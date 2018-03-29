Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) (8765 Views)

Nigeria Para-Athletes At Rio Paralympics In Brazil (Photos) / Mikel Gets "Odogwu" As Nickname In Brazil / Gugu Zulu Dies While Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chukwuneta Anyabolu, a Brazil-based Nigerian ex-footballer, is dead.

According to reports, Anyabola aka Changa or Chassis, was duped of goods worth several millions of dollars, by his associates identified as Daniel and Ezenwa (both pictured), from Nnewi.







The goods were supplied to Anyabolu by other business partners. When the ex-footballer failed to remit profits made from the transactions, his business partner started threatening to arrest him if by March 16th he fails to pay back their money or return goods supplied top him.



Disturbed by the threats, Anyabolu was forced to start searching the whole of Brazil for the criminal duo of Daniel and Ezenwa. After some weeks, he got information that one of them, Ezenwa, was sighted in a building in the city centre.



The deceased then invited the police who joined him to apprehend him. Ezenwa, was arrested in one of the top floors of the building. But while being taken to the police vehicle, he escaped and jumped through the window of the third floor. .



A shocked Anyabolu and the policeman, in hot pursuit, jumped after the escaping Ezenwa. However, the ex-footballer and the policeman were unlucky, as they landed badly on the concrete floor. The cop landed on his feet, breaking his sheen, while Anyabolu, who was in his fifties, landed with his head and died instantly.





source : The goods were supplied to Anyabolu by other business partners. When the ex-footballer failed to remit profits made from the transactions, his business partner started threatening to arrest him if by March 16th he fails to pay back their money or return goods supplied top him.Disturbed by the threats, Anyabolu was forced to start searching the whole of Brazil for the criminal duo of Daniel and Ezenwa. After some weeks, he got information that one of them, Ezenwa, was sighted in a building in the city centre.The deceased then invited the police who joined him to apprehend him. Ezenwa, was arrested in one of the top floors of the building. But while being taken to the police vehicle, he escaped and jumped through the window of the third floor. .A shocked Anyabolu and the policeman, in hot pursuit, jumped after the escaping Ezenwa. However, the ex-footballer and the policeman were unlucky, as they landed badly on the concrete floor. The cop landed on his feet, breaking his sheen, while Anyabolu, who was in his fifties, landed with his head and died instantly.source : http://www.clintgist.com/ex-nigerian-footballer-dies-brazil-chasing-man-duped/





More Photos @ http://www.clintgist.com/ex-nigerian-footballer-dies-brazil-chasing-man-duped/ cc: lalasticlala

Nigerians carried their criminal activities to Brazil. 3 Likes 1 Share





Not a good story at all Not a good story at all

What a tragic way to die, betrayed by people he trusted with his money, these days one has to be extra careful in transactions with people cause seems people's conscience dies when money gets involved. 10 Likes 4 Shares

An Igbo man can never fall with his head. Lai-Lai!!



Especially when in hot pursuit of a debtor.



This man must be bi-racial.



He even landed like a bouncing-ball.



The only associate one can have - is the Holy Spirit.

I always never do business with anyone else. 4 Likes

Lmao...

Double tragedy. 1 Like

delop______ 8 Likes 1 Share

What could/should I say to this?

which kain news b this...

RIP man..Its better to be a drug dealer than to be a dupe..

Yu can imagine the sleepless nights ad the worries the guy must have bin having that made him run after the guy like that. 3 Likes 1 Share

SHAKABOOM:

RIP man..Its better to be a drug dealer than to be a dupe..

Yu can imagine the sleepless nights ad the worries the guy must have bin having that made him run after the guy like that.



Crime can not be rationalized or don't you know that those psychotropic drugs changes the brain functions? Crime can not be rationalized or don't you know that those psychotropic drugs changes the brain functions? 6 Likes 1 Share

Because dem dey call you Chassis you blv say say you be Benz wey go fit chase anything Anyways Rip 2 Likes 1 Share

Let's always apply wisdom in our pursuits.

