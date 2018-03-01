₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Bhelamblog(m): 8:58am
Popular Pastor of RCCG Adeboye who celebrated his birthday recently has criticized the new pattern some pastors use in delivering members,
As you know in recent times holding of manhood, private parts and sensitive part by these pastors has become a norm, but Adeboye said that any pastor that holds or fondles a woman's breast in the name of anointing is not from God..
He said:
'Any man who anoints women on their breasts is not from God.The head is the headquarters for the anointing in your body. Search your heart and be honest with yourself if you have missed it in your relationship with God. Holiness is crucial in sustaining the anointing because whenever the anointing dries up, the devil steps in. It is better never to be anointed than to be an ex-anointed. If you abuse anointing, it can destroy you. Samson is an excellent example. To be specially anointed, you must be holy” the clergyman said
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/pastor-that-holds-woman-breast-in-name.html?m=1
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by deebrain(m): 10:30am
Lol.
Thou shall not touch...
(the expression on his face in the opening pic though)
Wow.
Im first to comment for the first time! What an experience.
5 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Jakumo(m): 10:36am
Yes, na so. Stop caressing those firm yet succulent breasts with your grubby paws, all ye FAKE pastors, and follow the way of Pastor Adebole.
Pastor Eunuch Adejale Adebole generally prefers to deploy his Holy Septer to anoint women right between their silky thighs, thrusting DEEP into the Promised Land, whenever his old battle axe is off to Dubai on another shopping spree aboard the private jet that was purchased with tall tales told in the name of Jeeeeesus, Aaaaamen.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Jakumo(m): 10:38am
deebrain:
Yes, Pastor Adejale has spotted a nice looking sexy university girl in the congregation, and he is thinking to himself "Damn, why did I have to invite my old ball-and-chain here today. Ain't this a muffugih. Damn. No fresh new poon-tang to anoint after service today. Damn" .
2 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Bhelamblog(m): 1:24pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by jamael(m): 2:15pm
Yeah.
When Elisha wanted to raise the dead boy back to life, he fell on him. All body parts to the corresponding ones.
But When Peter prayed for Dorcas, he didn't lie on her. He simply prayed for her.
God that wants to use his servants to deliver others also wants them to abstain from all forms of uncleaness of which touching a woman's private or sensitive organ is inclusive. No matter how anointed you are, your flesh can never be born-again.
Nice one sir.
24 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by orisa37: 3:20pm
Such Priests are Demons from Sheol. They and their ways shall perish.
3 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by crazysaint(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:33pm
Na your bwest?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by abiodunalasa: 3:33pm
Even a 3year old kid knows this already
What we want to hear is that of Pastors who collect "tithe" and "offering" to buy choice properties and Private jets.
I guess you wont talk about this sir...
10 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by ozoebuka1(m): 3:34pm
I can not come and tell you this one today and tomorrow, my oga at the top will say another, therefore I don't give a fvck.
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by corperscorner: 3:34pm
hehehehehe....
i wan squeeze the dawta of the guy below....
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by BlackPantherxXx: 3:35pm
Sharap....player hater
Make you dey chop tithes...make me dey chop pvssy for my Ministry
Any one foolish enough to submit her boobs deserves to be mercilessly fvcked
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by TheSuperNerd(m): 3:36pm
Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye got a point. He really does. I don't f**king care if such a "man of God" playing with the breasts of a lady (can be another man's wife or just a single ripe lady) has raised the dead before... He is a fake.
I mean, what will a "man of God" be looking for around the breast area of a woman??! *shrugs* What will he be thinking when his sensitive fingers come in contact with such delicate and very sensitive area of a woman??
Hiding under the name and title of "pastor", "Holy man of God", "He raises the dead" and "He owns a big church" is really all a subtle ploy by some to exploit ladies and before you know it now..... They will reach this stage below..... With some gullible ladies falling for such animalistic nonsense
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Built2last: 3:37pm
gbam
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by hajoke2000(f): 3:37pm
B4, we have ORIGINAL pastors but now FAKE.
B4,we have GOOD imams but now BAD .
B4,we have GOOD traditionalist but now EVIL.
B4, NIGERIA was ONE but now DIVIDED.
B4,NIGERIA was PEACEFUL but now distorted .
B4,NIGERIA was ruled by HUMANS but now COWS .
B4,there was nothing like TRIBALISM in NIGERIA.
how i WISH we were still in the days of B4
4 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Gangster1ms: 3:38pm
I must be pastor
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Helpfromabove1(m): 3:39pm
true talk sir
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Breezzy(m): 3:39pm
What of BILLIONAIRE PASTORS that are still collecting MONEY from the POOR PEOPLE that hardly eat three square meal a day
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Alameer(m): 3:40pm
him sure say he never touch breast
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by translux: 3:40pm
[quote author=Jakumo post=65937276]Yes, na so. Stop caressing those firm yet succulent breasts with your grubby paws, all ye FAKE pastors, and follow the way of Pastor Adebole.
Pastor Eunuch Adejale Adebole generally prefers to deploy his Holy Septer to anoint women right between their silky thighs, thrusting DEEP into the Promised Land, whenever his old battle axe is off to Dubai on another shopping spree aboard the private jet that was purchased with tall tales told in the name of Jeeeeesus, Aaaaamen.[/quote
You are a FOOL]
3 Likes
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by wittyt98(m): 3:42pm
Alameer:
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:42pm
Will they hear?
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by pol23: 3:43pm
There's no special Man of God anywhere...Where are all Man of God. .Regardless of our sins..We are Man of God.
Anybody going for anointing either on head or breast is ignorance and have little or no understanding of Christianity...
That being said....If you think I'm wrong...please no fighting...just correct me using the scripture please....NEW TESTAMENT ONLY.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Rapsino(m): 3:44pm
αм ωαιтιиg fσя αєтнιѕт яєρℓу. мєαиωнιℓє нє ιѕ σи ρσιит
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by Abfinest007(m): 3:44pm
ride on pastor
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by wittyt98(m): 3:46pm
adeboye my boy
ride on son
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by TheSuperNerd(m): 3:51pm
wittyt98:
Hmmm... Wow.... Your boy?
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye: "Pastor Who Anoints Women On Their Breasts Is Not A Man Of God' by wittyt98(m): 3:52pm
TheSuperNerd:yea he's my boy, I used to be his class teacher in porn school. he's a very good fvcker
1 Like
