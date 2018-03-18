4 reasons why Celebrities don't go to Church on Sundays, yet claim to be Christians", I will like to wish you all a happy Sunday and pray that God grants you your heart desires, last night we asked a question on why Celebrities dont go to church, some of you gave reasons based on your own opinions, so here is my own 4 reasons why Celebrities dont go to Church on Sunday.





1. SUNDAY IS THE ONLY RESTING DAY, THEY HAVE:





I believe Celebrities are workaholic, thata why their marriage dont last long, they wont have time for their partners talkless of a little time for God, where have you heard an A List Celebrity attend church service in Nigeria? They work from Monday to Friday, some times Saturdays and take a break on Sunday, its also possible that they can decide to worship and commune with God from their various Homes as they say God is everywhere.



2. THEY ARE SILENT WORSHIPPERS





Its either our Celebrities are silent worshippers, they probably dont want the world to know that they are praying to God or our Celebrities don't worship God at all, they probably dont want to get stalked by fans during or after church service.



3. THEY ARE HEATHENS, THEY ARE PRETENDERS

This is the annoying part of celebrities, I dont like, if you truly worship God, show it... Someone like Tiwa savage will sing song looking Rauchy, hot and sexy to sing Get it now, what are we getting? And just after releasing the video will she will come and say OLUWA IS INVOLVED �, or is it Flavour that wants to get in between the legs of every Model in his music video that will come and sing LORD YOU ARE THE MOST HIGH and we will be singing it in church, yet he doesnt portray it... He claims he is christian.



4. THEY FEEL TOO BIG TO BE IN GODS PRESENCE.



Our Nigerian Celebrities probably feel too big to worship God as they have millions of Fans worshiping them, they have forgotten every thing ends 6ft below, their fans wont die with them, Personalities like Wizkid and Davido, dont even know the road to church, so those ones... We call them what? this celebrities should get it right... They should make it clear if they are Idol worshippers or true christians as they claim.





Thank you!



You can Add yours!





