She shared her story with pictures as proof which has now gone viral on Facebook. Read below;



Fourteen years ago, I laid on my prison cell floor pregnant with my daughter, and I cried out to God. My prayer was sincere and desperate. I cried out “God I don’t know if you listen to people like me but if you do please help me”!!



After 83 arrest, 66 convictions, 19 years of drug addiction, prostitution, homelessness, diagnosed mental ill, I felt hopeless, helpless and dead inside. I tried everything else but God, so here I was trying God, sincerely seeking him.



He heard my cries. Since that desperate cry, I have not desired or used drugs or even smoked a cigarette. What he has done for me and through me shows the true healing, delivering power of our true, living God. Our Savior! Our redeemer!!! Our Healer!! Our Deliverer! Today marks my 14th year of freedom.



Who the son sets free is free indeed. Father God, I celebrate you!!!! I thank you! I honor and worship you for being The Creator! The First and the Last. The Alpha and Omega!!! The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!!



A woman has got herself trending online after sharing her story online to celebrate her 14 years of freedom. The US based woman identified as Tonier Cain-Muldrow revealed how she prayed to turn a new leaf while being incarcerated in prison. She revealed how she was arrested 83 times, had 66 convictions, not forgetting 19 years of drug addiction, prostitution among other vices.

hmm

He is just a merciful father... check out say him na man, shebi Buhari go dey mess up 6 Likes

madam na only you Waka come

Chiooo

Thank God for your life 2 Likes

Am speechless 1 Like

Onijagidijagan:

This one will have all d diseases of this world



#Spits

Some people who haven't lived recklessly like her die from motor accidents, maternal mortality, typhoid and malaria.



It's the story of grace, mercy and redemption. I guess that's too difficult for you as to grasp. Some people who haven't lived recklessly like her die from motor accidents, maternal mortality, typhoid and malaria.It's the story of grace, mercy and redemption. I guess that's too difficult for you as to grasp. 17 Likes 2 Shares

There is no one beyond redemption. 2 Likes





from that pics alone I see something....... if you know you know

Happy for her.

hmm

That what Grace can do 'unmerited love and favour of God' 1 Like

Come unto me all you that are laboured and heavy and he would give u rest, He stil does till now! He remains faithful always to his promises!!!!!! I join you to say a big Thank You Jesus for saving you from bondage and eternal condemnation...... 7 Likes

Onijagidijagan:

This one will have all d diseases of this world



#Spits



Who are you to judge. She has turned a new leaf and is sharing her testimony as a way forward for people in the same boat. All you can do is sit your hypocritical ass there and judge.



Whether you are religious or moral you have shown you aren't human. Who are you to judge. She has turned a new leaf and is sharing her testimony as a way forward for people in the same boat. All you can do is sit your hypocritical ass there and judge.Whether you are religious or moral you have shown you aren't human. 6 Likes 1 Share

Good for her. God always answers but only if we pray sincerely with a truly broken heart. Here 99% of the people that go to church don't even know why they have to 3 Likes

Angelanest:

Our God is a merciful Father. May his name be praised from generation to generation. Hallelujah!! Thank you Jesus Christ for this testimony. Our God is a merciful Father. May his name be praised from generation to generation. Hallelujah!! Thank you Jesus Christ for this testimony. 2 Likes

God is just too good. I have long stopped thinking itz over for some people.



Only God has the final say. I have seen whr someone with d worst attitude transformed into an enviable being.



Only God can do this, Him alone.



For some of yhu talking trash, continue....

I bless God for this glorious transformation. Men can write yhu off but God can change yhur story to be better and more enviable than those who have judged or written yhu off. All glory to God Most High. 4 Likes

happy for u

Thank God say I no comment.

Seek Him and you shall find him.

The Father seeketh such to worship him. When we come to the end of ourselves, Jesus can then take over that all the Glory might be His and His alone.

Some Nairalanders and puna though! like perverts



It is not necessarily how well we started, it is more like how well we'll finish

SAY NO TO DRUG ABUSE