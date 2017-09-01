₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,958 members, 3,775,299 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 07:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo (2838 Views)
|Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by kingtobi95: 7:07pm
The Nigerian priest, who resigned recently from the Catholic Church in Nigeria, has officially launched his own church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
Patrick Edet, while serving in the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, ran a ‘Pentecostal-styled’ fellowship called Grace Family Outreach within the Catholic structure.
Mr. Edet, who had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years, stunned the Catholic community in Akwa Ibom when he announced on a live radio programme on August 2 that he was leaving the Catholic Church to live his life as an independent cleric.
The Catholic Church later responded by stripping him of the rights and privileges enjoyed by priests and also barred Catholics from relating with him.
There has been a measure of excitement in Uyo over the recent launch of Mr. Edet’s ministry since his exit from the Catholic fold.
Some Catholic members, PREMIUM TIMES found out, have been attending the programme, even though the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ayah, had earlier warned that any Catholic member who attends his programme or identifies with him (Mr Edet) in any way “does so at the risk of his or her Catholic faith and membership.”
Mr. Edet on September 1 launched a “mega revival” programme in Uyo, using his outreach.
The eight-day programme, which he tagged “The Great Awakening”, is currently holding in a city hall and has been attracting large crowds daily.
He has also erected billboards at strategic locations within the city to announce the programme which is his first major public outing since he quit the Catholic Church in August.
A member of the outreach, who gave his name simply as Chukwuemeka, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that Mr. Edet would be holding subsequent meetings in the city hall.
He didn’t, however, say how often the meetings would take place.
On Saturday, during the second day of the church programme, several people defied the heavy rainfall to attend his programme.
About six police officers were deployed to guard the congregation during the programme.
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-priest-resigned-catholic-church-launches-ministry/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by smartty68(m): 7:08pm
Lol! So na wetin be dey hungry am since to get him own church
Baba nla... The hustle is real
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by seunAccount: 7:11pm
And he would surely have lot of members.
.
Even if they know he commited something bad. We're the ones spoiling the country.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Evablizin(f): 7:13pm
Too many churches and ministries but yet change is far away from individuals
2 Likes
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Niyeal(m): 7:15pm
#Expected
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by DanseMacabre(m): 7:20pm
See gbese o. Person wey leave of him own freewill, una come excommunicate am, come wan ostracise am join.
Shey Roman Catholic Church don turn cult ni
Oga ex-father, abeg carry dey go, we go come your fellowship. We just hope say you never collabo with all those diabolicals o.
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:24pm
how you want leave the mob....the mafia doesnt let their members run their own racket.
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Ericaikince(m): 7:33pm
The hustle is real..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by IMASTEX: 7:33pm
Lol
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by SalamRushdie: 7:34pm
I knew it was human greed driving him and not common sense
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Siga: 7:35pm
Another one just got called to start his own ministry... Oh Lord... smh.... Where are the Industries to employ the jobless youths...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by kunzo: 7:35pm
Cool business.
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Connectz: 7:35pm
I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business
1. School Management Information System
2. Sales and Inventory Management System
3. MLM Application.
4. Peer to Peer Application
5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application
6. Online Gas Sales Web Application
7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application.
If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O9059866289...
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by KayDEAN: 7:35pm
He Would soon marry
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by okway: 7:35pm
That's where untaxable money is at
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Chascop: 7:36pm
Which one is launching?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by King4Roller: 7:36pm
Na so
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Firefire(m): 7:37pm
Next is Mbaka
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by sacluxisback(m): 7:37pm
Catholics are just too judgemental for my liking sometimes.
As if Jesus wasn't enough for our sins,they included purgatory.
The ostracization spells secret cult like fellowship.
Not cool
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Chascop: 7:37pm
SalamRushdie:
tell me something
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by sonnie10: 7:38pm
Soon he will come up with conspiracy theories about catholic
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Chascop: 7:38pm
sacluxisback:
you don't say everything you know.. at times you keep mute
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by knight05(m): 7:38pm
Hehehe
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Peblom22: 7:38pm
Xhurch business sweet die
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Rastamann: 7:39pm
DanseMacabre:
Every institution/organization have its own rules, regulations and ways of doing things!
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by goingape1: 7:39pm
kingtobi95:he found out the Truth that Catholic church is a demonic church who worship marry instead of the son of God.
No one comes through the father except through me! he didn't say no one comes through virgin marry
why will a sane man be praying to marry and be worshiping a carved status of marry?
it shows that the church is practicing idolatry.
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Cordis92(f): 7:40pm
That was how many churches were formed after their founding fathers left catholic, and that's why we have many churches. Tomorrow his church member will wake up, have a dispute with him and create his ministry and it goes on.
