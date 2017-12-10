Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "I Have Never Earned Money From My Book Proceeds" - Bishop Oyedepo (6591 Views)

By Leke Beecroft



In no unclear terms, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church clarified the argument on his income/royalty from books he publishes. Till date, Bishop Oyedepo has released over 110 books and over 10 million copies have been sold since 1993 when Dominion Publishing House (DPH) the printing and publishing arm of the ministry was established. According to him, his first two books were released in 1985. Presently, the DPH owns a state of the art printing press with machines imported from Germany and yet the books are among the cheapest sold.



In his words while announcing the new Bibles being published by the Church:



“We are venturing into production of Bibles into all languages across Africa.

Publishing is to us a ministry, not a business.



I have never drawn a dime from my books once-we only feed from the testimonies that come in.



No author from DPH earns a dime from the books in DPH yet it sells round the world.



We sell the cheapest of all Christian literature and we produce among the best.



The Church has never drawn from DPH since inception.



Why are we so blessed? We are doing the right thing.



Is it wrong to get money from books? No, but that’s not my style with Jesus” the Bishop concluded.



Some new books authored by Bishop Oyedepo and his wife, Pastor Faith Oyedepo and published by the DPH were announced at Shiloh 2017, among them are:





This man has sold more books than Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda all put together despite piracy. If he were to take proceeds of tapes and books alone na billionaire. Yet some funny individuals will ask you how he is rich. I was amazed myself to find out in 2015 that he does not earn from Books proceed neither does he take Salary. It is the church that takes the proceeds.



Same with their Universities. In this case neither the Church nor Oyedepo takes profit(even though they can if they desire to). Everything is reinvested back into the system and the Church adds some more billions to the Universities annually. At times Oyedepo also gives to the Universities from his own pocket.

Some might wonder why I post so much about pastors and the church. It is certainly not because I idolise any man whatsoever. Oyedepo, Adeboye and the rest are just Generals in God's Army so unbelievers persecuting them is not an issue.

However we are not oblivious of the strategy of the kingdom of Hell which is to Take aim at the Set men and scuttle the congregation, with congregations scuttled many would relegate out of faith. This is particularly the reason why I no longer get involved in the Tithing debate. The majority of those who are Anti Tithing are not lovers of the Church. You would usually see them say things like "Churches are too much, we need Industries" but a True lover of the Church must first see himself as a Christian and every other thing like Tribe and Nationality comes second hence my church validates your country and not the other way.



I'm using this medium to admonish True lovers of the Church not to fall for the same trap Eve fell for. Do not engage in a conversation where you are unaware of the underlying Motivations of the individual you are debating with. Eve argued with the Devil concerning the things of God. He(devil) was technically right by twisting a concept in his assertion and it led to the fall of man.



In the midst of any noise in the Church, Heaven or Hell must gain. Ask yourself who gains by these noise on Tithing. The Enemy would make you think it is Heaven that would gain just like the Serpent deceived Eve by telling her all she would gain by eating the fruit.



Secondly, know the priorities of Christ and ask yourself if Jesus would be igniting a debate about Tithing in a world where Christians are loosing Faith, Divorce in Church is high and there is Sexual Immorality pervading some Churches.



Lastly, study your Christian faith(or religion) and understand how changes occur in d church. How did we get to correct some doctrinal errors in the church. Did we have to pull Methodist down for Hagin to emerge, did we have to pull Anglican down for Oyedepo to emerge or did we have to pull Apostolic faith down for Kumuyi to emerge. These men came out of these ministries and tried to correct some things yet the ministries they emerged from are spared onslaught. As Christ said "any house standing against itself cannot stand". Hagin did not condemn Methodist for kicking him out when he got big because he knew only the Devil benefits. 29 Likes 5 Shares

Thank you for the great work you are doing selflessly. God bless you brother. Truly, I am proud to call you my brother in Christ

How does he make his money?



He doesn't claim the proceeds if his books;

He doesn't spend the tithes of members;

He doesn't have a day job as far as I can tell;



How does he make his money?

