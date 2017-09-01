Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo (2838 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Nigerian priest, who resigned recently from the Catholic Church in Nigeria, has officially launched his own church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.



Patrick Edet, while serving in the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, ran a ‘Pentecostal-styled’ fellowship called Grace Family Outreach within the Catholic structure.



Mr. Edet, who had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years, stunned the Catholic community in Akwa Ibom when he announced on a live radio programme on August 2 that he was leaving the Catholic Church to live his life as an independent cleric.



The Catholic Church later responded by stripping him of the rights and privileges enjoyed by priests and also barred Catholics from relating with him.



There has been a measure of excitement in Uyo over the recent launch of Mr. Edet’s ministry since his exit from the Catholic fold.



Some Catholic members, PREMIUM TIMES found out, have been attending the programme, even though the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ayah, had earlier warned that any Catholic member who attends his programme or identifies with him (Mr Edet) in any way “does so at the risk of his or her Catholic faith and membership.”



Mr. Edet on September 1 launched a “mega revival” programme in Uyo, using his outreach.



The eight-day programme, which he tagged “The Great Awakening”, is currently holding in a city hall and has been attracting large crowds daily.



He has also erected billboards at strategic locations within the city to announce the programme which is his first major public outing since he quit the Catholic Church in August.



A member of the outreach, who gave his name simply as Chukwuemeka, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that Mr. Edet would be holding subsequent meetings in the city hall.

He didn’t, however, say how often the meetings would take place.



On Saturday, during the second day of the church programme, several people defied the heavy rainfall to attend his programme.



About six police officers were deployed to guard the congregation during the programme.



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-priest-resigned-catholic-church-launches-ministry/ The Nigerian priest, who resigned recently from the Catholic Church in Nigeria, has officially launched his own church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.Patrick Edet, while serving in the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, ran a ‘Pentecostal-styled’ fellowship called Grace Family Outreach within the Catholic structure.Mr. Edet, who had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years, stunned the Catholic community in Akwa Ibom when he announced on a live radio programme on August 2 that he was leaving the Catholic Church to live his life as an independent cleric.The Catholic Church later responded by stripping him of the rights and privileges enjoyed by priests and also barred Catholics from relating with him.There has been a measure of excitement in Uyo over the recent launch of Mr. Edet’s ministry since his exit from the Catholic fold.Some Catholic members, PREMIUM TIMES found out, have been attending the programme, even though the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ayah, had earlier warned that any Catholic member who attends his programme or identifies with him (Mr Edet) in any way “does so at the risk of his or her Catholic faith and membership.”Mr. Edet on September 1 launched a “mega revival” programme in Uyo, using his outreach.The eight-day programme, which he tagged “The Great Awakening”, is currently holding in a city hall and has been attracting large crowds daily.He has also erected billboards at strategic locations within the city to announce the programme which is his first major public outing since he quit the Catholic Church in August.A member of the outreach, who gave his name simply as Chukwuemeka, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that Mr. Edet would be holding subsequent meetings in the city hall.He didn’t, however, say how often the meetings would take place.On Saturday, during the second day of the church programme, several people defied the heavy rainfall to attend his programme.About six police officers were deployed to guard the congregation during the programme. 1 Like 1 Share





Baba nla... The hustle is real Lol! So na wetin be dey hungry am since to get him own churchBaba nla... The hustle is real 6 Likes 2 Shares

And he would surely have lot of members.



.



Even if they know he commited something bad. We're the ones spoiling the country. 1 Like 1 Share



Too many churches and ministries but yet change is far away from individuals Too many churches and ministries but yet change is far away from individuals 2 Likes

#Expected







Shey Roman Catholic Church don turn cult ni





Oga ex-father, abeg carry dey go, we go come your fellowship. We just hope say you never collabo with all those diabolicals o. See gbese o. Person wey leave of him own freewill, una come excommunicate am, come wan ostracise am join.Shey Roman Catholic Church don turn cult niOga ex-father, abeg carry dey go, we go come your fellowship. We just hope say you never collabo with all those diabolicals o. 1 Like

how you want leave the mob....the mafia doesnt let their members run their own racket.

