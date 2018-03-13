₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Lautechgossip(m): 12:09pm
Is it true that the highest score so far in Jamb 2018 is 311? This is the topic we shall discuss today.
It is true that dailypost, naija.ng, puch, vanguared and other news websites have been parading Aliyu as the candidate with the highest Jamb score so far. This is absolute lie. I am bold to tell you that there is a student who scored 337 in Jamb 2018. It is also possible that there are candidates with even higher Jamb score.
Saheed, who is a blogger and student of Flashlearners scored higher than Aliyu which have been reported to have score 311 in Jamb. Funny enough, Saheed was among the first set of students whose Jamb results were released.
Saheed Soneye, who is from Ogun State score 337 in Jamb 2018. You can check out his Jamb slip below or visit Jamb portal to confirm his score.
It is very possible for some candidates to score more than this. If you have seen a higher score around, please share so that the truth can stand.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by doctimonyeka(m): 1:15pm
Endtime score oooo!
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by massinola(m): 1:15pm
Good
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by horpeyemmi66(m): 1:16pm
So? Does that mean he'd be richer than someone who scored 200? You better go and sit down one place
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by jupiterz: 1:16pm
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Acecards: 1:16pm
Even Reno Omokri swallowed it hook line and sinker... I have seen people with far higher scores
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by micgray100(m): 1:16pm
Good one.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Blackfire(m): 1:17pm
To comment just weak me like weakness...
What is UTME
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Dokitadotun: 1:17pm
Congrats, this is a challenge to every youth out there, records are meant to be broken!
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by ficons: 1:17pm
Waoooo
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by KendrickAyomide: 1:18pm
horpeyemmi66:. oh God
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Manhood85(m): 1:18pm
The guy hacked jamb site increase his score.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by easzypeaszy(m): 1:18pm
My student in Sokoto had 312 even wen dey said d guy had 311
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by tiger28: 1:19pm
horpeyemmi66:LOSER!
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by fidalgo19: 1:19pm
Next time do your research properly results better than this are still coming
But Jamb is simple, don't get why it's hard for someone not to score 200+
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by hermosa7: 1:20pm
A Corona Secondary School student scored 344.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Pavore9: 1:20pm
Make dem enter school, graduate and contribute to society.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Lucas10: 1:21pm
Nice one Bro
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Egghead4real: 1:21pm
Truly,reading is different from studying...the later is better.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by sujexy: 1:22pm
all dis jamb score wey at d end, dem no go stl give dem admission xpt wt money...mtcheew
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:22pm
We all know you want the blogger to become linda ikeji... We have heard...taink u
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Mutemenot: 1:22pm
AFONJA LEADING !!
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by omoadeleye(m): 1:22pm
fidalgo19:
na wa, so how this figure take increase Nigeria GDP
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by SEYILIGHT(m): 1:24pm
nice one!
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by Welcomme: 1:24pm
The school where I work, two students scored above 320. I was surprised when I saw that nonsense being paraded online.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by horpeyemmi66(m): 1:24pm
tiger28:
I scored 269 in 2015 and I'm in 300L at UI, loser?
I'm not here to throw banters. You can write whatever you feel, I don't give a bleeping Bleep. You are lucky I'm just three classes away from baptism.
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by OdikwaRisky: 1:25pm
I think jamb is beginning to lower their standards
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by frankanes: 1:26pm
wow that's a great score kudos to the person. congratulations. .. I could remember about mine back in 2006 with a jamb score of 265 and post utme 312 score in uniport. How the feeling of exam success can be, it's a joyous nd fulfilling
|Re: 311 Not The Highest Jamb 2018 Score; A Blogger Scored 337 by iSpread(m): 1:26pm
What is 337, when in my day Jamb personally send a text to me that I score above 400, but because it's over 400, the will deduct 120 (reasons was for security), so I had 280 in Jamb.