He doesn't claim the proceeds if his books;

He doesn't spend the tithes of members;

He doesn't have a day job as far as I can tell;

So how exactly does he make his plenty money? He is one of the richest pastors o!

This man has sold more books than Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda all put together despite piracy. If he were to take proceeds of tapes and books alone na billionaire. Yet some funny individuals will ask you how he is rich. I was amazed myself to find out in 2015 that he does not earn from Books proceed neither does he take Salary. It is the church that takes the proceeds.



Same with their Universities. In this case neither the Church nor Oyedepo takes profit(even though they can if they desire to). Everything is reinvested back into the system and the Church adds some more billions to the Universities annually. At times Oyedepo also gives to the Universities from his own pocket.







Stop telling lies for your daddy GO.

Tho who criticize ministers are committing grevious sins . Especially the Christians among them who betray the body they belong to by joining the world to spread lies

How does he make his money?



He doesn't claim the proceeds if his books;

He doesn't spend the tithes of members;

He doesn't have a day job as far as I can tell;



You would be amazed at how much people financially bless pastors which is biblical Gal6:6

Secondly, do you know that after the Forbes report he said 1) that is an insult 2) I don't see myself laying that much in my account.



No 1 went viral but no 2 didn't go viral because the enemies of the Church love controversies rather than clarity. We later discovered Forbes had valued Covenant to come up with the ridiculous 150million USD tag(mind you Covenant infrastructure is worth more than 250 million USD). Covenant is registered as owned by WMA not Oyedepo hence cannot make up Oyedepo wealth.



I am not doubting that Oyedepo is wealthy but don't be too sure you know how much he truly owns.

Yes! I am proud to call you brother too. They don't understand the Church is like a Grape. The more you press the more we express!

You would be amazed at how much people financially bless pastors which is biblical Gal6:6

Secondly, do you know that after the Forbes report he said 1) that is an insult 2) I don't see myself laying that much in my account.



No 1 went viral but no 2 didn't go viral because the enemies of the Church love controversies rather than clarity. We later discovered Forbes had valued Covenant to come up with the ridiculous 150million USD tag(mind you Covenant infrastructure is worth more than 250 million USD). Covenant is registered as owned by WMA not Oyedepo hence cannot make up Oyedepo wealth.



I am not doubting that Oyedepo is wealthy but don't be too sure you know how much he truly owns.

I like facts.



Agreed he is not that wealthy as the whole Winners Corporation was valued, as you saying he lives solely on people's gifts?



That would be commendable.



@Statsocial,

I like facts.

Agreed he is not that wealthy as the whole Winners Corporation was valued, as you saying he lives solely on people's gifts?

That would be commendable.

I also hope that those people equally reach out to the poor amongst them.

lololol! Laff wan tear my belle. Shebi I be mugun now?

No comment! Just passing by before the gates of hell will be opened ontop my head

@Statsocial,



I like facts.



Agreed he is not that wealthy as the whole Winners Corporation was valued, as you saying he lives solely on people's gifts?



That would be commendable.



I also hope that those people equally reach out to the poor amongst them. First of all. RCCG, LFC are bigger in numbers than some nations of the Earth with Millions of Members each. I once heard of a Man who saw Oyedepo at the Hotel and then he took a bag and threw it into his Hotel room. Of course they chased after him and he turned to be someone who just wanted to give money because he felt blessed by the Man's ministry. So yes when you pastor a church with millions of members their gifts can make you a billionaire.



But as a I said earlier on we are not trying to protect pastors but the congregation. So I am not concerned about whether my mentor gives to poor or not but how I have taken care of the poor myself. At the end Oyedepo, Myself and you would answer our different names in the presence of Christ. And he won't ask me if Oyedepo gave to poor. He would ask me if I gave to the poor.

And my mom is a still a virgin

This man has sold more books than Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda all put together despite piracy. If he were to take proceeds of tapes and books alone na billionaire. Yet some funny individuals will ask you how he is rich. I was amazed myself to find out in 2015 that he does not earn from Books proceed neither does he take Salary. It is the church that takes the proceeds.



