Njubigbo who turns a year older.
Chikere shared lovely photos of himself with his wife and penned down a sweet message alongside.
He wrote;
”You are the Silence of the Sun rays ..lights up..warms..supports life..yet doesn t make noise.
https://hitng.com.ng/lifestyle/birthday/director-tchidi-chikere-celebrates-his-wife-as-she-turns-a-year-older/
1 Like
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by biacan(f): 6:42am
And that was how he killed Nuella's career with this thing called marriage.......smh
16 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Ikemefuna44: 6:43am
Nuella, the husband snatcher...
Abeg make I prepare and go to church. Husband snatchers are not worth celebrating.
11 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Martin0(m): 6:48am
biacan:
hi
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Nutase(f): 7:03am
biacan:and she killed his first marriage with this thing called husband snatching.
31 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by itspzpics(m): 7:47am
Lovely
See also :
New Music : 9ice – Collect >>> http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-music-9ice-collect/
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by jonero4(m): 9:00am
i love dis lady
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Innobee99(m): 11:39am
This is what u get wen u give sex for roles
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Tabelachizza(f): 11:41am
Owk....���
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by QueenDeborah(f): 11:41am
Meanwhile when he goes out....
3 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Olalatest: 11:41am
Not newsworthy...
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Tessie01(f): 11:42am
who am I to judge her? happy Birthday nuella. more grace
2 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by salbis(m): 11:42am
Happy birthday to your boo.
1 Like
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Tinalex(f): 11:43am
biacan:I don't think he did, it was Nuella who chose to go solo, so many men still supporting their wives career. No one has the power to bench/supress you but you.
1 Like
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by bilo1(m): 11:44am
hbd
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by videkon(m): 11:45am
So, na this man, dey one coner this girl?
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by hokafor(m): 11:45am
Husband snatcher or whatever they called her, the important thing is that they are happy together and enjoying their marriage.
3 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by okerekeikpo: 11:45am
This girl ponmo lips go good for sucking dicck olosho girl
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by freeze001(f): 11:45am
Ikemefuna44:
The man na commodity abi? He has no mind of his own so they snatched him like some piece of nylon, sent him to divorce the former, pay another bride price and now celebrate the 'snatcher'! Rubbish and ingredients!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Elnino4ladies: 11:47am
This woman can suck Dick for Africa
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Donjazzy12(m): 11:53am
Sometimes the second marriage is the best. Most women of nowadays are completely useless!
4 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 11:54am
Tchidi chikere should go and sit down jare. Footballer Emenike hit it first
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Minimata: 11:55am
Happy baiday!
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by 1Sharon(f): 11:55am
Husband hijacker
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Sweetcollins: 11:55am
Congratulations
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by labake1(f): 11:56am
Donjazzy12:
Hey Mr Impostor
Get a life
2 Likes
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by JoanHicks(f): 11:57am
She's beautiful
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by Beedoc: 11:59am
Hmmmm
Meanwhile, Contact +8615241806308 to study in china
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by wink2015: 12:00pm
WHAT ABOUT THEIR CHILDREN?
HAVE THEY GOT KIDS YET?
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by AuroraB(f): 12:05pm
1Sharon:Omg
Obuzi 'hijack'?
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by eliadekx(m): 12:05pm
Mean while I refuse to marry this girl because she's not beautiful here she I s forming sexy beauty
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday by hajoke2000(f): 12:06pm
nice.
Fans Come For AKA For Cancelling Appearance At Event To Watch Champions League / German Footballer Mario Götze' Giant Bulge While On Holiday With GF / Tuface Idibia Recuperating And Fine. [with Exclusive Pictures]
Viewing this topic: holuwertobex(m), Unik91(f), illustriousson(m), seniorklop, ahckmedkosy(m), ambush, egojeny1(f), IphieB(f), yomzee, elly4(f), wise7(m), mojolaayeni, WetSmoke, Myselfiejoy(f), webapi, BaebeeM(f), Ariel20(m), Simi69(f), maskid(m), Yungknyyght(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7