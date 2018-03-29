₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,660 members, 4,141,374 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 01:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) (8765 Views)
Nigeria Para-Athletes At Rio Paralympics In Brazil (Photos) / Mikel Gets "Odogwu" As Nickname In Brazil / Gugu Zulu Dies While Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by ClintGist(f): 9:42pm On Mar 18
Chukwuneta Anyabolu, a Brazil-based Nigerian ex-footballer, is dead.
According to reports, Anyabola aka Changa or Chassis, was duped of goods worth several millions of dollars, by his associates identified as Daniel and Ezenwa (both pictured), from Nnewi.
The goods were supplied to Anyabolu by other business partners. When the ex-footballer failed to remit profits made from the transactions, his business partner started threatening to arrest him if by March 16th he fails to pay back their money or return goods supplied top him.
Disturbed by the threats, Anyabolu was forced to start searching the whole of Brazil for the criminal duo of Daniel and Ezenwa. After some weeks, he got information that one of them, Ezenwa, was sighted in a building in the city centre.
The deceased then invited the police who joined him to apprehend him. Ezenwa, was arrested in one of the top floors of the building. But while being taken to the police vehicle, he escaped and jumped through the window of the third floor. .
A shocked Anyabolu and the policeman, in hot pursuit, jumped after the escaping Ezenwa. However, the ex-footballer and the policeman were unlucky, as they landed badly on the concrete floor. The cop landed on his feet, breaking his sheen, while Anyabolu, who was in his fifties, landed with his head and died instantly.
source : http://www.clintgist.com/ex-nigerian-footballer-dies-brazil-chasing-man-duped/
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by ClintGist(f): 9:43pm On Mar 18
cc: lalasticlala
More Photos @ http://www.clintgist.com/ex-nigerian-footballer-dies-brazil-chasing-man-duped/
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 9:46pm On Mar 18
Nigerians carried their criminal activities to Brazil.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:46pm On Mar 18
Not a good story at all
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Olalan(m): 9:55pm On Mar 18
What a tragic way to die, betrayed by people he trusted with his money, these days one has to be extra careful in transactions with people cause seems people's conscience dies when money gets involved.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by TarOrfeek: 9:59pm On Mar 18
An Igbo man can never fall with his head. Lai-Lai!!
Especially when in hot pursuit of a debtor.
This man must be bi-racial.
He even landed like a bouncing-ball.
The only associate one can have - is the Holy Spirit.
I always never do business with anyone else.
4 Likes
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by pyrex23(m): 10:07pm On Mar 18
Lmao...
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 10:15pm On Mar 18
Double tragedy.
1 Like
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 10:24pm On Mar 18
delop______
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by pweshdodo(m): 10:24pm On Mar 18
What could/should I say to this?
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by obojememe: 10:30pm On Mar 18
which kain news b this...
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 10:34pm On Mar 18
RIP man..Its better to be a drug dealer than to be a dupe..
Yu can imagine the sleepless nights ad the worries the guy must have bin having that made him run after the guy like that.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Pavore9: 10:46pm On Mar 18
SHAKABOOM:
Crime can not be rationalized or don't you know that those psychotropic drugs changes the brain functions?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 11:35pm On Mar 18
Because dem dey call you Chassis you blv say say you be Benz wey go fit chase anything Anyways Rip
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by darocha1(m): 11:35pm On Mar 18
Let's always apply wisdom in our pursuits.
How can you jump from such height without a second thought.
Let's assume his brain was beclouded by the pressure of the debtors, how about the mumu policeman. Was he daft too?
This is where i respect Lasgidi police, them dy apply sense in their ways.
Rip young man, now your debts are cleared and you can rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 11:36pm On Mar 18
In nollywood, he will continue chasing him as a ghost
3 Likes
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by ameri9ja: 11:37pm On Mar 18
Rip
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by momodub: 11:38pm On Mar 18
Chiooo which kind Wahala be this
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 11:38pm On Mar 18
Tragic... It's such a pity that some people just choose to be dishonest in their dealings. Haba even to your fellow country man? That's bad... Honesty pays ooo
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Fredlongs(m): 11:38pm On Mar 18
All this Rip, Rip everyday, wen will we be saying Rip to Buhari
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 11:38pm On Mar 18
ClintGist:
Sorry, I couldn't help it.
2 Likes
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 11:38pm On Mar 18
No plobrem, anoda case of bloda cheat bloda.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Sheuns(m): 11:39pm On Mar 18
Which kain jump be that one, too much Hollywood. RIP to the deceased.
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 11:39pm On Mar 18
This one na action film o
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by iamsirmichael1: 11:40pm On Mar 18
Lmao... Stunt wasn't carried out in a controlled environment. Next time, make sure you watch the movie well before attempting it.
1 Like
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
Igbo's are too greedy they can do anything for money
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
Aldebaran:
Not just Brazil, the entire globe.
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
Aldebaran:fixed!
bia, nwanyi, nor deh make all those kyne typografy errors egain! nor deh trayam!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by devindevin2000: 11:41pm On Mar 18
TarOrfeek:
Afonja and obsession with Igbo light skin, as if you don't know that some Igbos look bi-racial?
1 Like
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by davodyguy: 11:42pm On Mar 18
SUPERPACK:Stale. Don't laugh at the dead
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 11:42pm On Mar 18
This man tried to live and even help his brothers by supplying them goods on credit but see how they betrayed him unto his death.
The greatest enemy of an igbo man is another Igbo man.
By the way, what is the nature of the "goods" he supplied?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chukwuneta Anyabolu Dies While Chasing A Man Who Duped Him In Brazil (Photos) by Adegokenath(m): 11:42pm On Mar 18
Y
African Footballer Of The Year Nominee, Who wears the crown? / CLOSED / CAF African Player of the Year 2005 Award
Viewing this topic: opera1(m), samofson, eleven(m), alijusty, DavSagacity(m), freezyballer09(m), Man2utd, mcafeez, EmmyDJourno, Mavor, fatfash, LaCremy, maximilano, Makawhizzy, JediB(f) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19