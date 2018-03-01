



Pastor John Valentine from Chicago, Illinois in the United States who said one cannot serve two masters together, according to the bible - took to his Facebook page to post the below;



REAL TALK, Can a born again Christian, be a Mason, Eastern star, Elk, or one of the secret societies and still serve God in Spirit and in Truth. I confess that at one time in my life I desired to be a part of but I could not step away from the gospel. There are church leaders who are part of these organizations.



The question has griped the church and still is in many ways. The bible says that you cannot serve two masters. In that you will love one and forsake the other. In all fairness it's not right for me to step in and say exactly what they believe. Yet I had to answer the challenge of many to post this question?



Source; A pastor has spoken about some Christians who belong to other secret societies like Mason and feel that they can still serve God truly. According to the pastor who shared pictures of church leaders who allegedly belong to these societies, people have been asking him this question about whether it is right to belong to a secret society and also be a true Christian.Pastor John Valentine from Chicago, Illinois in the United States who said one cannot serve two masters together, according to the bible - took to his Facebook page to post the below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/pastor-speaks-about-christians-who-belong-to-secret-societies.html 1 Like