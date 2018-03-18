₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by GistMore: 7:32am
GistMore.com
She looks gret. Mrs Wellington showed off her new hairdo on her IG page.
http://www.gistmore.com/adesua-etomi-wellington-debuts-pixie-cut-photos
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by OKorowanta: 7:34am
Her figures nice finish.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:46am
She's so pretty
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 8:17am
She's a damsel!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by sbm060(m): 8:22am
She kon resemble tonto
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by ERORR404(m): 1:15pm
HOW TO MAKE FRONT PAGE ON NAIRALAND
1)stalk a celebrity on instagram
2)find a way to download their latest upload on instagram
3)create topic,post the picture of the celeb you just downloaded
4)sort the mods (BRIBE)
5)congratulations!! You're on FP
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Babachukwu: 1:16pm
Make we fry beans?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by amnwa(m): 1:16pm
Nairaland this days is full of nonsense news
How's does this grace fp?
Tomorrow if she changes cloth.
It will also grace fp.
If you guys lack content
Talk about how youths can go and Register for voters card!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 1:16pm
News is truly dead.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by larrymoore(m): 1:17pm
OK we saw it then
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 1:17pm
Wow.. It's beautiful
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Demonicide(f): 1:17pm
I just like everything about this babe, no be night market banky go.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by GreatDreams: 1:17pm
Banky is just a lucky man....pretty babe
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by patyowr: 1:18pm
As much as I love this girl, I hate when you bring her matter come nl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Agadsman(m): 1:18pm
Some people be looking closely to see a baby bump.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by OnyeJombo: 1:18pm
Here's a sad Chinese story for you
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by talk2rotman(m): 1:18pm
see wetin oga adonri dey enjoy
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by mummyson26(m): 1:19pm
She is cute
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by SEYILIGHT(m): 1:19pm
Nairaland has lost itself.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by YelloweWest: 1:24pm
Gorgeous natural beauty.
Banky hit a jackpot by marrying this girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Jobig(m): 1:25pm
Moderator u lost it
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 1:27pm
amnwa:There are a lot of topics that are impactful and wonderful but they never get to FP instead na BBN and entertainment matter dey enter FP.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by sinaj(f): 1:28pm
Shoro niyen
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Smartademu(m): 1:29pm
ERORR404:How do u do the sorting, I want to know.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by amnwa(m): 1:29pm
Ladyhippolyta88:.
Don't mind them.
They are among the problems of Nigeria.
Useless media
To get a voters card is harder than using glo to browser but none of them will do an article about it
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by iwatch: 1:33pm
ERORR404:wrong
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by INFOBIZ3: 1:33pm
ERORR404:dem dey bribe mods?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 1:33pm
amnwa:Lie lie na make me never create topic because if I talk on climate change I don't even see it entering FP but let me bring BBN oh my before 10 minutes the thing done land FP.I saw a thread by one nairalander on how parents should treat their kids with love and not favour one over the other very nice and the topic nor grace FP.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 1:34pm
GistMore:
See fine gehl. Wetin Banky de wait before e score goal na?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Wellington Rocks Pixie Cut (Photos) by maxtop(m): 1:36pm
She been dey package wella before that bald headed "W" go show her tiny yansh to the world
