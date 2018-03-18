Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Abioye Preaching In Nasarawa State (10179 Views)

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1853233174974518&id=1586568588307646 The number two most powerful leader in the aLiving Faith Church, Bishop David Abioye was spotted preaching on the streets of angwan makama masaka in Nasarawa State for soul winning 18 Likes 2 Shares

Taking territories 4 Christ. Jesus is Lord. 52 Likes 1 Share

Haters will never like this . . . 6 Likes

Exactly! Exactly!

Wow!

Great. Glory to God. 11 Likes

Publicity stunt.



He should go near Sambisa forest to preach and win souls. Shebi God will protect him there? 2 Likes

It's Christ like... Evangelisn can take different forms and he chooses which way to carry out his. Some evangelize through songs, preaching on pulpit, television broadcast and books. Others do it the old fashion way, house to house and street to street. God will continually bless you sir, keep up the good work 14 Likes 3 Shares

nice one

Before book haram recruite those innocent souls 1 Like

Fear been wan catch me o...I initially thought the title of the thread was "Bishop David Abioye Spotted Building His Own Church"... If he dare does that, we all know what will happen to Winners Chapel. 1 Like

Mehnn...I really need to advance iny spiritual growth to take territories for Jesus 25 Likes

was expecting to see his face but our funny bloggers keep campaigning for most humble churches





but by the way we have enough churches already stop looking for more people to steal from

correct sir

Vice president ke..



Church don turn to government

Doing the work of an evangelist

that is d main work of a believer 1 Like

Publicity stunt.



He should go near Sambisa forest to preach and win souls. Shebi God will protect him there?





Dude get a life abeg

Excellent......... This what i tag real Christianity. Evangelism is one of the key pillar of true Christianity but now it has been omitted and diluted with polluted doctrines. 5 Likes

Good one.....

Is he called to be G.O? that just a title sir/ma. Christiandom expansion is the soul of living. Nice one from the man of God 1 Like

Good one, My Leader

Nice one

Glory to Jesus 1 Like

Kkk

Bad Belle no go like this

Stop insinuating what would not happen

Stop insinuating what would not happenAbioye z taking territories for Christ, what about u

GOD upholds him with more grace and honor 3 Likes

this is a lesson to many of us that after a small parish or Area is given to you, you become god of Man ruling instead of leading

u don't attend Sunday School again

Baba Abioye I will like to be like u wen I grow Up

Nagode da ceto 2 Likes

Show me when he preaches in Borno and Adamawa and it must be a widely advertised sointin before he comes 1 Like

Publicity stunt.



He should go near Sambisa forest to preach and win souls. Shebi God will protect him there?



why r u so stupid, r there ppl still living in sambisa

nice