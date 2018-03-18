₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by HigherEd: 3:30pm
The number two most powerful leader in the aLiving Faith Church, Bishop David Abioye was spotted preaching on the streets of angwan makama masaka in Nasarawa State for soul winning
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1853233174974518&id=1586568588307646
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by dahmie2013: 6:44pm
Taking territories 4 Christ. Jesus is Lord.
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by CodeTemplar: 8:55pm
Haters will never like this . . .
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by CodeTemplar: 8:56pm
dahmie2013:Exactly!
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by holyfather(m): 8:59pm
Wow!
Great. Glory to God.
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by dafeyankee: 9:08pm
Publicity stunt.
He should go near Sambisa forest to preach and win souls. Shebi God will protect him there?
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by pweshboi(m): 9:09pm
It's Christ like... Evangelisn can take different forms and he chooses which way to carry out his. Some evangelize through songs, preaching on pulpit, television broadcast and books. Others do it the old fashion way, house to house and street to street. God will continually bless you sir, keep up the good work
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Arewa12: 9:09pm
nice one
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Stdaviding(m): 9:09pm
Before book haram recruite those innocent souls
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by StarUp: 9:09pm
Fear been wan catch me o...I initially thought the title of the thread was "Bishop David Abioye Spotted Building His Own Church"... If he dare does that, we all know what will happen to Winners Chapel.
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by yungbillionaire(m): 9:09pm
Mehnn...I really need to advance iny spiritual growth to take territories for Jesus
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by doctor306: 9:10pm
was expecting to see his face but our funny bloggers keep campaigning for most humble churches
but by the way we have enough churches already stop looking for more people to steal from
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by iornenge81(m): 9:11pm
correct sir
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Cutehector(m): 9:11pm
Vice president ke..
Church don turn to government
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Ariel20(m): 9:11pm
Doing the work of an evangelist
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Abfinest007(m): 9:11pm
that is d main work of a believer
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by yungbillionaire(m): 9:11pm
dafeyankee:
Dude get a life abeg
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by mattbass: 9:12pm
Excellent......... This what i tag real Christianity. Evangelism is one of the key pillar of true Christianity but now it has been omitted and diluted with polluted doctrines.
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:12pm
Good one.....
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by PLATO1U(m): 9:12pm
Is he called to be G.O? that just a title sir/ma. Christiandom expansion is the soul of living. Nice one from the man of God
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by JimloveTM(m): 9:13pm
Good one, My Leader
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by DynasTee: 9:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by sujexy: 9:13pm
Glory to Jesus
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by miqos02(m): 9:14pm
Kkk
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by abrahym(m): 9:15pm
Bad Belle no go like this
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by sujexy: 9:15pm
StarUp:Stop insinuating what would not happen
Abioye z taking territories for Christ, what about u
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by kaluz(m): 9:15pm
GOD upholds him with more grace and honor
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by Sirdiq21: 9:16pm
this is a lesson to many of us that after a small parish or Area is given to you, you become god of Man ruling instead of leading
u don't attend Sunday School again
Baba Abioye I will like to be like u wen I grow Up
Nagode da ceto
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by AuroraB(f): 9:16pm
Show me when he preaches in Borno and Adamawa and it must be a widely advertised sointin before he comes
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by computer0810: 9:16pm
dafeyankee:why r u so stupid, r there ppl still living in sambisa
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by congorasta: 9:16pm
nice
|Re: Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State by iniuwakmfon: 9:18pm
dafeyankee:Publicity stunt for what.. Bruh go and wash ur brain with jik
