|4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:07am
So before we commence with todays subject, "4 reasons why Celebrities don't go to Church on Sundays, yet claim to be Christians", I will like to wish you all a happy Sunday and pray that God grants you your heart desires, last night we asked a question on why Celebrities dont go to church, some of you gave reasons based on your own opinions, so here is my own 4 reasons why Celebrities dont go to Church on Sunday.
1. SUNDAY IS THE ONLY RESTING DAY, THEY HAVE:
I believe Celebrities are workaholic, thata why their marriage dont last long, they wont have time for their partners talkless of a little time for God, where have you heard an A List Celebrity attend church service in Nigeria? They work from Monday to Friday, some times Saturdays and take a break on Sunday, its also possible that they can decide to worship and commune with God from their various Homes as they say God is everywhere.
2. THEY ARE SILENT WORSHIPPERS
Its either our Celebrities are silent worshippers, they probably dont want the world to know that they are praying to God or our Celebrities don't worship God at all, they probably dont want to get stalked by fans during or after church service.
3. THEY ARE HEATHENS, THEY ARE PRETENDERS
This is the annoying part of celebrities, I dont like, if you truly worship God, show it... Someone like Tiwa savage will sing song looking Rauchy, hot and sexy to sing Get it now, what are we getting? And just after releasing the video will she will come and say OLUWA IS INVOLVED �, or is it Flavour that wants to get in between the legs of every Model in his music video that will come and sing LORD YOU ARE THE MOST HIGH and we will be singing it in church, yet he doesnt portray it... He claims he is christian.
4. THEY FEEL TOO BIG TO BE IN GODS PRESENCE.
Our Nigerian Celebrities probably feel too big to worship God as they have millions of Fans worshiping them, they have forgotten every thing ends 6ft below, their fans wont die with them, Personalities like Wizkid and Davido, dont even know the road to church, so those ones... We call them what? this celebrities should get it right... They should make it clear if they are Idol worshippers or true christians as they claim.
Thank you!
You can Add yours!
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG
https://joelsblog.com.ng/see-4-reasons-why-celebrities-dont-go-to-church-on-sundays-yet-claim-to-be-christians/
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:07am
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Cutehector(m): 10:10am
I want to assume you typed this in your church right now..
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:12am
Cutehector:
Lol
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by FreshBoss007: 10:18am
what do they do during the week?
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by SuperSuave(m): 10:22am
They are all hypocrites. Not just naija celebs alone
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:23am
Lalasticlala please come nau
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by FreshBoss007: 10:25am
MissAprokoMedia:
why are you disturbing lala...
is your thread about snake, buhari, dapchi or stolen funds?
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:32am
FreshBoss007:
Let me add snake to taste... Oya lalasticlala your food is ready... Honey... Sugar coated
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:45am
LALASTICLALA
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Liliyann(f): 11:00am
Who cares??
Someone should also tell them HEAVEN and HELL is real!!
Happy Sunday to all the true Christian
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:03am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:04am
Lalasticlala breakfast is ready
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:55am
LALASTICLALA
MYND44
ISHILOVE
MISSYB3
FYNESTBOI
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Tamarapetty(f): 12:10pm
They'll say they don't want to be attacked by fans in church/after service. . . Na them sabi!!
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:44pm
Tamarapetty:
Sis help me call lalasticlala
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by dafeyankee: 1:30pm
They do not go so they don't distract worshippers.
Just imagine if Olamide goes to DEEPER LIFE to Worship,and before you know it, the Church and members will be dancing SHAKUSHAKU and ISSAGOAL at the end of service.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Jacktheripper: 1:31pm
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by kyenfinok: 1:32pm
God knows his own
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by yeyerolling: 1:32pm
Have u been to house on the rock Amateur blogger using female moniker while u be guy
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MhizAJ(f): 1:34pm
yeyerolling:
That one na church
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by EzeDictator(m): 1:34pm
95% of our celebrities dont take God serious
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by femi4: 1:34pm
MissAprokoMedia:Now that its on FP, what's your gain?
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by maxtop(m): 1:34pm
Assumptions ...some really go to church though but the main reason I think is mobbing.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by EXLOVER(m): 1:34pm
timaya dey go church always oh
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:35pm
Lie lie blogger.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Naijaschoolgist: 1:35pm
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by Pavore9: 1:35pm
Why be bothered with someone else going to church or not, salvation is personal.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by MorataFC: 1:36pm
They think they are bigger than God
|Re: 4 Reasons Why Nigerian Celebrities Don't Go To Church On Sundays - By Joelsblog by safarigirl(f): 1:36pm
Awon Deputy Jesus....na you know wetin dey their heart abi?
Instead of you people to mind your business, you will be monitoring another person's own. How does their not going to church affect your salvation mbok?
Laslas, na those celebs go dey heaven while monitoring spirits will not make it.
