Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by zoba88: 12:26pm
Nollywood actor turned politician Moses Armstrong has buried his late wife Rita who suffered spinal cord injuries in a ghastly accident and died on her way to Uyo.
The actor who was given a special appointment by Akwa Ibom Governor in 2016 lost his wife, seasonal Nollywood actress Rita Armstrong in a tragic accident.
The deceased Rita Armstrong started her career in 1999 and then quit when she got married to movie director and producer Moses Armstrong in 2005.
The friendly mother of two was returning to her husband’s place in Uyo,Akwa Ibom state from Lagos when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company AKTC bus taking her to her destination got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.
She reportedly suffered spinal cord injuries and died hours later while several other passengers of the ill fated bus sustained life-threatening injuries.
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by zoba88: 12:27pm
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by DynasTee: 12:28pm
Rest in peace
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by zoba88: 12:28pm
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by HausaOverlord: 12:29pm
RiP
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by stephleena(f): 12:34pm
am i the only one seeing smiling faces?
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Nutase(f): 12:35pm
Died at 34. Death no dey look face o. Too young.
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Liliyann(f): 1:23pm
The husband should be questioned thoroughly!
He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Praisles(f): 2:02pm
Liliyann:Rate this brain!!
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Obainoneandonly(m): 2:29pm
stephleena:the tin tire me my sister.people have no regards again
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by AuroraB(f): 3:09pm
And the I.diot in the sixth picture is chatting and laughing at her calamity
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by gmoney12: 3:16pm
it is well
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by grayht(m): 3:17pm
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by UDUJ: 3:18pm
You are a silly excuse for a human being. She-goat
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by mrmrmister: 3:18pm
Praisles:Negative infinity.
Lol
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by heendrix(m): 3:21pm
and why are those useless people laughing on a mourning day
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by rasputinn(m): 3:22pm
Well only God knows
However, Lagos to Uyo is too far a journey for a Special adviser to a governor to allow his wife undertake BY BUS :ohe should have bought her a plane ticket
RIP to the dead
Condolences to the husband ( who was careless though) and children (who have now been denied the tender love of a mother)
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Jadoskii(m): 3:24pm
Honestly..the pictures just be like get together party... see people smiling ....rip...May God protect us
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Jupebijmb: 3:26pm
The woman is a wicked type , she do beat up Tina (a girl kept in her care) every now and then . the Tina girl couldn't withstand the torture ,so she packed her load and went to uyo to complain to Mr Armstrong families . then Mr Armstrong families called upon Rita , so that the differences between the wife and Tina will be settled but unfortunately she wasn't able to get to uyo rip to her anyway
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by free2ryhme: 3:26pm
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by CharlesShaw(m): 3:27pm
E no pure rara
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Pipedreams: 3:29pm
Why didnt she enter flight...the husband hands no clean he looks guilty
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by hajoke2000(f): 3:29pm
MAY GOD FORGIVE ALL HER SINS ....RIP
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Mcweber(m): 3:30pm
Liliyann:when they say "common", it doesn't really mean the said thing is bound to exist in or with everybody. So is sense, common sense isn't common afterall
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by goodvision12(m): 3:30pm
Young and old,short and tall,white and black,rich and poor,low and high,mighty and downtrodden shall all pass through that road to eternity called DEATH.Just make thy path straight and be prepared.
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Emmahunk(m): 3:34pm
You are not alone in that observation. Wonder if it was another movie set rather than mourning of a woman in her prime.
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Ghostmode2two(m): 3:36pm
Gone are the days when attending a funeral was a sober reflection unlike today that it has become a grooving party where they laugh, eat and drink. what a wasteful generation?
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by Alameer(m): 3:44pm
[quote author=AuroraB post=65943454]And the I.diot in the sixth picture is chatting and laughing at her calamity [u be mumu
waiting concern u?]
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by mandate12: 3:44pm
No brain found!
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by UDUJ: 3:47pm
Epic!!!
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by ezex(m): 3:49pm
Rip
Re: Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident by alfseth: 3:52pm
Praisles:maggot filled brain thinking crap