The hustle is real.. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

I knew it was human greed driving him and not common sense 2 Likes 1 Share

Another one just got called to start his own ministry... Oh Lord... smh.... Where are the Industries to employ the jobless youths... 1 Like 1 Share

Cool business. 1 Like

I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business



1. School Management Information System



2. Sales and Inventory Management System



3. MLM Application.



4. Peer to Peer Application



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application.



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O9059866289...

He Would soon marry 2 Likes 1 Share

That's where untaxable money is at

Which one is launching? 1 Like 1 Share

Na so

Next is Mbaka 1 Like 1 Share

Catholics are just too judgemental for my liking sometimes.



As if Jesus wasn't enough for our sins,they included purgatory.



The ostracization spells secret cult like fellowship.



Not cool

SalamRushdie:

I knew it was human greed driving him and not common sense

tell me something tell me something 1 Like 1 Share

Soon he will come up with conspiracy theories about catholic 2 Likes 1 Share

sacluxisback:

Catholics are just too judgemental for my liking sometimes.



As if Jesus wasn't enough for our sins,they included purgatory.



The ostracization spells secret cult like fellowship.



Not cool

you don't say everything you know.. at times you keep mute you don't say everything you know.. at times you keep mute 1 Like

Hehehe

Xhurch business sweet die

DanseMacabre:

See gbese o. Person wey leave of him own freewill, una come excommunicate am, come wan ostracise am join.





Shey Roman Catholic Church don turn cult ni





Oga ex-father, abeg carry dey go, we go come your fellowship. We just hope say you never collabo with all those diabolicals o.



Every institution/organization have its own rules, regulations and ways of doing things! Every institution/organization have its own rules, regulations and ways of doing things!

kingtobi95:





The Nigerian priest, who resigned recently from the Catholic Church in Nigeria, has officially launched his own church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.



Patrick Edet, while serving in the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, ran a ‘Pentecostal-styled’ fellowship called Grace Family Outreach within the Catholic structure.



Mr. Edet, who had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years, stunned the Catholic community in Akwa Ibom when he announced on a live radio programme on August 2 that he was leaving the Catholic Church to live his life as an independent cleric.



The Catholic Church later responded by stripping him of the rights and privileges enjoyed by priests and also barred Catholics from relating with him.



There has been a measure of excitement in Uyo over the recent launch of Mr. Edet’s ministry since his exit from the Catholic fold.



Some Catholic members, PREMIUM TIMES found out, have been attending the programme, even though the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ayah, had earlier warned that any Catholic member who attends his programme or identifies with him (Mr Edet) in any way “does so at the risk of his or her Catholic faith and membership.”



Mr. Edet on September 1 launched a “mega revival” programme in Uyo, using his outreach.



The eight-day programme, which he tagged “The Great Awakening”, is currently holding in a city hall and has been attracting large crowds daily.



He has also erected billboards at strategic locations within the city to announce the programme which is his first major public outing since he quit the Catholic Church in August.



A member of the outreach, who gave his name simply as Chukwuemeka, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that Mr. Edet would be holding subsequent meetings in the city hall.

He didn’t, however, say how often the meetings would take place.



On Saturday, during the second day of the church programme, several people defied the heavy rainfall to attend his programme.



About six police officers were deployed to guard the congregation during the programme.



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-priest-resigned-catholic-church-launches-ministry/

he found out the Truth that Catholic church is a demonic church who worship marry instead of the son of God.



No one comes through the father except through me! he didn't say no one comes through virgin marry



why will a sane man be praying to marry and be worshiping a carved status of marry?

it shows that the church is practicing idolatry. he found out the Truth that Catholic church is a demonic church who worship marry instead of the son of God.No one comes through the father except through me! he didn't say no one comes through virgin marrywhy will a sane man be praying to marry and be worshiping a carved status of marry?it shows that the church is practicing idolatry.

That was how many churches were formed after their founding fathers left catholic, and that's why we have many churches. Tomorrow his church member will wake up, have a dispute with him and create his ministry and it goes on.



He who does not want peace will know no peace! 1 Like 1 Share

Chascop:





you don't say everything you know.. at times you keep mute

Please dont be aggressive. Please dont be aggressive.

he is a nice man







i know most catholics will hate on him

so he used Catholic church to gather fund and member... no problem. op pls don't fail to announce his downfall when d time comes.

when you see a very lucrative business and you know there's recession, won't you invest?