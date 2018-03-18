Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man (5800 Views)

Gist from praizeupdates





News source : Nigerian man angered by some Turkish police officers’ decision to smoke inside a church in Istanbul. See screenshots belowNews source : http://www.praizeupdate.com/nigerian-man-decided-to-smoke-in-church-in-istanbul-because-of-turkish-police/













See more photos here Hmmm God save usSee more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/nigerian-man-decided-to-smoke-in-church-in-istanbul-because-of-turkish-police/

Turkish ko turkey ni







This our God is just too merciful, fast to forgive.

Smoking cigarette inside Church, what an insult! 6 Likes 1 Share

The more the hate by the Islamic world,the greater Christianity becomes their brethren are now becoming wiser 7 Likes 1 Share

Oga na the Turkish policemen smoke inside church na



arrange your topic 1 Like 1 Share

Oga change your topic. Amateur blogger 1 Like

i knew it will be a Developer reporting 2 Likes

. That church must be a Nigerian church which is the gathering of street boiz n runs girls 4 Likes 1 Share

crazysaint:

Shut up your filthy mouth! There's no god who sits on a 24karat solid-gold throne up in the sky surrounded by 24-jobless elders & looking through a microscope to see his filthy, hypocritical, self-serving animals who only go to the church on Sundays to show off their latest mercedes benz, covet their neigbour's wives & launder their ill-gotten yahoo-yahoo money through offerings to some bastard men of god who live on handouts from their congregants while giving glory to an imaginary white-bearded sky daddy for providing their needs.



Look, a$$hole, the church is nothing more than a religious event center for social gathering.



I can even go there to smoke igbo or have sex and nothing will happen - therefore stop that bulshiiit talk about god being merciful & fast to forgive.



This is the reason Afrika is backward & under-developed. Instead of you bastards to embrace science by converting all your useless churches & mosques into Research & Development centers, you're intensifying your stupidity with prayers & praise-worshipping hoping it will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado - wasted generation! Shut up your filthy mouth! There's no god who sits on a 24karat solid-gold throne up in the sky surrounded by 24-jobless elders & looking through a microscope to see his filthy, hypocritical, self-serving animals who only go to the church on Sundays to show off their latest mercedes benz, covet their neigbour's wives & launder their ill-gotten yahoo-yahoo money through offerings to some bastard men of god who live on handouts from their congregants while giving glory to an imaginary white-bearded sky daddy for providing their needs.Look, a$$hole, the church is nothing more than a religious event center for social gathering.I can even go there to smoke igbo or have sex and nothing will happen - therefore stop that bulshiiit talk about god being merciful & fast to forgive.This is the reason Afrika is backward & under-developed. Instead of you bastards to embrace science by converting all your useless churches & mosques into Research & Development centers, you're intensifying your stupidity with prayers & praise-worshipping hoping it will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado - wasted generation! 19 Likes 3 Shares

This one don Mad This one don Mad 25 Likes 1 Share

TheNazarene.... This applies to you too. Fraudulent people. TheNazarene.... This applies to you too. Fraudulent people.

nice. useless Nigerians. as if we are not sick of the over religiousity in Nigeria dem go carry defend dia forefathers religion for turkey.



idiots. isnt their anything sensible to report. 5 Likes

stupid turkey 1 Like

With his igbotic English 3 Likes

Stylishly telling us you stay in Turkey with a personal pics to prove it.Black man mentality. 1 Like

Stop fighting for God. Some people in that church have phonographic videos on their phones... and many were even ready to pay tithe offerings with money made from yahoo and prostitution. Now that you have reported them to me, what do I do? Even here, some Fulanis are busy killing...we are yet to know what to do. If God is to put the marks of sins on us...nobody will escape. IF you are truly angry, come home and join us thus: 1 Like

KendrickAyomide:

This one don Mad seriously mad seriously mad 1 Like

in as much as I no be Muslim, I no believe the smoking part of the story 1 Like

Then Ezekiel should come back since its not easy for him. 2 Likes

georjay:

Oga na the Turkish policemen smoke inside church na



arrange your topic

The thing confuse me too o The thing confuse me too o

Dull naija full everywhere, even for Turkey.

Fast to forgive ko, fast to knack ni...yeye people.

That's fulanis that disguise as the police men

For your mind now, you re very intelligent..



Don't invite the wrath of God upon yourself... For your mind now, you re very intelligent..Don't invite the wrath of God upon yourself... 5 Likes

Church is a business centre hence the reason for their action 2 Likes 1 Share

Serious countries are building institutions of greatness growth. Our economic target for naija na to build religion and stupidity everywhere. SMH. Serious countries are building institutions of greatness growth. Our economic target for naija na to build religion and stupidity everywhere. SMH. 4 Likes 2 Shares

your ancestors done finally use your brain do moi moi

eyahhhhhh

such a pity your ancestors done finally use your brain do moi moieyahhhhhhsuch a pity 1 Like

Where in the Bible does it say smoking is wrong? Infact, smoking cigarettes us not wrong. Not in the Bible, not in the Constitution of any known land. We Christians just like to I've react and find fault in everything. Smoking in the church is not wrong because it is the house of God but because it is the rule of man that smoking is not allowed in the house of God. There is a difference. Don't bring God into it to receive sympathy. 1 Like 1 Share

Kingdollar28:













For your mind now, you re very intelligent..



Don't invite the wrath of God upon yourself...

Flush out your 'mumuness' Flush out your 'mumuness' 1 Like 1 Share

Mutemenot:

That church must be a Nigerian church which is the gathering of street boiz n runs girls .









be like say you dey into the business as well be like say you dey into the business as well