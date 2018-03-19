Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Tobi Is Too Childish- Anto (4318 Views)

cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Recently evicted big brother naija housemate, Anto told the show host, Ebuka that she had intention of getting closer to Tobi before Cee C got herself attached to him. She also mad it known that Tobi's childish behavior made her to lose interest in him. Watch video belowcc: lalasticlala mynd44

Why won't he

who gives a f@@k who gives a f@@k 1 Like

not again 1 Like

He's more than childish. Nigga behaves like he's a teenager atimes. 13 Likes 1 Share

So your own tactic to win this 45m is to go after a boy?

And tomorrow you will wonder why we call you a beetch. 2 Likes

Oshey grand ma 1 Like

So f*ckin' what?



Sister abeg pack well. 1 Like

Dat guy na yeye pikin.

He just suceeded in making me love Cee C.

Yeye parrot!

Naim be say if he lash d babe,he for don tell all d housemates.

Well I'm not surprised, after all he's claiming 23. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmmmm





...

What tribe is she?

SERIOUSLY CHILDISH......He made me like ceec like dude u handle ur issues don't go about gossiping ur affairs wit people were u can deal with it as a man,his gossips even landed him with 2 strikes.

That childish act might get him that 45 million prize so Anto can go home with her matured ass.

Minding your own business is sumtin the government need to look out for in nigeria

That childish act might get him that 45 million prize so Anto can go home with her matured ass.



No unless he change,it will only get him more troubles for conspiracy etc No unless he change,it will only get him more troubles for conspiracy etc

Ok

Dat guy na yeye pikin.

He just suceeded in making me love Cee C.

Yeye parrot!

Naim be say if he lash d babe,he for don tell all d housemates.

Well I'm not surprised, after all he's claiming 23.

Not only will he tell all the housemates, he will give Miracle the full details of how it went. He claimed he will be 24 years old in June. The guy is a liar. He can't be less than 26 years old. Not only will he tell all the housemates, he will give Miracle the full details of how it went. He claimed he will be 24 years old in June. The guy is a liar. He can't be less than 26 years old.