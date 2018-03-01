₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Angelanest: 8:40pm On Mar 18
A woman has got herself trending online after sharing her story online to celebrate her 14 years of freedom. The US based woman identified as Tonier Cain-Muldrow revealed how she prayed to turn a new leaf while being incarcerated in prison. She revealed how she was arrested 83 times, had 66 convictions, not forgetting 19 years of drug addiction, prostitution among other vices.
She shared her story with pictures as proof which has now gone viral on Facebook. Read below;
Fourteen years ago, I laid on my prison cell floor pregnant with my daughter, and I cried out to God. My prayer was sincere and desperate. I cried out “God I don’t know if you listen to people like me but if you do please help me”!!
After 83 arrest, 66 convictions, 19 years of drug addiction, prostitution, homelessness, diagnosed mental ill, I felt hopeless, helpless and dead inside. I tried everything else but God, so here I was trying God, sincerely seeking him.
He heard my cries. Since that desperate cry, I have not desired or used drugs or even smoked a cigarette. What he has done for me and through me shows the true healing, delivering power of our true, living God. Our Savior! Our redeemer!!! Our Healer!! Our Deliverer! Today marks my 14th year of freedom.
Who the son sets free is free indeed. Father God, I celebrate you!!!! I thank you! I honor and worship you for being The Creator! The First and the Last. The Alpha and Omega!!! The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!!
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Angelanest: 8:41pm On Mar 18
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by JosEast(m): 8:44pm On Mar 18
hmm
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Onijagidijagan(m): 8:45pm On Mar 18
This one will have all d diseases of this world
#Spits
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by juanjo2: 9:07pm On Mar 18
He is just a merciful father... check out say him na man, shebi Buhari go dey mess up
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by omohz(m): 11:11pm On Mar 18
madam na only you Waka come
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by momodub: 11:14pm On Mar 18
Chiooo
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by DaddyGngeess(m): 11:15pm On Mar 18
Thank God for your life
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Teeboi56: 11:15pm On Mar 18
Am speechless
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by MrMcJay(m): 11:15pm On Mar 18
Onijagidijagan:
Some people who haven't lived recklessly like her die from motor accidents, maternal mortality, typhoid and malaria.
It's the story of grace, mercy and redemption. I guess that's too difficult for you as to grasp.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Tednersy: 11:16pm On Mar 18
There is no one beyond redemption.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by FortifiedCity: 11:16pm On Mar 18
This one toto go wide like Lagos-Ibadan expressway without traffic
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by mumureloaded(m): 11:16pm On Mar 18
from that pics alone I see something....... if you know you know
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by gen2lpat(m): 11:17pm On Mar 18
Happy for her.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by chibatov(m): 11:17pm On Mar 18
who dey fvck this one b4 sef
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Odunsco01(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
hmm
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Batam(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
That what Grace can do 'unmerited love and favour of God'
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by usquare250(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
Come unto me all you that are laboured and heavy and he would give u rest, He stil does till now! He remains faithful always to his promises!!!!!! I join you to say a big Thank You Jesus for saving you from bondage and eternal condemnation......
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by thedondada(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
Onijagidijagan:
Who are you to judge. She has turned a new leaf and is sharing her testimony as a way forward for people in the same boat. All you can do is sit your hypocritical ass there and judge.
Whether you are religious or moral you have shown you aren't human.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Stallion93(m): 11:20pm On Mar 18
Good for her. God always answers but only if we pray sincerely with a truly broken heart. Here 99% of the people that go to church don't even know why they have to
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by higherpower: 11:21pm On Mar 18
Angelanest:
Our God is a merciful Father. May his name be praised from generation to generation. Hallelujah!! Thank you Jesus Christ for this testimony.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Rebuke: 11:23pm On Mar 18
God is just too good. I have long stopped thinking itz over for some people.
Only God has the final say. I have seen whr someone with d worst attitude transformed into an enviable being.
Only God can do this, Him alone.
For some of yhu talking trash, continue....
I bless God for this glorious transformation. Men can write yhu off but God can change yhur story to be better and more enviable than those who have judged or written yhu off. All glory to God Most High.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by Uyi168(m): 11:23pm On Mar 18
Full human being HEAD go fit enter this one toto o..
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by obojememe: 11:25pm On Mar 18
happy for u
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by obatoro: 11:30pm On Mar 18
Thank God say I no comment.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by toluxa1(m): 11:33pm On Mar 18
Seek Him and you shall find him.
The Father seeketh such to worship him. When we come to the end of ourselves, Jesus can then take over that all the Glory might be His and His alone.
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by onomeabuja: 11:42pm On Mar 18
NA 2nd PICTURE I LIKE WELL WELL....kikikikikiki
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by bola565: 11:57pm On Mar 18
here imagining how large and deep her puna gonna b like
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by stonemasonn: 12:07am
Some Nairalanders and puna though! like perverts
It is not necessarily how well we started, it is more like how well we'll finish
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by hajoke2000(f): 12:12am
SAY NO TO DRUG ABUSE
|Re: Tonier Cain-Muldrow: Meet Former Prostitute Who Was Arrested 83 Times by IME1: 12:22am
This is an amazing turn around
