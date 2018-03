Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Right To Be A Christian And Join Secret Society?; Pastor Shares Photos (4913 Views)

Pastor John Valentine from Chicago, Illinois in the United States who said one cannot serve two masters together, according to the bible - took to his Facebook page to post the below;



REAL TALK, Can a born again Christian, be a Mason, Eastern star, Elk, or one of the secret societies and still serve God in Spirit and in Truth. I confess that at one time in my life I desired to be a part of but I could not step away from the gospel. There are church leaders who are part of these organizations.



The question has griped the church and still is in many ways. The bible says that you cannot serve two masters. In that you will love one and forsake the other. In all fairness it's not right for me to step in and say exactly what they believe. Yet I had to answer the challenge of many to post this question?



The aim and objectives will decide if the christian will join 2 Likes

WRONG 4 Likes

∆ Most of these Pastors will come out and tell you a "No" but a lot of them are occultists.



You can't serve two masters at the same time.

It's a disgrace for a man of God, pressumed God's vessel to descend so low as joining an occult,, it's a pity 2 Likes

OP it depends on what you mean by a secret society



the picture above looks like an organisation but not a secret one



some organizations are there to help make life easy for others



But If its an organisation where evil is plotted and executed either spiritually or physically then what business do you have with such



And no pastor seen in such cult should even be regarded as a pastor in the first place



They are regarded as evil agent! 10 Likes 3 Shares

the church itself is a cult

Are the pastors lawmakers now?

Not all society's are fetish or *unGodly*.

LOOK AT THEIR SWOLLEN FACES Chai na Blacks dey full this kind place pass later we go dey complain about Racism

You cannot drink out of the cup of God and that of Satan at the same time. Well...Open society...secret society or whatever, We shall not be here forever. Life is simple, but humans are busy making it complex. The habits of running up and down looking for protection will not even allow many to enjoy their years on earth.

Op, can’t soeak for the other examples you wrote up there but do you know you must believe in a supreme being to be a FM? I have been a Mason for 8years and I read my bible.



I know a grandmaster that’s a born again Christian too.

Who remembers this MOG. Tope alabi must have followed him to shrine at one point . fake ass gospel singer

It's not right, it's not Christ-like.

You can't be a Christian and join any secret society.

Light and darkness cannot coexist.