Same with their Universities. In this case neither the Church nor Oyedepo takes profit(even though they can if they desire to). Everything is reinvested back into the system and the Church adds some more billions to the Universities annually. At times Oyedepo also gives to the Universities from his own pocket.





Thank you my brother, I really don't blame many of the people yearning this rubbish, I actually blame tecno.



Many of these buddies writing all these nonsense are toddlers whom their mothers still need to wash their arse foe them after using the toilets. But guess what, tecno has allowed every Tom, Dick and Harry to have phones.



I sincerely hope that Nairaland will become a paid forum when day when all these toddlers will Ni be around again 4 Likes

I HAVE NEVER EARNED MONEY FROM MY BOOKS

- Bishop Oyedepo puts to rest arguments on how much he makes from his books.

By Leke Beecroft

In no unclear terms, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church clarified the argument on his income/royalty from books he publishes.

Till date, Bishop Oyedepo has released over 110 books and over 10 million copies have been sold since 1993 when Dominion Publishing House (DPH) the printing and publishing arm of the ministry was established.

According to him, his first two books were released in 1985.

Presently, the DPH owns a state of the art printing press with machines imported from Germany and yet the books are among the cheapest sold.



In his words while announcing the new Bibles being published by the Church:



“We are venturing into production of Bibles into all languages across Africa.

Publishing is to us a ministry, not a business.



I have never drawn a dime from my books once

- we only feed from the testimonies that come in.

No author from DPH earns a dime from the books in DPH yet it sells round the world.



We sell the cheapest of all Christian literature and we produce among the best.



The Church has never drawn from DPH since inception.



Why are we so blessed? We are doing the right thing.



Is it wrong to get money from books? No, but that’s not my style with Jesus” the Bishop concluded.



Some new books authored by Bishop Oyedepo and his wife, Pastor Faith Oyedepo

and published by the DPH were announced at Shiloh 2017,



1. Guidelines to Effective Personal Bible Study-Faith Oyedepo

2. The force of Joy-Faith Oyedepo

3. The force of Hope-Faith Oyedepo

4. Dating: A personal guide-Faith Oyedepo

5. The breakthrough power of vision-David Oyedepo

6. Not by Power nor by Might-David Oyedepo

7. Understanding the Power of Faith-David Oyedepo

8. The Turnaround Power of the Word-David Oyedepo

9. The Exceeding Riches of His Grace-David Oyedepo



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1234485350028667&id=444807728996437 among them are:1. Guidelines to Effective Personal Bible Study-Faith Oyedepo2. The force of Joy-Faith Oyedepo3. The force of Hope-Faith Oyedepo4. Dating: A personal guide-Faith Oyedepo5. The breakthrough power of vision-David Oyedepo6. Not by Power nor by Might-David Oyedepo7. Understanding the Power of Faith-David Oyedepo8. The Turnaround Power of the Word-David Oyedepo9. The Exceeding Riches of His Grace-David Oyedepo 13When the Jewish Passover was near, Jesus went up to Jerusalem.

14In the temple courts He found men selling cattle, sheep, and doves, and money changers seated at their tables.

15 So He made a whip out of cords and drove all from the temple courts , both sheep and cattle.

He poured out the coins of the money changers and overturned their tables.

16To those selling doves He said,

“Get these out of here!

How dare you turn My Father’s house into a marketplace!”

- John 2:13-16



Jesus whilst on earth and knew how to write, didnt even write a single farthing book

When Jesus did however decided to write, He wrote in the sands and the wind soon blew the writing away



If Jesus, for a casual visit, was to come back to earth, here, now, momentarily, just for second, He will, AGAIN, get hold of a whip,

and beat the living daylights out of these pastors for their filthy lucre



How dare, take advantage of people because they listen to you on a regurlar basis

- John 2:13-16

Jesus whilst on earth and knew how to write, didnt even write a single farthing book

When Jesus did however decided to write, He wrote in the sands and the wind soon blew the writing away

If Jesus, for a casual visit, was to come back to earth, here, now, momentarily, just for second, He will, AGAIN, get hold of a whip,

and beat the living daylights out of these pastors for their filthy lucre

How dare, take advantage of people because they listen to you on a regurlar basis

Milking the sheeple and fleecing the sheep of their hard earned money by selling them "best selling books" etcetera





95 Theses

I always knew that. Its the secret of stupendously wealthy preachers. Just like Pastor Chris....Not a dime from Rhapsody goes to him. He pays for the copy he reads every month.



