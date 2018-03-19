₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by pzphoto(m): 6:22pm On Mar 18
Phyno who recently acquired a new Rolls Royce was spotted with Jude Okoye as they poses with Phyno’s new toy.
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/adorable-photo-of-phyno-and-jude-okoye-as-they-poses-with-new-rolls-royce/
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by pzphoto(m): 6:23pm On Mar 18
Nice one
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/adorable-photo-of-phyno-and-jude-okoye-as-they-poses-with-new-rolls-royce/
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by Uyiii: 6:32pm On Mar 18
I'm not hating sha, but this news irrelevant sha.
The news useless like the 'p' in psychology.
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by chriskosherbal(m): 6:33pm On Mar 18
Uyiii:oGA u dey vex ooo shuuuuuuuuu
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by Uyiii: 6:38pm On Mar 18
chriskosherbal:any news wey nor affect price of garri positively dey make me vex naa.
I know say person go say I like garri wella, yeh I concur, na confirm yan
garri is the way, the truth and the light.
up garri
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by NwaAmaikpe: 6:45pm On Mar 18
Phyno has not said this car is his.
So why the assumptions?
Why are bloggers like this?
I'm not saying he can't afford this car if he takes loans from his banks, I'm just saying that Phyno would be more concerned with overtaking Zorro SwagBag than getting a car.
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:47pm On Mar 18
"As they poses"?
As they pose... not poses
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by Uyiii: 7:42pm On Mar 18
xxxtedyxxx:just free the op make e dey juxtapose
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by eTECTIVe(m): 8:09pm On Mar 18
NwaAmaikpe:
Overtaking Zoro? Dey are not even running d same race. Wen did Zoro become a competition not to even mention overtaking phyno... Guy u no well and we all know .. But even ppl we no well no say Zoro is to Phyno wat FA cup is to Champions League
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by Yoshy: 8:25pm On Mar 18
It's not phyno style to come out and tell you what he buys or acquires, but trust me, nigga is loaded.
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by eosigwe(m): 9:16pm On Mar 18
NwaAmaikpe:Phyno is in a class of his own. He is not mate with Zoro Akpaswag. No be beans to shut down "the cathedral" Enugu, back to back.
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by eosigwe(m): 9:18pm On Mar 18
eTECTIVe:I swear. The guy no try at all to compare phyno and zoro
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by femmix112(m): 9:40pm On Mar 18
Make I fry dis guy poo
|Re: Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce by Smily202(m): 9:48pm On Mar 18
Isi Ego
