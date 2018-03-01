₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by AlexReports(m): 3:51pm
Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens kicks against rape with novelty football match
The veteran Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, TV Personality Amb. Rachel Bakam were pictured amongst other female celebrities and beauty queens who had joined the movement, with the novelty match held in Abuja recently.
The game had been organised in a bid to create awareness on rape issues as well as the protection of the rights of the #GirlChild.
The Novelty Football Match was organised by Queen of Aso Nigeria.
Nice
@alexreports
Continue
More
See more
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by Homeboiy: 4:15pm
Empress go n marry
Watching women play football de sweet sha
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by cyndy1000(f): 4:15pm
Seriously it needs to be kicked out completely.
The guy above me did you give her husband n she said no?
Great
See more
Nice
Impressive
Nice one
Haba
Pictured with @alexreports
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by Caseywilliams(m): 7:45pm
Homeboiy:i swear the thing sweet die nt until my dprtmntal grls koletd 4 0 in our sug cup.....i nw knw was it is like to feel humiliated
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by Aibuckher(m): 7:49pm
Alex you don finish?
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by Monaco2(m): 7:53pm
Do these things really work?!? Like how does it really help stop rape?!? Cause the truth is while they are busy kicking the ball n snapping photos.... Odds are someone is being raped in the next street.... I really don't understand how Wat they are doing will help.... Someone with more understanding should enlighten me on this.....
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:54pm
This rape thing is so one sided. A guy rapes a girl, the guy is labelled a monster. A lady rapes a guy the guy is labelled a weak person. If the same guy defends himself from same rapist lady he'll be labelled a woman beater. Very crazy society we live in. I don tire sef
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by northvietnam(m): 7:55pm
they are kicking Against rape but my mind is just telling me bad tinz about those fairladies in dat pix...
Imagine say they played that match Unclad ..
just imagine Am.
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by ChiefSweetus: 7:59pm
Omo, as una be so, una dey safe from ràpe I assure you
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by Chikita66(f): 7:59pm
That's very nice not these nairaland ota akara feminists.
|Re: Empress Njamah, Rachel Bakam, Beauty Queens Kick Against Rape With Novelty Match by balotepon11: 8:07pm
nice one
