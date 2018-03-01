Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From The Burial Of Rita Armstrong Who Died In Accident (17479 Views)

Beautiful Makeup Photos Of Rita Dominic / Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown / Wedding Photos Of Rita Edochie And Her Children's Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The actor who was given a special appointment by Akwa Ibom Governor in 2016 lost his wife, seasonal Nollywood actress Rita Armstrong in a tragic accident.



The deceased Rita Armstrong started her career in 1999 and then quit when she got married to movie director and producer Moses Armstrong in 2005.



The friendly mother of two was returning to her husband’s place in Uyo,Akwa Ibom state from Lagos when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company AKTC bus taking her to her destination got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.



She reportedly suffered spinal cord injuries and died hours later while several other passengers of the ill fated bus sustained life-threatening injuries.







Source: Nollywood actor turned politician Moses Armstrong has buried his late wife Rita who suffered spinal cord injuries in a ghastly accident and died on her way to Uyo.The actor who was given a special appointment by Akwa Ibom Governor in 2016 lost his wife, seasonal Nollywood actress Rita Armstrong in a tragic accident.The deceased Rita Armstrong started her career in 1999 and then quit when she got married to movie director and producer Moses Armstrong in 2005.The friendly mother of two was returning to her husband’s place in Uyo,Akwa Ibom state from Lagos when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company AKTC bus taking her to her destination got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.She reportedly suffered spinal cord injuries and died hours later while several other passengers of the ill fated bus sustained life-threatening injuries.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-burial-of-late-nollywood.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Rest in peace 2 Likes

zoba88:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-burial-of-late-nollywood.html?m=1 more more

RiP

am i the only one seeing smiling faces? 9 Likes

Died at 34. Death no dey look face o. Too young. 6 Likes 1 Share

The husband should be questioned thoroughly!

He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all 7 Likes

Liliyann:

The husband should be questioned thoroughly!

He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all

Rate this brain!! Rate this brain!! 23 Likes 3 Shares

stephleena:

I the only one seeing smiling faces? the tin tire me my sister.people have no regards again the tin tire me my sister.people have no regards again 4 Likes

And the I.diot in the sixth picture is chatting and laughing at her calamity 4 Likes

it is well

Liliyann:

The husband should be questioned thoroughly!

He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all

[left][/left]

Liliyann:

The husband should be questioned thoroughly!

He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all



You are a silly excuse for a human being. She-goat You are a silly excuse for a human being. She-goat 5 Likes

Praisles:



Rate this brain!! Negative infinity.

Lol Negative infinity.Lol 10 Likes

and why are those useless people laughing on a mourning day 1 Like



However, Lagos to Uyo is too far a journey for a Special adviser to a governor to allow his wife undertake BY BUS :ohe should have bought her a plane ticket

RIP to the dead

Condolences to the husband ( who was careless though) and children (who have now been denied the tender love of a mother) Well only God knowsHowever, Lagos to Uyo is too far a journey for a Special adviser to a governor to allow his wife undertake BY BUS:ohe should have bought her a plane ticketRIP to the deadCondolences to the husband ( who was careless though) and children (who have now been denied the tender love of a mother) 8 Likes

Honestly..the pictures just be like get together party... see people smiling ....rip...May God protect us 2 Likes

The woman is a wicked type , she do beat up Tina (a girl kept in her care) every now and then . the Tina girl couldn't withstand the torture ,so she packed her load and went to uyo to complain to Mr Armstrong families . then Mr Armstrong families called upon Rita , so that the differences between the wife and Tina will be settled but unfortunately she wasn't able to get to uyo rip to her anyway

zoba88:

Nollywood actor turned politician Moses Armstrong has buried his late wife Rita who suffered spinal cord injuries in a ghastly accident and died on her way to Uyo.



The actor who was given a special appointment by Akwa Ibom Governor in 2016 lost his wife, seasonal Nollywood actress Rita Armstrong in a tragic accident.



The deceased Rita Armstrong started her career in 1999 and then quit when she got married to movie director and producer Moses Armstrong in 2005.



The friendly mother of two was returning to her husband’s place in Uyo,Akwa Ibom state from Lagos when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company AKTC bus taking her to her destination got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.



She reportedly suffered spinal cord injuries and died hours later while several other passengers of the ill fated bus sustained life-threatening injuries.







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-burial-of-late-nollywood.html?m=1

E no pure rara

Why didnt she enter flight...the husband hands no clean he looks guilty

MAY GOD FORGIVE ALL HER SINS ....RIP

Liliyann:

The husband should be questioned thoroughly!

He must have used his wife to further his political career.His look says it all

when they say "common", it doesn't really mean the said thing is bound to exist in or with everybody. So is sense, common sense isn't common afterall when they say "common", it doesn't really mean the said thing is bound to exist in or with everybody. So is sense, common sense isn't common afterall

Young and old,short and tall,white and black,rich and poor,low and high,mighty and downtrodden shall all pass through that road to eternity called DEATH.Just make thy path straight and be prepared.

stephleena:

I the only one seeing smiling faces?

You are not alone in that observation. Wonder if it was another movie set rather than mourning of a woman in her prime. You are not alone in that observation. Wonder if it was another movie set rather than mourning of a woman in her prime. 1 Like

Gone are the days when attending a funeral was a sober reflection unlike today that it has become a grooving party where they laugh, eat and drink. what a wasteful generation? 1 Like

[u be mumu

waiting concern u?] [quote author=AuroraB post=65943454]And the I.diot in the sixth picture is chatting and laughing at her calamity[u be mumuwaiting concern u?]

Praisles:



Rate this brain!!

No brain found! No brain found! 1 Like

mandate12:





No brain found!

Epic!!! Epic!!!

Rip