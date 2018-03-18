₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by pzphoto(m): 7:38am
Nigerian man angered by some Turkish police officers’ decision to smoke inside a church in Istanbul. See screenshots below
Gist from praizeupdates
News source : http://www.praizeupdate.com/nigerian-man-decided-to-smoke-in-church-in-istanbul-because-of-turkish-police/
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by pzphoto(m): 7:39am
Hmmm God save us
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/nigerian-man-decided-to-smoke-in-church-in-istanbul-because-of-turkish-police/
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by crazysaint(m): 7:47am
Turkish ko turkey ni
This our God is just too merciful, fast to forgive.
Smoking cigarette inside Church, what an insult!
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by princechurchill(m): 8:06am
The more the hate by the Islamic world,the greater Christianity becomes their brethren are now becoming wiser
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by georjay(m): 8:15am
Oga na the Turkish policemen smoke inside church na
arrange your topic
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by KendrickAyomide: 8:28am
Oga change your topic. Amateur blogger
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by KendrickAyomide: 8:31am
i knew it will be a Developer reporting
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Mutemenot: 8:33am
That church must be a Nigerian church which is the gathering of street boiz n runs girls .
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Zoharariel(m): 8:33am
crazysaint:
Shut up your filthy mouth! There's no god who sits on a 24karat solid-gold throne up in the sky surrounded by 24-jobless elders & looking through a microscope to see his filthy, hypocritical, self-serving animals who only go to the church on Sundays to show off their latest mercedes benz, covet their neigbour's wives & launder their ill-gotten yahoo-yahoo money through offerings to some bastard men of god who live on handouts from their congregants while giving glory to an imaginary white-bearded sky daddy for providing their needs.
Look, a$$hole, the church is nothing more than a religious event center for social gathering.
I can even go there to smoke igbo or have sex and nothing will happen - therefore stop that bulshiiit talk about god being merciful & fast to forgive.
This is the reason Afrika is backward & under-developed. Instead of you bastards to embrace science by converting all your useless churches & mosques into Research & Development centers, you're intensifying your stupidity with prayers & praise-worshipping hoping it will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado - wasted generation!
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by KendrickAyomide: 8:40am
Zoharariel:This one don Mad
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by SamoaJoe: 9:50am
Zoharariel:
TheNazarene.... This applies to you too. Fraudulent people.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by PAGAN9JA(m): 10:19am
nice. useless Nigerians. as if we are not sick of the over religiousity in Nigeria dem go carry defend dia forefathers religion for turkey.
idiots. isnt their anything sensible to report.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Originality007: 10:20am
stupid turkey
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Enemyofpeace: 10:20am
With his igbotic English
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by aguiyi2: 10:22am
Stylishly telling us you stay in Turkey with a personal pics to prove it.Black man mentality.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by oyetunder(m): 10:22am
Stop fighting for God. Some people in that church have phonographic videos on their phones... and many were even ready to pay tithe offerings with money made from yahoo and prostitution. Now that you have reported them to me, what do I do? Even here, some Fulanis are busy killing...we are yet to know what to do. If God is to put the marks of sins on us...nobody will escape. IF you are truly angry, come home and join us thus:
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Originality007: 10:22am
KendrickAyomide:seriously mad
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by loomer: 10:23am
in as much as I no be Muslim, I no believe the smoking part of the story
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:23am
Then Ezekiel should come back since its not easy for him.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Jarus(m): 10:23am
georjay:
The thing confuse me too o
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by lolaxavier(m): 10:23am
Dull naija full everywhere, even for Turkey.
Fast to forgive ko, fast to knack ni...yeye people.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Breezzy(m): 10:23am
That's fulanis that disguise as the police men
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Kingdollar28(m): 10:25am
Zoharariel:
For your mind now, you re very intelligent..
Don't invite the wrath of God upon yourself...
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by lekibraky(m): 10:25am
Church is a business centre hence the reason for their action
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Rubbx: 10:25am
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by lolaxavier(m): 10:26am
Zoharariel:
Serious countries are building institutions of greatness growth. Our economic target for naija na to build religion and stupidity everywhere. SMH.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by marvin906(m): 10:27am
Zoharariel:
your ancestors done finally use your brain do moi moi
eyahhhhhh
such a pity
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by INDUSTRIALFAN(m): 10:29am
Where in the Bible does it say smoking is wrong? Infact, smoking cigarettes us not wrong. Not in the Bible, not in the Constitution of any known land. We Christians just like to I've react and find fault in everything. Smoking in the church is not wrong because it is the house of God but because it is the rule of man that smoking is not allowed in the house of God. There is a difference. Don't bring God into it to receive sympathy.
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by lolaxavier(m): 10:30am
Kingdollar28:
Flush out your 'mumuness'
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by Diso60090(m): 10:30am
Mutemenot:
be like say you dey into the business as well
|Re: Turkish Police Smoke In Church In Istanbul During Arrest - Angry Nigerian Man by kevoh(m): 10:31am
The Christians in the church are illegal immigrants if they were arrested for not having resident permits. What are you doing in a country that has not permitted you to stay? Is that not some kind of sin in Christian parlance for going against the law of a country? How do you gather in a Turkish church every Sunday, in the name of being Christian, when your continued presence in Turkey is a sin already? How do you reconcile that?
#Just.Thinking.Out.Loud
