Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens kicks against rape with novelty football match



The veteran Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, TV Personality Amb. Rachel Bakam were pictured amongst other female celebrities and beauty queens who had joined the movement, with the novelty match held in Abuja recently.‎



The game had been organised in a bid to create awareness on rape issues as well as the protection of the rights of the #GirlChild.



The Novelty Football Match was organised by Queen of Aso Nigeria.‎



Watching women play football de sweet sha Empress go n marryWatching women play football de sweet sha 1 Like

Seriously it needs to be kicked out completely.







The guy above me did you give her husband n she said no?

Watching women play football de sweet sha i swear the thing sweet die nt until my dprtmntal grls koletd 4 0 in our sug cup.....i nw knw was it is like to feel humiliated i swear the thing sweet die nt until my dprtmntal grls koletd 4 0 in our sug cup.....i nw knw was it is like to feel humiliated

Do these things really work?!? Like how does it really help stop rape?!? Cause the truth is while they are busy kicking the ball n snapping photos.... Odds are someone is being raped in the next street.... I really don't understand how Wat they are doing will help.... Someone with more understanding should enlighten me on this..... 1 Like

This rape thing is so one sided. A guy rapes a girl, the guy is labelled a monster. A lady rapes a guy the guy is labelled a weak person. If the same guy defends himself from same rapist lady he'll be labelled a woman beater. Very crazy society we live in. I don tire sef 1 Like

they are kicking Against rape but my mind is just telling me bad tinz about those fairladies in dat pix...



Imagine say they played that match Unclad ..



just imagine Am.

Omo, as una be so, una dey safe from ràpe I assure you

That's very nice not these nairaland ota akara feminists.