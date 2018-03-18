Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tchidi Chikere Celebrates His Wife, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere's Birthday (13189 Views)

Chikere shared lovely photos of himself with his wife and penned down a sweet message alongside.



He wrote;



”You are the Silence of the Sun rays ..lights up..warms..supports life..yet doesn t make noise.





We met on your birthday..so every birthday is an anniversary. Happy anniversary boo..Happy birthday lovey.”

And that was how he killed Nuella's career with this thing called marriage.......smh 16 Likes

Nuella, the husband snatcher...

Abeg make I prepare and go to church. Husband snatchers are not worth celebrating. 11 Likes

biacan:

And that was how he killed Nuella's career with this thing called marriage.......smh

hi hi

biacan:

And that was how he killed Nuella's career with this thing called marriage.......smh and she killed his first marriage with this thing called husband snatching. and she killed his first marriage with this thing called husband snatching. 31 Likes

















See also :

i love dis lady

This is what u get wen u give sex for roles 4 Likes 2 Shares

Owk....���

Meanwhile when he goes out.... 3 Likes

Not newsworthy...

who am I to judge her? happy Birthday nuella. more grace 2 Likes

Happy birthday to your boo. 1 Like

biacan:

And that was how he killed Nuella's career with this thing called marriage.......smh I don't think he did, it was Nuella who chose to go solo, so many men still supporting their wives career. No one has the power to bench/supress you but you. I don't think he did, it was Nuella who chose to go solo, so many men still supporting their wives career. No one has the power to bench/supress you but you. 1 Like

hbd

So, na this man, dey one coner this girl?

Husband snatcher or whatever they called her, the important thing is that they are happy together and enjoying their marriage. 3 Likes

This girl ponmo lips go good for sucking dicck olosho girl

Ikemefuna44:

Nuella, the husband snatcher...

Abeg make I prepare and go to church. Husband snatchers are not worth celebrating.

The man na commodity abi? He has no mind of his own so they snatched him like some piece of nylon, sent him to divorce the former, pay another bride price and now celebrate the 'snatcher'! Rubbish and ingredients! The man na commodity abi? He has no mind of his own so they snatched him like some piece of nylon, sent him to divorce the former, pay another bride price and now celebrate the 'snatcher'! Rubbish and ingredients! 15 Likes 2 Shares

This woman can suck Dick for Africa

Sometimes the second marriage is the best. Most women of nowadays are completely useless! 4 Likes

Tchidi chikere should go and sit down jare. Footballer Emenike hit it first

Happy baiday!

Husband hijacker

Congratulations

Donjazzy12:

Sometimes the second marriage is the best. Most women of nowadays are completely useless!





Hey Mr Impostor

Get a life Hey Mr ImpostorGet a life 2 Likes

She's beautiful

Hmmmm



WHAT ABOUT THEIR CHILDREN?



HAVE THEY GOT KIDS YET?

1Sharon:

Husband hijacker Omg

Obuzi 'hijack'? OmgObuzi 'hijack'?

Mean while I refuse to marry this girl because she's not beautiful here she I s forming sexy beauty 2 Likes 1 Share