How can you jump from such height without a second thought.

Let's assume his brain was beclouded by the pressure of the debtors, how about the mumu policeman. Was he daft too?

This is where i respect Lasgidi police, them dy apply sense in their ways.



Rip young man, now your debts are cleared and you can rest in peace 1 Like

In nollywood, he will continue chasing him as a ghost 3 Likes

Rip

Chiooo which kind Wahala be this

Tragic... It's such a pity that some people just choose to be dishonest in their dealings. Haba even to your fellow country man? That's bad... Honesty pays ooo

All this Rip, Rip everyday, wen will we be saying Rip to Buhari

ClintGist:

Chukwuneta Anyabolu, a Brazil-based Nigerian ex-footballer, is dead.

According to reports, Anyabola aka Changa or Chassis, was duped of goods worth several millions of dollars, by his associates identified as Daniel and Ezenwa (both pictured), from Nnewi.







The goods were supplied to Anyabolu by other business partners. When the ex-footballer failed to remit profits made from the transactions, his business partner started threatening to arrest him if by March 16th he fails to pay back their money or return goods supplied top him.



Disturbed by the threats, Anyabolu was forced to start searching the whole of Brazil for the criminal duo of Daniel and Ezenwa. After some weeks, he got information that one of them, Ezenwa, was sighted in a building in the city centre.



The deceased then invited the police who joined him to apprehend him. Ezenwa, was arrested in one of the top floors of the building. But while being taken to the police vehicle, he escaped and jumped through the window of the third floor. .



A shocked Anyabolu and the policeman, in hot pursuit, jumped after the escaping Ezenwa. However, the ex-footballer and the policeman were unlucky, as they landed badly on the concrete floor. The cop landed on his feet, breaking his sheen, while Anyabolu, who was in his fifties, landed with his head and died instantly.





source : http://www.clintgist.com/ex-nigerian-footballer-dies-brazil-chasing-man-duped/





Sorry, I couldn't help it. Sorry, I couldn't help it. 2 Likes

No plobrem, anoda case of bloda cheat bloda. 2 Likes 1 Share

Which kain jump be that one, too much Hollywood. RIP to the deceased.

This one na action film o





Lmao... Stunt wasn't carried out in a controlled environment. Next time, make sure you watch the movie well before attempting it. Lmao... Stunt wasn't carried out in a controlled environment. Next time, make sure you watch the movie well before attempting it. 1 Like

Igbo's are too greedy they can do anything for money 3 Likes 1 Share

Aldebaran:

Nigerians carried their criminal activities to Brazil.

Not just Brazil, the entire globe. Not just Brazil, the entire globe.

Aldebaran:

Nigerians Flatoskis carried their criminal activities to Brazil. fixed!



bia, nwanyi, nor deh make all those kyne typografy errors egain! nor deh trayam! fixed!bia, nwanyi, nor deh make all those kyne typografy errors egain! nor deh trayam! 1 Like 2 Shares

TarOrfeek:

An Igbo man can never fall with his head. Lai-Lai!!



Especially when in hot pursuit of a debtor.



This man must be bi-racial.



He even landed like a bouncing-ball.



The only associate one can have - is the Holy Spirit.

I always never do business with anyone else.

Afonja and obsession with Igbo light skin, as if you don't know that some Igbos look bi-racial? Afonja and obsession with Igbo light skin, as if you don't know that some Igbos look bi-racial? 1 Like

SUPERPACK:

delop______ Stale. Don't laugh at the dead Stale. Don't laugh at the dead 1 Like 1 Share

This man tried to live and even help his brothers by supplying them goods on credit but see how they betrayed him unto his death.



The greatest enemy of an igbo man is another Igbo man.



By the way, what is the nature of the "goods" he supplied? 2 Likes 1 Share