I believe you Bishop

I believe you Bishop

At the end Oyedepo, Myself and you would answer our different names in the presence of Christ. And he won't ask me if Oyedepo gave to poor. He would ask me if I gave to the poor.

I can bet op went to lasu cos he cud not afford convenant o

My grandma is still a virgin



I have seen a mother of two, who is a virgin.

Believe that

Believe that 4 Likes

@Statsocial,



I like facts.



Agreed he is not that wealthy as the whole Winners Corporation was valued, as you saying he lives solely on people's gifts?



That would be commendable.



I also hope that those people equally reach out to the poor amongst them.

You, hope you reach out to the poor in your vicinity

How does he make his money?



He doesn't claim the proceeds if his books;

He doesn't spend the tithes of members;

He doesn't have a day job as far as I can tell;



So how exactly does he make his plenty money? He is one of the richest pastors o!

If u still think the story of five loaves and the two fishes is just a story, then any answer given you won't help ur situation

He screams these always...that he neither gets pay from books and church money but people wouldn't wanna believe.

but you'll be fearful as to how much people want to give to GENUINE AND I IMPACT FULL pastors. its just like giving to your father because of his impact on your life. Oyedepo even gets to pay his tithe to church from whatever he's given. 1 Like

I Heard GOD'S Servant say this and I was Humbled by The History of This GOD'S General.....



I do not attend Winners Chapel but am a1st Eagle � graduate of Covenant University, and I know That Bishop books are Best sellers all over Africa and in some nations outside Africa..



Citizens should listen When Men like this talk, not listening to one "Son of Beliah" Who cannot Manage His Home... 5 Likes

We hear you Pastor d Pastor

Statsocial:



First of all. RCCG, LFC are bigger in numbers than some nations of the Earth with Millions of Members each. I once heard of a Man who saw Oyedepo at the Hotel and then he took a bag and threw it into his Hotel room. Of course they chased after him and he turned to be someone who just wanted to give money because he felt blessed by the Man's ministry. So yes when you pastor a church with millions of members their gifts can make you a billionaire.



But as a I said earlier on we are not trying to protect pastors but the congregation. So I am not concerned about whether my mentor gives to poor or not but how I have taken care of the poor myself. At the end Oyedepo, Myself and you would answer our different names in the presence of Christ. And he won't ask me if Oyedepo gave to poor. He would ask me if I gave to the poor.

Awesome God bless you with more wisdom





Thats My spiritual father





Note: to those who may be truly ignorant and supporting freeze against this man and his likes ...id advise you to desist, note this I've meet freeze before and all he's doing is to garner attention...and consider that if these men of God are right " you'll are fighting against God" if your truly a Christian, recall the Pharisees of Jesus time thought they were fighting for God, of course some way plainly evil and jealous a lot were against Jesus, but couldn't tell why..( where all agents of the dark and light sides..and who we submit to .are we used by them).



Note: to those who may be truly ignorant and supporting freeze against this man and his likes ...id advise you to desist, note this I've meet freeze before and all he's doing is to garner attention...and consider that if these men of God are right " you'll are fighting against God" if your truly a Christian, recall the Pharisees of Jesus time thought they were fighting for God, of course some way plainly evil and jealous a lot were against Jesus, but couldn't tell why..( where all agents of the dark and light sides..and who we submit to .are we used by them).

If you don't know about a thing, it's best to keep shut, freeze doesn't know the forces behind the scene using him...of course a lot of people aren't Christians, their just church goers and were waiting for the likes of freeze to show their true colors

This op is the ONLY NAIRALANDER that knows EVERYTHING about LIVING FAITH and OYEDEPO.