He who does not want peace will know no peace!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by sacluxisback(m): 7:40pm
Chascop:
Please dont be aggressive.
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by rozayx5(m): 7:40pm
he is a nice man
i know most catholics will hate on him
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by EmpresFIDEL(f): 7:41pm
so he used Catholic church to gather fund and member... no problem. op pls don't fail to announce his downfall when d time comes.
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by caniva(m): 7:41pm
when you see a very lucrative business and you know there's recession, won't you invest?
|Re: Patrick Edet Launches Grace Family Outreach, His Own Church In Uyo by Xbee007(m): 7:41pm
Hussle continues. May his sheep's tithes fall like rain
SO GOOD!: What Do People Feel About This Song? / R.i.p / Why The Roman Catholic Is False
Viewing this topic: Bantino, Nature130, malouda11, ebiye55(m), TIDDOLL(m), movaze89(m), 12345love, Andyempowered(m), tope56(m), Ashakur(m), Midgut(m), GavelSlam, ddeston(m), DrUcheMbah(m), OAUTemitayo, naira2usd2naira(m), danjudchi, lilmax(m), kado(m), rashy1234(m), teflonjake(m), afoxy17, drcliff(m), naijaboy756, Spandy(m), Dextology, etido15(m), Leonbonapart(m), Bari22(m), olojooluwatobi(m), cross50(m), Superpower(m), 3coins(m), Freddonance, BiafraAmaka(m), Badmanbay(m), ifyebere(m), echampion(m), Garen(m), david22uu(m), Randy100, nifty, aewhydot, autodevice, ozigi444, ima4sure(f), nonxo007(m), FINA4804(f), Stanleyville(m), amanda2013(f), chimeziedickson, samonisunny(m), helphelp, nekede11(m), Pearlyakin(m), Angelstevenedem(m), Vivian16, clarity4clear, Praisemelody(m), Innu, femijay8271(m), pmatchuks, xavier047, feelings1, zoedew, slineik(m), adamspee(m), dgsam255, herkeem, umudi, NIKEDEEDS(m), Geepapa, bodmasfem(m), okine4real, yankeevibe, IFYMENTOR, Grundig, 2fine2fast(m), Onbami(m), Cymaxy(m), LordKO(m), mataustin, muykem, apoti(m), sweet4(f), ifyy07, basswoodd2222, Shonhairtaipei(m), Ceasar24(m), Dannys85(m), kollyjoss(m), Lamakinde(m), Hidentity(m), Akeem30, sistB, dubbiskelly(m), meetvalue, kokumo1949, Akinsbobo2(m), Coded7, Sunbassen, Oga080666419419, Greenlandncom(m), henribj(m), udemzyudex(m), jikjimmy, meme98, Asco9ty5(f), ebigberi, talk2percy, WFdesteenee(m), BluntBoy(m), Ridens(f), mancityguy, CHOPUP411(m), mizzytan(m), Almaiga, bigass(f), PROPUNTER(m), HisMajesty1(m), Xblink(m), rheether(f), alexistaiwo, rareman(m), thestevens, Riehmann, waledeji(m), Neil0072009(m), Jethrolite(m), kelvin1191(m), kanzjude, freeborn76(m), lilycasera(f), checkolatunji, emmyspark007(m), softclickppc(m), kelv2k(m), freeman67, ekwuemeuzo(m), prestigiouslady, Stan642, orijintv(m), fraudbad, Dammylink(m), bligs, Pinkblue(f), babington91(m), janzguy, jimmysho(m), Glaxx(m), estrong, emaduka, IKEGOD21(m), konkonbilo(m), qreem231(m), DaCharis2016, tobiuseful(m), kingtobi95, KeriBaby(f), amychizzy, hurricaneChris, glad7, FastestTech(m), ekpeye(m), eistien(m), FATM, Damian077, obiksam(m), nuelsylves(m), madgoat(m), origima, Burshh, HoracenPete, itiswellandwell, diransom, Saao(m), cacmatters(m), Guilderland1, fadario(m), sydneyobioha(m), PrinceNN(m), ferking(m), lordofreal, brianok(m), Heryordele94(m), Donbraye(m), Keneeby(m), buddenlove(m), Xbee007(m), tkonmoney, shibanbo(m), xmortalz, Godsgal(f), theblessings, tripua, MrPdtech, rozario, Jimtop001(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), seangy4konji, priceaction, Molake94(m), GidiChoice, Phillfree(m), rhazur(m), thonyokun(m), jokotolaakin640(f), Gruvychuky(f), Shebanky(m), Ballistical(m), Yahooplusplus, Siga, CHYMA0258(m), Largas, leo047, ripbubu and 295 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22