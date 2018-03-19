₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,660 members, 4,141,372 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 12:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto (4318 Views)
Anto Lecky: Meet BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Biography & Profile / BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man / Top 7 Most Childish A-list Celebrities In Nigeria 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by metroblogger: 8:41pm On Mar 18
Recently evicted big brother naija housemate, Anto told the show host, Ebuka that she had intention of getting closer to Tobi before Cee C got herself attached to him. She also mad it known that Tobi's childish behavior made her to lose interest in him. Watch video below
http://www.metronaija.ng/bbnaija-tobi-is-too-childish-anto/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brNxelSa644
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by itspzpics(m): 8:59pm On Mar 18
Why won't he
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by momodub: 11:12pm On Mar 18
who gives a f@@k
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by marvin906(m): 11:12pm On Mar 18
not again
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by livinus009(m): 11:12pm On Mar 18
He's more than childish. Nigga behaves like he's a teenager atimes.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Robbin7(m): 11:14pm On Mar 18
So your own tactic to win this 45m is to go after a boy?
And tomorrow you will wonder why we call you a beetch.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by bigerboy200: 11:15pm On Mar 18
Oshey grand ma
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Rossburg(m): 11:16pm On Mar 18
So f*ckin' what?
Sister abeg pack well.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by imstrong1: 11:16pm On Mar 18
Lionel messi type can only exist once in 50 years... Research
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by OKorowanta: 11:17pm On Mar 18
Dat guy na yeye pikin.
He just suceeded in making me love Cee C.
Yeye parrot!
Naim be say if he lash d babe,he for don tell all d housemates.
Well I'm not surprised, after all he's claiming 23.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by ade3164(m): 11:18pm On Mar 18
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by iamsirmichael1: 11:18pm On Mar 18
imstrong1:
That mod is coming for you
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Greystone(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
...
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Homeboiy: 11:24pm On Mar 18
What tribe is she?
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Bbyyo: 11:28pm On Mar 18
SERIOUSLY CHILDISH......He made me like ceec like dude u handle ur issues don't go about gossiping ur affairs wit people were u can deal with it as a man,his gossips even landed him with 2 strikes.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by MrFuckallday: 11:31pm On Mar 18
That childish act might get him that 45 million prize so Anto can go home with her matured ass.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Okewa: 12:11am
Minding your own business is sumtin the government need to look out for in nigeria
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Bbyyo: 12:12am
MrFuckallday:
No unless he change,it will only get him more troubles for conspiracy etc
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by Hintboy: 12:19am
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by OYIBN: 12:25am
OKorowanta:
Not only will he tell all the housemates, he will give Miracle the full details of how it went. He claimed he will be 24 years old in June. The guy is a liar. He can't be less than 26 years old.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto by OYIBN: 12:42am
MrFuckallday:
Tobi is controversial. He won't win the N45m. He is extremely childish. Shouting round the whole house that your di-k was touched. And let us assume this is true, you expect the lady to announce to the housemates and the whole world that she touched you. And when the lady denies, you are almost beating her up. You get in her face shouting liar, stupid, foolish and ask her how dare she lie before you. Is Tobi a man? Which man does this? Gossiping all over the place mostly about Cee-C.
.
(0) (Reply)
Beat Fm Radio Presenter, Olisa Brutally Beat His Colleague At Work (see Pictures / Why Is Tiwa Savage Wedding A Married Man, When His Divorce Isn’t Final? / Couple Klled By Carbon Monoxide After Having Sex In Running Car
Viewing this topic: Tokinwa(m), TheNigerianMan, Viicfuntop(f), yertyr(m), kalu61(m) and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13