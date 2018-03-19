Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno And Jude Okoye Pose With Phyno's New Rolls Royce (1101 Views)

Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Phyno who recently acquired a new Rolls Royce was spotted with Jude Okoye as they poses with Phyno's new toy.











I'm not hating sha, but this news irrelevant sha.

The news useless like the 'p' in psychology. 2 Likes

The news stupid like the 'p' in psychology. oGA u dey vex ooo shuuuuuuuuu oGA u dey vex ooo shuuuuuuuuu

oGA u dey vex ooo shuuuuuuuuu any news wey nor affect price of garri positively dey make me vex naa.



I know say person go say I like garri wella, yeh I concur, na confirm yan

garri is the way, the truth and the light.



up garri any news wey nor affect price of garri positively dey make me vex naa.I know say person go say I like garri wella, yeh I concur, na confirm yangarri is the way, the truth and the light.up garri 1 Like







Phyno has not said this car is his.



So why the assumptions?

Why are bloggers like this?



"As they poses"?



As they pose... not poses

"As they poses"?



As they pose... not poses just free the op make e dey juxtapose just free the op make e dey 3 Likes 2 Shares

Overtaking Zoro? Dey are not even running d same race. Wen did Zoro become a competition not to even mention overtaking phyno... Guy u no well and we all know .. But even ppl we no well no say Zoro is to Phyno wat FA cup is to Champions League Overtaking Zoro? Dey are not even running d same race. Wen did Zoro become a competition not to even mention overtaking phyno... Guy u no well and we all know .. But even ppl we no well no say Zoro is to Phyno wat FA cup is to Champions League

It's not phyno style to come out and tell you what he buys or acquires, but trust me, nigga is loaded. 1 Like

Phyno is in a class of his own. He is not mate with Zoro Akpaswag. No be beans to shut down "the cathedral" Enugu, back to back. Phyno is in a class of his own. He is not mate with Zoro Akpaswag. No be beans to shut down "the cathedral" Enugu, back to back. 1 Like

Overtaking Zoro? Dey are not even running d same race. Wen did Zoro become a competition not to even mention overtaking phyno... Guy u no well and we all know .. But even ppl we no well no say Zoro is to Phyno wat FA cup is to Champions League I swear. The guy no try at all to compare phyno and zoro I swear. The guy no try at all to compare phyno and zoro

Make I fry dis guy poo