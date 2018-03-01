₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:54am
A pastor has spoken about some Christians who belong to other secret societies like Mason and feel that they can still serve God truly. According to the pastor who shared pictures of church leaders who allegedly belong to these societies, people have been asking him this question about whether it is right to belong to a secret society and also be a true Christian.
Pastor John Valentine from Chicago, Illinois in the United States who said one cannot serve two masters together, according to the bible - took to his Facebook page to post the below;
REAL TALK, Can a born again Christian, be a Mason, Eastern star, Elk, or one of the secret societies and still serve God in Spirit and in Truth. I confess that at one time in my life I desired to be a part of but I could not step away from the gospel. There are church leaders who are part of these organizations.
The question has griped the church and still is in many ways. The bible says that you cannot serve two masters. In that you will love one and forsake the other. In all fairness it's not right for me to step in and say exactly what they believe. Yet I had to answer the challenge of many to post this question?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/pastor-speaks-about-christians-who-belong-to-secret-societies.html
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:54am
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Redoil: 7:59am
The aim and objectives will decide if the christian will join
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by sbm060(m): 8:17am
WRONG
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by thesolutions: 8:19am
let me think.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Gentle034(m): 8:40am
Hmmmmm. Let God be d judge of their live
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:09am
☣ ☠
∆ Most of these Pastors will come out and tell you a "No" but a lot of them are occultists.
Only God knows the hidden. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Pepsi101: 9:18am
You can't serve two masters at the same time.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Gr8amechi: 9:57am
It's a disgrace for a man of God, pressumed God's vessel to descend so low as joining an occult,, it's a pity
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Herdsmen: 10:01am
End time things..
Serving God and Mammon without qualms
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:13am
OP it depends on what you mean by a secret society
the picture above looks like an organisation but not a secret one
some organizations are there to help make life easy for others
But If its an organisation where evil is plotted and executed either spiritually or physically then what business do you have with such
And no pastor seen in such cult should even be regarded as a pastor in the first place
They are regarded as evil agent!
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Borbrisky: 10:23am
I like pastors. I want to date one especially a fun pastor
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by northvietnam(m): 10:23am
Na Grand Lodge dey hungry...
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by boman2014: 10:23am
the church itself is a cult
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by okonja(m): 10:24am
Aye mojuba ooo
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Herrmes: 10:25am
Are the pastors lawmakers now?
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by aguiyi2: 10:25am
Not all society's are fetish or *unGodly*.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by AntiWailer: 10:25am
Na wa
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by loomer: 10:27am
whats secret society?
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Atiku2019: 10:28am
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Breezzy(m): 10:28am
LOOK AT THEIR SWOLLEN FACES Chai na Blacks dey full this kind place pass later we go dey complain about Racism
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Rubbx: 10:30am
no
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by HARDLABOR: 10:30am
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by 0monnak0da: 10:31am
Define secret
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by mmadu5(m): 10:31am
Yes it is
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by oyetunder(m): 10:31am
You cannot drink out of the cup of God and that of Satan at the same time. Well...Open society...secret society or whatever, We shall not be here forever. Life is simple, but humans are busy making it complex. The habits of running up and down looking for protection will not even allow many to enjoy their years on earth.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by OboOlora(f): 10:32am
Op, can’t soeak for the other examples you wrote up there but do you know you must believe in a supreme being to be a FM? I have been a Mason for 8years and I read my bible.
I know a grandmaster that’s a born again Christian too.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by smithsydny(m): 10:32am
Check nah blacks full pass. Chai
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by yeyerolling: 10:32am
Who remembers this MOG. Tope alabi must have followed him to shrine at one point . fake ass gospel singer
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by horia: 10:33am
sbm060:two views up there so, what's "WRONG"?
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by Mintayo(m): 10:34am
It's not right, it's not Christ-like.
You can't be a Christian and join any secret society.
Light and darkness cannot coexist.
|Re: Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos by magiki(m): 10:35am
Let me ask God first. I will come back to give you answer
