As you know in recent times holding of manhood, private parts and sensitive part by these pastors has become a norm, but Adeboye said that any pastor that holds or fondles a woman's breast in the name of anointing is not from God..

'Any man who anoints women on their breasts is not from God.The head is the headquarters for the anointing in your body. Search your heart and be honest with yourself if you have missed it in your relationship with God. Holiness is crucial in sustaining the anointing because whenever the anointing dries up, the devil steps in. It is better never to be anointed than to be an ex-anointed. If you abuse anointing, it can destroy you. Samson is an excellent example. To be specially anointed, you must be holy” the clergyman said





Yeah.



When Elisha wanted to raise the dead boy back to life, he fell on him. All body parts to the corresponding ones.



But When Peter prayed for Dorcas, he didn't lie on her. He simply prayed for her.



God that wants to use his servants to deliver others also wants them to abstain from all forms of uncleaness of which touching a woman's private or sensitive organ is inclusive. No matter how anointed you are, your flesh can never be born-again.



Nice one sir. 24 Likes

I mean, what will a "man of God" be looking for around the breast area of a woman??! *shrugs* What will he be thinking when his sensitive fingers come in contact with such delicate and very sensitive area of a woman??



Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye got a point. He really does. I don't f**king care if such a "man of God" playing with the breasts of a lady (can be another man's wife or just a single ripe lady) has raised the dead before... He is a fake. I mean, what will a "man of God" be looking for around the breast area of a woman??! *shrugs* What will he be thinking when his sensitive fingers come in contact with such delicate and very sensitive area of a woman?? Hiding under the name and title of "pastor", "Holy man of God", "He raises the dead" and "He owns a big church" is really all a subtle ploy by some to exploit ladies.

There's no special Man of God anywhere...Where are all Man of God. .Regardless of our sins..We are Man of God.

Anybody going for anointing either on head or breast is ignorance and have little or no understanding of Christianity...

That being said....If you think I'm wrong...please no fighting...just correct me using the scripture please....NEW TESTAMENT ONLY. 5 Likes 1 Share

